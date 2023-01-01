Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Bridgeport

Bridgeport restaurants
Bridgeport restaurants that serve grilled chicken

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHILI • GRILL

Frankie's Diner

1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.3 (4338 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Panini$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Mozzarella and Pesto panini
Comes with French Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled Chicken with Lettuce and tomato on a hard roll
Comes with French Fries
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.29
Grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato in a wrap
Comes with French Fries
More about Frankie's Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino - Bridgeport

3425 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.00
grilled chicken, grilled veggies, lettuce, tomato, lemon pepper ranch. served with fries
More about The Blind Rhino - Bridgeport

