Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Bridgeport

Go
Bridgeport restaurants
Toast

Bridgeport restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHILI • GRILL

Frankie's Diner

1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.3 (4338 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm Wrap$8.49
Chicken Cutlet with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese in a wrap
Comes with French Fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.49
Grilled chicken Caesar salad with shave parmesan cheese in a wrap
Comes with French Fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Buffalo Chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomato, onions and blue cheese
Comes with French Fries
More about Frankie's Diner
The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino - Bridgeport

3425 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, on a wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
herb grilled chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, croutons
More about The Blind Rhino - Bridgeport

Browse other tasty dishes in Bridgeport

Quesadillas

Chili

Egg Rolls

Steak Tacos

Jerk Chicken

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Map

More near Bridgeport to explore

Westport

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2125 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (310 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (145 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston