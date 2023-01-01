Chicken wraps in Bridgeport
Bridgeport restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Frankie's Diner
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHILI • GRILL
Frankie's Diner
1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport
|Chicken Parm Wrap
|$8.49
Chicken Cutlet with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese in a wrap
Comes with French Fries
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.49
Grilled chicken Caesar salad with shave parmesan cheese in a wrap
Comes with French Fries
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Buffalo Chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomato, onions and blue cheese
Comes with French Fries
More about The Blind Rhino - Bridgeport
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Rhino - Bridgeport
3425 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, on a wrap
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
herb grilled chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, croutons