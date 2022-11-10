Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Greek

Captains Pizza

515 Bridgeport Avenue

Shelton, CT 06484

(LG) Cheese
(SM) Cheese
(MD) Cheese

Pizza

(SM) Cheese

$9.00

(MD) Cheese

$11.00

(LG) Cheese

$13.00

GLUTEN FREE

$12.00

SMALL PIE

(SM) Alfresco

$14.00

diced tomato, garlic, basil, & olive oil

(SM) Athenian

$17.00

fresh tomato, onion, gyro, feta, & oregano

(SM) BBQ Chicken

$15.00

(SM) Bomba

$17.00

crumbled sausage, hot cherry peppers, gorganzola & mozzarella

(SM) Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$16.00

with garlic

(SM) Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

(SM) Captain's Special

$18.00

sausage, meatball, pepperoni, onion, pepper, mushroom

(SM) Chicken a la Vodka

$18.00

vodka sauce, mozzarella, & chicken

(SM) Chicken Marsala

$18.00

chicken, marsala wine sauce, & mushrooms

(SM) Clams Casino

$17.00

clams, garlic, bacon, & basil

(SM) Del Mar

$17.00

(SM) Eggplant Florentine

$17.00

eggplant, spinach, ricotta

(SM) Four Cheese

$15.00

ricotta, mozzarella, cheddar, & feta

(SM) Hawaiian

$15.00

ham, pineapple, ricotta

(SM) Mac & Cheese

$17.00

white pizza topped with creamy mac & cheese and mozzarella

(SM) Macedonian

$14.00

spinach and feta cheese

(SM) Margherita

$17.00

fresh tomato slices, garlic, basil, & fresh mozzarella

(SM) Mashed Potato

$17.00

with caramelized onion & bacon

(SM) Meat Lovers

$18.00

meatball, sausage, ham, pepperoni, & bacon

(SM) Melanzane

$14.00

(SM) New Yorker

$18.00

chicken cutlet, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, & fresh mozzarella

(SM) Philly Steak

$18.00

steak, roasted red pepper, gorganzola, and mozzarella

(SM) Pollo

$18.00

grilled chicken, broccoli, tomato, fresh basil

(SM) Salad Pizza

$15.00

garden, greek, or caesar

(SM) Seafood

$18.00

clams, shrimp, scallops, garlic, & basil

(SM) Vegetarian

$18.00

onion, tomato, eggplant, pepper, olives, broccoli,& mushroom

MEDIUM PIE

(MD) Alfresco

$17.00

diced tomato, garlic, basil, & olive oil

(MD) Athenian

$20.00

fresh tomato, onion, gyro, feta, & oregano

(MD) BBQ Chicken

$18.00

(MD) Bomba

$20.00

crumbled sausage, hot cherry peppers, gorganzola & mozzarella

(MD) Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$19.00

with garlic

(MD) Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

(MD) Captain's Special

$21.00

sausage, meatball, pepperoni, onion, pepper, mushroom

(MD) Chicken a la Vodka

$21.00

vodka sauce, mozzarella, & chicken

(MD) Chicken Marsala

$21.00

chicken, marsala wine sauce, & mushrooms

(MD) Clams Casino

$20.00

clams, garlic, bacon, & basil

(MD) Del Mar

$20.00

(MD) Eggplant Florentine

$20.00

eggplant, spinach, ricotta

(MD) Four Cheese

$18.00

ricotta, mozzarella, cheddar, & feta

(MD) Hawaiian

$18.00

ham, pineapple, ricotta

(MD) Mac & Cheese

$20.00

white pizza topped with creamy mac & cheese and mozzarella

(MD) Macedonian

$17.00

spinach and feta cheese

(MD) Margherita

$20.00

fresh tomato slices, garlic, basil, & fresh mozzarella

(MD) Mashed Potato

$20.00

with caramelized onion & bacon

(MD) Meat Lovers

$21.00

meatball, sausage, ham, pepperoni, & bacon

(MD) Melanzane

$17.00

(MD) New Yorker

$21.00

chicken cutlet, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, & fresh mozzarella

(MD) Philly Steak

$21.00

steak, roasted red pepper, gorganzola, and mozzarella

(MD) Pollo

$21.00

grilled chicken, broccoli, tomato, fresh basil

(MD) Salad Pizza

$18.00

garden, greek, or caesar

(MD) Seafood

$22.00

clams, shrimp, scallops, garlic, & basil

(MD) Vegetarian

$21.00

onion, tomato, eggplant, pepper, olives, broccoli,& mushroom

LARGE PIE

(LG) Alfresco

$20.00

diced tomato, garlic, basil, & olive oil

(LG) Athenian

$23.00

fresh tomato, onion, gyro, feta, & oregano

(LG) BBQ Chicken

$21.00

(LG) Bomba

$23.00

crumbled sausage, hot cherry peppers, gorganzola & mozzarella

(LG) Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$22.00

with garlic

(LG) Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

(LG) Captain's Special

$24.00

sausage, meatball, pepperoni, onion, pepper, mushroom

(LG) Chicken a la Vodka

$24.00

vodka sauce, mozzarella, & chicken

(LG) Chicken Marsala

$24.00

chicken, marsala wine sauce, & mushrooms

(LG) Clams Casino

$23.00

clams, garlic, bacon, & basil

(LG) Del Mar

$23.00

(LG) Eggplant Florentine

$23.00

eggplant, spinach, ricotta

(LG) Four Cheese

$21.00

ricotta, mozzarella, cheddar, & feta

(LG) Hawaiian

$21.00

ham, pineapple, ricotta

(LG) Mac & Cheese

$23.00

white pizza topped with creamy mac & cheese and mozzarella

(LG) Macedonian

$20.00

spinach and feta cheese

(LG) Margherita

$23.00

fresh tomato slices, garlic, basil, & fresh mozzarella

(LG) Mashed Potato

$23.00

with caramelized onion & bacon

(LG) Meat Lovers

$24.00

meatball, sausage, ham, pepperoni, & bacon

(LG) Melanzane

$20.00

(LG) New Yorker

$24.00

chicken cutlet, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, & fresh mozzarella

(LG) Philly Steak

$24.00

steak, roasted red pepper, gorganzola, and mozzarella

(LG) Pollo

$24.00

grilled chicken, broccoli, tomato, fresh basil

(LG) Salad Pizza

$21.00

garden, greek, or caesar

(LG) Seafood

$26.00

clams, shrimp, scallops, garlic, & basil

(LG) Vegetarian

$24.00

onion, tomato, eggplant, pepper, olives, broccoli,& mushroom

CALZONES

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.00

breaded chicken in buffalo sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, & gorganzola

Captain's Calzone

$15.00

shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, pepper

Cheese Calzone

$9.50

Ricotta, mozzarella, with marinara

Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.00

breaded chicken, ricotta, mozzarella

Meatlovers Calzone

$15.00

meatball, sausage, ham, & pepperoni

Seafood Calzone

$17.00

shrimp, clams, scallops, garlic, & basil

APPETIZERS

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$16.00

Broccoli Rabe & Chicken

$13.00

Sauteed in garlic and white wine

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$12.00

Sauteed in garlic and white wine

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Cold Antipasto

$16.00

Prosciutto, pepperoni, salami, fresh mozzarella, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and roasted red pepper with basil, oregano, and olive oil.

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00

Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara

Eggplant Stack

$14.00

Layers of battered eggplant, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil, drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic reduction.

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Over french fries with marinara

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

House made traingles with marinara

Garlic Bread

$4.00

With marinara sauce

Grape Leaves Appetizer

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

baked in a three cheese cream sauce

Spinach Pie

$9.00

Feta and spinach wrapped in phyllo.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

With seafood stuffing

Wings

$10.00

10 pieces, with blue cheese and celery.

SALADS

Antipasto Salad

$10.00+

Garden salad with ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romain, croutons, parmesan, and caesar dressing.

Captain's Salad

$10.00+

Spring mix wtih craisins, walnuts, and gorganzola

Chef Salad

$11.00+

Cobb Salad

$13.00+

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, black olives, avocado, egg, bacon, and crumbled gorganzola

Garden Salad

$7.00+

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepper, carrot, and red onion

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Spring mix with roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, and candied walnuts.

Tuscan Salad

$16.00+

Spring mix with fresh mozzarella, hot cherry peppers, sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and crispy chicken cutlet.

ENTREES

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$25.00

Francaise

$18.00+

egg battered, lemon sauce, choice of pasta

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

with potato & vegetable

Italiano

$20.00

spinach, sausage, pepperoni, plum tomato & garlic, over pasta

Picatta

$18.00+

lemon, white wine, & capers, choice of pasta

Pick-A-Parm

$17.00+

mozzarella, marinara, choice of pasta

Marsala

$18.00

mushroom, garlic, & marsala wine sauce, choice of pasta

Scarpariello

$18.00

hot cherry peppers, garlic & oil

GREEK SPECIALITIES

Gyro Dinner

$17.00

lamb & beef gyro, grilled onions & peppers, pita points, and tzaziki

Souvlaki Dinner

$17.00

marinated chicken, grilled onions & peppers, pita points, and tzaziki

Spinach Pie

$15.00

Grilled Lemon & Herb Chicken Breast

$17.00

Gyro Pita Sandwich

$10.00

lamb & beef gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzaziki

Souvlaki Pita Sandwich

$10.00

marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzaziki

Gyro Derby Platter

$15.00

lamb & beef gyro over lettuce with feta, tomato, onion, pepper, pita points, & tzaziki

Souvlaki Derby Platter

$15.00

marinated chicken over lettuce with

PASTA

A La Vodka

$17.00

Pink vodka cream sauce with proscuitto, choice of pasta

Alfredo

$17.00

creamy parmesan sauce, choice of pasta

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Penne baked with marinara, ricotta, & mozzarella

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$19.00

Garlic & oil, parmesan, choice of pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

creamy parmesan sauce, choice of pasta

Chicken A La Vodka

$21.00

Pink vodka cream sauce with proscuitto, choice of pasta

Chicken & Broccoli

$19.00

Garlic & oil, parmesan, choice of pasta

Garlic & Olive oil

$15.00

Choice of pasta

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$19.00

baby clams, garlic & oil, fresh parsley, in a red or white sauce

Marinara

$13.50

Meatball

$16.00

Marinara, choice of pasta

Ravioli Parm

$16.00

Cheese ravioli, baked with marinara and mozzarella

Sausage

$16.00

Shrimp A La Vodka

$25.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

garlic, butter, & white wine, with linguini

SANDWICHES

Blacked Chicken

$9.75

With avocado, cheddar, ranch, lettuce, and tomato on a hard roll

B.L.T.

$7.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast

California Burger

$8.50

turkey burger with cheddar and avocado

California Chicken Pita

$9.75

Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, paprika, and mayo

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, and cheese

French Dip

$12.00

Roast beef au jus, sauteed onions, and swiss on a toasted grinder

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Hamburger

$6.50

lettuce & tomato

Steak Bomb

$9.75

Shaved steak with hot and sweet peppers, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese on a Portugese roll

Triple Decker Club

$12.00+

with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast

Tuna Melt

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Turkey Burger

$6.50

lettuce & tomato

Turkey Reuben

$9.00

With swiss cheese, sauerkaut, and Russian dressing on grilled rye.

Tuscan

$11.00

breaded chicken cutlet, tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and pesto on a hard roll

GRINDERS

Pick a Parm

$9.00+

With mozzarella and marinara

Chicken a la Vodka Grinder

$12.00

With vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella

Chicken Marsala Grinder

$12.00

With mushrooms and garlic

Chicken Salad Grinder

$9.00

With Lettuce and tomato

Ham Grinder

$9.50

With Lettuce and tomato

Italian Combo

$10.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, pvovolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, house dressing

Pepper, Egg, and Cheese Grinder

$7.50

Roast Beef Grinder

$9.50

With Lettuce and tomato

Steak & Cheese

$10.00

Tuna Salad Grinder

$9.00

With Lettuce and tomato

Turkey Grinder

$9.50

With lettuce and tomato

WRAPS

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Breaded chicken in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Chicken Spring Wrap

$12.00

Cobb Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grumbled gorganzola, and mayo

Philly Wrap

$12.00

Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushrooms, and jack cheese

Spring Wrap

$10.00

Mixed greens, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil mayo, and balsamic glaze

SIDES

Boiled Egg

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Curly Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Hot Vegetable

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pasta With Sauce

$8.00

Pita

$2.00

Rice

$5.00

Roasted Potato

$5.00

Side Meatballs (2)

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Soup Du Jour

$3.75+

Sweet Pot Fries

$6.00

FOUNTAIN

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

LIQUOR

Tito's

$9.00

BOTTLED

Brisk Ice Tea 20 Oz

$2.50

Crush Orange 20 oz

$2.50

Dasani 20 oz

$2.50

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$2.50

Sprite 20 oz

$2.50

Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$2.50

Schweppes Ginger Ale 20 oz

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew 20 oz

$2.50

Root Beer 20 oz

$2.50

Brisk Ice Tea 2 Liter

$4.00

Crush Orange 2 liter

$4.00

Pepsi 2 liter

$4.00

Diet Pepsi 2 liter

$4.00

Sprite 2 liter

$4.00

Dr. Pepper 2 liter

$4.00

Diet Dr. Pepper 2 liter

$4.00

Schweppes Ginger Ale 2 liter

$4.00

Mountain Dew 2 liter

$4.00

Root Beer 2 liter

$4.00

BEVERAGES

sm Milk

$2.50

lg Milk

$3.50

sm Juice

$2.50

lg Juice

$3.50

sm Chocolate Milk

$2.75

lg Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Milk Shake

$7.00

CAKE

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Fantasy

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

KIDS

Kid Burger

$9.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Pasta

$8.00

Kid Tenders

$9.00

TAKE OUT CONDIMENTS

Grated Cheese

$0.50

Hot Pepper Flakes

$0.50

Garlic Powder

$0.50

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Tzaziki

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Salt

Pepper

Ketchup

Plates

Utensils

Side Marinara

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

