Stress Factory - BP 167 State Street
167 State Street
Bridgeport, CT 06604
Stress Factory Food Menu
Appetizers
- Improv Group$16.80
Mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, and curly fries
- Chicken Fingers$13.00
Classic, served with honey mustard or BBQ sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Fingers$13.50
Buffalo or BBQ style, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with fresh marinara
- Factory Fries$7.00
Our famous seasoned curly fries
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Perfectly crispy
- Empanadas$10.99+
Two large empanadas
- Chicken Quesadillas$13.00
Monterey jack cheese quesadilla. Served with sour cream & salsa
- Cheese Quesadillas$9.00
- Veggie Quesadillas$12.00
- Jumbo Hot Pretzel$5.00
Served with mustard
- Hummus & Pita$7.99
- Buffalo Wings$13.00
- BBQ Wings$13.00
- Plain Wings$13.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, home made croutons, and caesar dressing
- Spinach Salad$14.00
Baby spinach, crumbles blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg and homemade croutons
- Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken with your choice of seasoning (plain, Montreal, Cajun, or BBQ), with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olives, and a hard boiled egg
- Mandarin Chicken Salad$17.00
BBQ chicken breast, romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, red onion, and spicy pecans
Burgers and Chicken
Paninis & Wraps
Desserts
- Apple Pie$6.00
Old fashioned, fresh baked apple pie
- Brownie Bottom Sundae$8.00
A giant homemade, moist, fudge brownie topped with chocolate or vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle
- Old Fashioned Ice Cream Sundae$7.00
Chocolate or vanilla ice cream heaped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a cherry
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$4.50
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
- Our Famous Cheesecake$6.00
Our famous, creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and sour cream topping
- Cookie Lava Cake$10.00
Chocolate cookie cake with a molten chocolate center, served with whipped cream and a cherry
Pizzas
Stress Factory Drink Menu
Beverages
- Unlimited Soda$12.00
- Water Bottle$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Pineapple$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Unlimited Coffee$12.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Red Bull$5.50
- Sugar Free Red Bull$5.50
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Drink Min$3.00
Cocktails
- Bahama Mama$12.00
Bacardi, bacardi oakheart, malibu, banana liqueur, pineapple, orange & cranberry juice
- Hennessy Paradise$18.00
Hennessy, pineapple juice & grenadine
- Malibu Baybreeze Single$8.00
- Malibu Baybreeze Double$15.00
- Manly Mandrin Punch Single$9.00
- Manly Mandrin Punch Double$16.00
- Spiced Dark & Stormy Single$9.00
- Spiced Dark & Stormy Double$16.00
- Maker's Manhattan$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea Single$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea Double$14.00
- Moscow Mule Single$9.00
- Moscow Mule Double$16.00
- Kentucky Mule Single$9.00
- Kentucky Mule Double$16.00
- Ultimate Cosmo$15.00
- Top Shelf Woo Woo Single$9.00
- Top Shelf Woo Woo Double$16.00
- Casablanca$12.00
- Feel the Tequila Single$9.00
- Feel the Tequila Double$16.00
- Cape Cod SIngle$8.00
- Cape Cod Double$15.00
- Heaven's Gate$12.00
- Tropical Coconut$9.00
- Rum DMC$12.00
- Mango Paradise$12.00
- Patron Margarita$17.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
Shot Specials
Specialty Drinks
- Soco Sour Shots$10.00
- Maker's Mark Lemonade$18.00
- Twisted Peach$16.00
- Pina Colada$17.00
- Non Alcholic Pina Colada$10.00
- Non-alcoholic Bulleit Bourbon Lemonade$8.00
- Bulleit Bourbon Lemonade$19.00
- Louie's Lemonade$16.00
- Vegas Sunrise$17.00
- Tennesee Blackberry Tea$15.00
- Berry Sunrise Non-Alcoholic$8.00
- Berry Vodka Sunrise$16.00
- Heavens Gate$14.00
- Non Alcholic Strawberry Banana Colada$10.00
- Non Alcholic Mango Colada$10.00
- Mango Pina Colada$17.00
- Strawberry Banana Colada$17.00
- Royal Mule$17.00
- Non Alcoholic Carlos Crush$10.00
- Carlos Crush$17.00
- Mind Of Mencia$18.00
- Virgin Mary$9.00
- Moody Mary$17.00
- Super Funny Fizz$14.00
- Tommy's Juice$16.00
- Jersey Turnpike$8.00
- Orange You Glad$17.00
- Chocolate Covered Banana$15.00
- Kentucky Peach Tea$8.00+
- Basil Hayden Manhattan$16.00
- Just Peachy$13.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00+
- Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita$9.00+
- Mexican Sunrise$8.00+
- Mango Paradise$14.00
- 1800rita$8.00+
- Cappuccino Martini$16.00
- Absolut Stress Reliever$15.00
- Aloha Smash$15.00
- Mojito$9.00+
- Appletini$16.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$16.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Ultimate Cosmo$16.00
- Goose Sunset$8.00+
- Butter Beer$8.00+
- Spiked Arnold Palmer$8.00+
- Pink Lemonade$9.00+
- Top Shelf Woo Woo$9.00+
- Blue Goose$9.00+
- Tropical Coconut$9.00+
- Tito's Cape Cod$8.00+
- Soco Lime Shots$8.00
- French Connection$18.00
- Bourbon Spritz$17.00
- Makers Mule$18.00
- Witches Brew Martini$18.00
- Monster Mash$17.00
- Spooky Sipper Shot$8.00
- Blueberry Pie Mule$16.00
- 5.0 Shot$8.00
- Misunderstood Pumpkin$17.00
- Crown Royal Flush$17.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Sicilian Lemonade$16.00
- Polar Paloma$19.00
- Blood Orange Mule$17.00
- Love Gives Me Wings$18.00
- Lovebird mule$20.00
- J's Sunset$17.00
- Tequila Creamsicle$17.00
- Hot Mess Express$10.00
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer & Cans
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$7.00
- Bud Light$7.00
- Budweiser$7.00
- Coors Light$7.00
- Heineken 00 (Non-Alcholic)$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Yuengling$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Corona Light$7.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Heineken Light$7.00
- Miller Light$8.00
- Stella Artois BTL$7.00
- High Noon$7.50
- White Claw$7.50
- Corona Premier$7.00
- Sierra Nevada$7.00
- Bud Light Big Boy$11.00
- Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Athletic Brewing Co.$5.00
Wine
- Pinot Noir$7.50
- Merlot$7.50
- Cabernet Sauvignon$7.50
- Rose$7.50
- Pinot Grigio$7.50
- Chardonnay$7.50
- Riesling$7.50
- Moscato$7.50
- Prosecco$7.00
- Red Sangria$7.50
- White Sangria$7.50
- Prosecco BOTTLE$36.00
- Benvolio Pinot Grigio Bottle$35.00
- White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$36.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$35.00
- Fleur de Mer Rose Bottle$38.00
- Folie a Deux Bottle$40.00
- Robert Talbott Chard Bottle$45.00
- Whispering Angel Rose Bottle$50.00
- La Crema Pinot Noir$38.00
- William Hill Cabernet Bottle$30.00
- Murphy Goody Bottle$30.00
- Josh Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$44.00
- J Black Vineyard Bottle$48.00
- Ghost Pines Cabernet Bottle$55.00
- La Marca Prosecco Bottle$36.00
- Anna Codorni Bottle$36.00
- Moet Imperial Brut 190 Bottle$95.00
- Zinfindel$7.50
Coffee Drinks
Vodkas
Tequila
Whiskey
- Buffalo Trace$12.00+
- Bulleit$10.00+
- Chivas$9.00+
- Crown Royal$9.00+
- Crown Royal Apple$9.00+
- Crown Royal Vanilla$9.00+
- Dewar's White Label$8.00+
- Fireball$8.00+
- Gentleman Jack$9.00+
- Glenlivet 12yr$14.00+
- Jack Daniels$8.00+
- Jack Daniels Fire$8.00+
- Jack Daniels Honey$8.00+
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$8.00+
- Jefferson's Small Batch$10.00+
- Jim Beam$8.00+
- Jim Beam Peach$8.00+
- Johnny Walker Black$12.00+
- Johnny Walker Blue$45.00
- Johnny Walker Gold$14.00+
- Macallan 12yr$15.00+
- Maker's Mark$9.00+
- Misunderstood Ginger Whiskey$9.00+
- Oban 14yr$15.00+
- Southern Comfort$8.00+
- Woodford Reserve$10.00+
- Blanton's$15.00
- Dalwhinnie$15.00
Cordials
Drink Specials
- Cheers to the new year$17.00
- The Cast$15.00
- Sunday Feels$16.00
- Talented$15.00
- Fit For A King$18.00
- Royal Punch$16.00
- Funny Punch$10.00
- Whiskey, Whiskey$18.00
- Dad's Drink$17.00
- Papa's Punch$18.00
- Red, White & Booze$15.00
- Non alcoholic Red White & Booze$7.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot$8.00
- Royal Mule$17.00
- Perfect Paloma$17.00
- Summer Spritz$14.00
- Dead Sea Shot$8.00
- Barbie Girl$15.00
- Mike's Mule$16.00
- The Burbs$8.00
- Bulleitproof$18.00
- Summer Berry$17.00
- Soco Lime Shots$8.00
- Venice Beach$16.00
- Marco Polo$14.00
- Peppermint White Russian$16.00
- Ginger Snap$16.00
- Cheers to the new year$17.00
- See ya in the am$10.00
- Lovebird Mule$20.00
Stress Factory Merchandise
Stress Factory Party Deposit
Deposit Amount
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
167 State Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604
