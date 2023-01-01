Grilled chicken in Bridgeport
Frankie's Diner
1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella and Pesto panini
Comes with French Fries
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken with Lettuce and tomato on a hard roll
Comes with French Fries
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.29
Grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato in a wrap
Comes with French Fries