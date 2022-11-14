Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cafe Services at BIC Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Private Corporate Dinning. Not open to the public.
One Bic Way, Suite 1, Shelton, CT 06484
