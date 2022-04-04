  • Home
Urban Taqo Company @ Veteran’s Memorial Park (Park Avenue)

No reviews yet

4700 Park Avenue

Fairfield, CT 06604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps & Soups

Chicken Rice Soup

$3.00

Salsa & Chips

$6.00

Empanada

$5.00Out of stock

Guac & Chips

$8.00

Street Corn

$6.00Out of stock

Side Rice

$5.00

Burritos & Bowls

Urban Burrito

$10.00

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$15.00

Sandwiches

Spicy Fried Chicken

$12.00

Crispy, Spicy, Buttermilk marinated chicken thigh, fried to juicy Perfection! The Fried chicken is seasoned with Urban Blend Spices. Topped with Chipotle Slaw, House Pickled Jalapeños and Chili Garlic Sauce on a soft toasted bun!

Urban Cuban

$15.00Out of stock

Urban Taqo Co.'s take on this classic favorite! Slow roasted pork, thinly sliced ham, melty Swiss cheese, spicy mustard and house made pickles. Pressed to perfection!

Street Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Tacos

Chicken Adobado

$5.00

UrbanTaqo spice marinated grilled chicken. Topped with our Pico de gallo salsa, cilantro and onions

Marinated Steak

$5.00

Our steak is marinated in UrbanTaqo house made sofrito and seasoned with UrbanTaqo spice blend. Topped with Pico de Gallo salsa, cilantro and onion

Chipotle Pork

$5.00

The Chipotle pork taco is full of flavor and comes with a little kick of heat! Topped with our Pico de Gallo salsa, cilantro and onion

Blackened Shrimp

$6.00

UrbanTaqo blackened grilled shrimp! Seasoned with our house made blackening seasoning. Topped with our Pico de Gallo, cilantro and onion

Chorizo and Potato

$5.00

Crumbled chorizo, seasoned potatoes! Topped with Our Pico de Gallo, cilantro and onion

Sweet & Spicy Mushroom

$5.00

Beverage

Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Food Truck and Catering!

4700 Park Avenue, Fairfield, CT 06604

Directions

