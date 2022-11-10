Captains Pizza
515 Bridgeport Avenue
Shelton, CT 06484
Popular Items
SMALL PIE
(SM) Alfresco
diced tomato, garlic, basil, & olive oil
(SM) Athenian
fresh tomato, onion, gyro, feta, & oregano
(SM) BBQ Chicken
(SM) Bomba
crumbled sausage, hot cherry peppers, gorganzola & mozzarella
(SM) Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
with garlic
(SM) Buffalo Chicken
(SM) Captain's Special
sausage, meatball, pepperoni, onion, pepper, mushroom
(SM) Chicken a la Vodka
vodka sauce, mozzarella, & chicken
(SM) Chicken Marsala
chicken, marsala wine sauce, & mushrooms
(SM) Clams Casino
clams, garlic, bacon, & basil
(SM) Del Mar
(SM) Eggplant Florentine
eggplant, spinach, ricotta
(SM) Four Cheese
ricotta, mozzarella, cheddar, & feta
(SM) Hawaiian
ham, pineapple, ricotta
(SM) Mac & Cheese
white pizza topped with creamy mac & cheese and mozzarella
(SM) Macedonian
spinach and feta cheese
(SM) Margherita
fresh tomato slices, garlic, basil, & fresh mozzarella
(SM) Mashed Potato
with caramelized onion & bacon
(SM) Meat Lovers
meatball, sausage, ham, pepperoni, & bacon
(SM) Melanzane
(SM) New Yorker
chicken cutlet, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, & fresh mozzarella
(SM) Philly Steak
steak, roasted red pepper, gorganzola, and mozzarella
(SM) Pollo
grilled chicken, broccoli, tomato, fresh basil
(SM) Salad Pizza
garden, greek, or caesar
(SM) Seafood
clams, shrimp, scallops, garlic, & basil
(SM) Vegetarian
onion, tomato, eggplant, pepper, olives, broccoli,& mushroom
MEDIUM PIE
(MD) Alfresco
diced tomato, garlic, basil, & olive oil
(MD) Athenian
fresh tomato, onion, gyro, feta, & oregano
(MD) BBQ Chicken
(MD) Bomba
crumbled sausage, hot cherry peppers, gorganzola & mozzarella
(MD) Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
with garlic
(MD) Buffalo Chicken
(MD) Captain's Special
sausage, meatball, pepperoni, onion, pepper, mushroom
(MD) Chicken a la Vodka
vodka sauce, mozzarella, & chicken
(MD) Chicken Marsala
chicken, marsala wine sauce, & mushrooms
(MD) Clams Casino
clams, garlic, bacon, & basil
(MD) Del Mar
(MD) Eggplant Florentine
eggplant, spinach, ricotta
(MD) Four Cheese
ricotta, mozzarella, cheddar, & feta
(MD) Hawaiian
ham, pineapple, ricotta
(MD) Mac & Cheese
white pizza topped with creamy mac & cheese and mozzarella
(MD) Macedonian
spinach and feta cheese
(MD) Margherita
fresh tomato slices, garlic, basil, & fresh mozzarella
(MD) Mashed Potato
with caramelized onion & bacon
(MD) Meat Lovers
meatball, sausage, ham, pepperoni, & bacon
(MD) Melanzane
(MD) New Yorker
chicken cutlet, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, & fresh mozzarella
(MD) Philly Steak
steak, roasted red pepper, gorganzola, and mozzarella
(MD) Pollo
grilled chicken, broccoli, tomato, fresh basil
(MD) Salad Pizza
garden, greek, or caesar
(MD) Seafood
clams, shrimp, scallops, garlic, & basil
(MD) Vegetarian
onion, tomato, eggplant, pepper, olives, broccoli,& mushroom
LARGE PIE
(LG) Alfresco
diced tomato, garlic, basil, & olive oil
(LG) Athenian
fresh tomato, onion, gyro, feta, & oregano
(LG) BBQ Chicken
(LG) Bomba
crumbled sausage, hot cherry peppers, gorganzola & mozzarella
(LG) Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
with garlic
(LG) Buffalo Chicken
(LG) Captain's Special
sausage, meatball, pepperoni, onion, pepper, mushroom
(LG) Chicken a la Vodka
vodka sauce, mozzarella, & chicken
(LG) Chicken Marsala
chicken, marsala wine sauce, & mushrooms
(LG) Clams Casino
clams, garlic, bacon, & basil
(LG) Del Mar
(LG) Eggplant Florentine
eggplant, spinach, ricotta
(LG) Four Cheese
ricotta, mozzarella, cheddar, & feta
(LG) Hawaiian
ham, pineapple, ricotta
(LG) Mac & Cheese
white pizza topped with creamy mac & cheese and mozzarella
(LG) Macedonian
spinach and feta cheese
(LG) Margherita
fresh tomato slices, garlic, basil, & fresh mozzarella
(LG) Mashed Potato
with caramelized onion & bacon
(LG) Meat Lovers
meatball, sausage, ham, pepperoni, & bacon
(LG) Melanzane
(LG) New Yorker
chicken cutlet, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, & fresh mozzarella
(LG) Philly Steak
steak, roasted red pepper, gorganzola, and mozzarella
(LG) Pollo
grilled chicken, broccoli, tomato, fresh basil
(LG) Salad Pizza
garden, greek, or caesar
(LG) Seafood
clams, shrimp, scallops, garlic, & basil
(LG) Vegetarian
onion, tomato, eggplant, pepper, olives, broccoli,& mushroom
CALZONES
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
breaded chicken in buffalo sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, & gorganzola
Captain's Calzone
shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, pepper
Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, with marinara
Chicken Parm Calzone
breaded chicken, ricotta, mozzarella
Meatlovers Calzone
meatball, sausage, ham, & pepperoni
Seafood Calzone
shrimp, clams, scallops, garlic, & basil
APPETIZERS
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Broccoli Rabe & Chicken
Sauteed in garlic and white wine
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Sauteed in garlic and white wine
Chicken Tenders
Cold Antipasto
Prosciutto, pepperoni, salami, fresh mozzarella, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and roasted red pepper with basil, oregano, and olive oil.
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara
Eggplant Stack
Layers of battered eggplant, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil, drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic reduction.
Fried Calamari
Over french fries with marinara
Fried Mozzarella
House made traingles with marinara
Garlic Bread
With marinara sauce
Grape Leaves Appetizer
Mac & Cheese
baked in a three cheese cream sauce
Spinach Pie
Feta and spinach wrapped in phyllo.
Stuffed Mushrooms
With seafood stuffing
Wings
10 pieces, with blue cheese and celery.
SALADS
Antipasto Salad
Garden salad with ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone
Caesar Salad
Romain, croutons, parmesan, and caesar dressing.
Captain's Salad
Spring mix wtih craisins, walnuts, and gorganzola
Chef Salad
Cobb Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, black olives, avocado, egg, bacon, and crumbled gorganzola
Garden Salad
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepper, carrot, and red onion
Greek Salad
Spring mix with roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, and candied walnuts.
Tuscan Salad
Spring mix with fresh mozzarella, hot cherry peppers, sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and crispy chicken cutlet.
ENTREES
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Francaise
egg battered, lemon sauce, choice of pasta
Grilled Salmon
with potato & vegetable
Italiano
spinach, sausage, pepperoni, plum tomato & garlic, over pasta
Picatta
lemon, white wine, & capers, choice of pasta
Pick-A-Parm
mozzarella, marinara, choice of pasta
Marsala
mushroom, garlic, & marsala wine sauce, choice of pasta
Scarpariello
hot cherry peppers, garlic & oil
GREEK SPECIALITIES
Gyro Dinner
lamb & beef gyro, grilled onions & peppers, pita points, and tzaziki
Souvlaki Dinner
marinated chicken, grilled onions & peppers, pita points, and tzaziki
Spinach Pie
Grilled Lemon & Herb Chicken Breast
Gyro Pita Sandwich
lamb & beef gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzaziki
Souvlaki Pita Sandwich
marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzaziki
Gyro Derby Platter
lamb & beef gyro over lettuce with feta, tomato, onion, pepper, pita points, & tzaziki
Souvlaki Derby Platter
marinated chicken over lettuce with
PASTA
A La Vodka
Pink vodka cream sauce with proscuitto, choice of pasta
Alfredo
creamy parmesan sauce, choice of pasta
Baked Ziti
Penne baked with marinara, ricotta, & mozzarella
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Garlic & oil, parmesan, choice of pasta
Chicken Alfredo
creamy parmesan sauce, choice of pasta
Chicken A La Vodka
Pink vodka cream sauce with proscuitto, choice of pasta
Chicken & Broccoli
Garlic & oil, parmesan, choice of pasta
Garlic & Olive oil
Choice of pasta
Linguini with Clam Sauce
baby clams, garlic & oil, fresh parsley, in a red or white sauce
Marinara
Meatball
Marinara, choice of pasta
Ravioli Parm
Cheese ravioli, baked with marinara and mozzarella
Sausage
Shrimp A La Vodka
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp Scampi
garlic, butter, & white wine, with linguini
SANDWICHES
Blacked Chicken
With avocado, cheddar, ranch, lettuce, and tomato on a hard roll
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast
California Burger
turkey burger with cheddar and avocado
California Chicken Pita
Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, paprika, and mayo
Chicken Salad Melt
lettuce, tomato, and cheese
French Dip
Roast beef au jus, sauteed onions, and swiss on a toasted grinder
Grilled Cheese
Hamburger
lettuce & tomato
Steak Bomb
Shaved steak with hot and sweet peppers, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese on a Portugese roll
Triple Decker Club
with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast
Tuna Melt
lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Turkey Burger
lettuce & tomato
Turkey Reuben
With swiss cheese, sauerkaut, and Russian dressing on grilled rye.
Tuscan
breaded chicken cutlet, tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and pesto on a hard roll
GRINDERS
Pick a Parm
With mozzarella and marinara
Chicken a la Vodka Grinder
With vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella
Chicken Marsala Grinder
With mushrooms and garlic
Chicken Salad Grinder
With Lettuce and tomato
Ham Grinder
With Lettuce and tomato
Italian Combo
Ham, salami, pepperoni, pvovolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, house dressing
Pepper, Egg, and Cheese Grinder
Roast Beef Grinder
With Lettuce and tomato
Steak & Cheese
Tuna Salad Grinder
With Lettuce and tomato
Turkey Grinder
With lettuce and tomato
WRAPS
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
Chicken Spring Wrap
Cobb Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grumbled gorganzola, and mayo
Philly Wrap
Shaved steak, onion, pepper, mushrooms, and jack cheese
Spring Wrap
Mixed greens, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil mayo, and balsamic glaze
FOUNTAIN
LIQUOR
BOTTLED
Brisk Ice Tea 20 Oz
Crush Orange 20 oz
Dasani 20 oz
Pepsi 20 oz
Diet Pepsi 20 oz
Sprite 20 oz
Dr. Pepper 20 oz
Diet Dr. Pepper 20 oz
Schweppes Ginger Ale 20 oz
Diet Mountain Dew 20 oz
Root Beer 20 oz
Brisk Ice Tea 2 Liter
Crush Orange 2 liter
Pepsi 2 liter
Diet Pepsi 2 liter
Sprite 2 liter
Dr. Pepper 2 liter
Diet Dr. Pepper 2 liter
Schweppes Ginger Ale 2 liter
Mountain Dew 2 liter
Root Beer 2 liter
BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484