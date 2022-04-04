Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Black Rock Social House 2895 Fairfield Ave

4 Reviews

$$$

2895 Fairfield Ave

Bridgeport, CT 06605

Popular Items

Ropa Vieja Tots
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Pork Schnitzel

Starters

Bleu Cheese Spread, sweet corn, pico de gallo, cilantro, cucumber "boats"

P.E.I Mussels

$17.00

Shallots, confit garlic, white wine, housemade marinara, tarragon, butter

Fritto Misto

$17.00

Hand battered calamari, onions, mushrooms, hot chili peppers, housemade marinara

Chraime

$16.00

Fried fish stew with crispy whitefish, sweet peppers, jasmine rice, spicy tomato sauce.

Maple Glazed Salmon Skewers

$15.00

Yellow and green squash, maple glaze, arugula

Ropa Vieja Tots

$15.00

Tater tots, braised pork and beef, olives, tomato, yellow onion, cilantro, lime crema

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Chorizo, mushroom, honey balsamic glaze

Poutine

$14.00

Yukon potatoes, beef gravy, cheddar cheese curds

Gnocchi Bolognese

$13.00

House made robust bolognese meat sauce

Gnocchi Quatro Fromage

$13.00

Four cheese and spinach

Gnocchi Pesto

$13.00

Fried Tofu Bites

$13.00

Sweet chili sauce

Mexican Dips

$13.00

Salsa roja, tomatillo salsa, chili bean, tortilla chips

Confit Chicken Drums

$12.00

Fall off the bone drums, Caribbean jerk sauce

Meatballs

$11.00

Beef and Pork Sausage Meatballs, Slow Roasted Marinara, herbed ricotta cheese

Yukon Potato

$9.00

Peruvian Green huancaina

Side Toast

$4.00

Dozen Drums

$28.00

Soup/Salad

Daily Soup

$10.00

Ask your server for today's selection

Side Salad

$6.00

Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

Tomato, cucumber, anchovy bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, housemaid caesar dressing

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Arugula, tomato, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil.

Charcuterie

3 Item Board

$18.00

4 Item Board

$24.00

5 Item Board

$31.00

Entrees

Roasted Salmon

$26.00

Sazon rice, roasted garlic Brussels sprouts

Pan Seared Steak

$26.00

Potato slab gratin, brown butter honey glazed carrots, veal demi glace

ENTREE Gnocchi Bolognese

$24.00

ENTREE Gnocchi Quatro Fromage

$24.00

ENTREE Gnocchi Pesto

$24.00

Housemade Shrimp Fettuccini

$24.00

House made fettuccini, roasted red pepper, sun-dried tomato, spinach, garlic confit.

Pork Schnitzel

$24.00

Cabbage fennel slaw, herb spätzle, mustard cream sauce

Roasted Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Zucchini noodles, smashed potatoes, mushroom cream.

Risotto

$23.00

Calasparra Rice, charred scallions, garlic confit, hot honey, pipitas

Social House Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb burger (pre-cook), lettuce tomato, onion, house made pickles, cheddar cheese, special sauce ,sesame seed bun

Kid Steak And Tots

$11.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Penne Pasta

$7.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kid Fish and Tots

$7.00

Kids Chix and Tots

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Roasted Red Snapper

$24.00

Roasted red pepper, grilled endive, basil aioli

Dessert

Cheesecake

$11.00

Cinnamon Roll cheesecake, chocolate almond cookie crust

Salted Caramel Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Nanaimo Bar

$12.00

Chocolate almond cookie crust, housemade maple syrup ice cream, chocolate almond coconut bark

Bottle/Can Beer

Athletic Run Wild IPA Non-Alcoholic

$7.00

Cusquena

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$9.00

High Noon Pineapple

$9.00Out of stock

High Noon Black Cherry

$9.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$9.00

Red Wine BTL

BTL Story Point Cabernet Saugignon

$45.00

BTL Reserve de la Suarine

$37.00

BTL Danaus Tempranillo

$45.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

BTL Brancott Pinot Noir

$41.00

White Wine BTL

BTL Chateau Fontoy Bordeaux Blanc

$37.00

BTL Pavillon Chardonnay

$37.00

BTL Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$41.00

BTL Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$37.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Rose/Sake BTL

BTL Saladini Palastri

$37.00

Bubbles

BTL Franco Amorosa Prosecco

$37.00

BTL Baron de Seillac Sparkling Rosé

$41.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Black Rock Social House, a Gastropub and Social House located in the Historic Black Rock District of Bridgeport featuring an international comfort food menu with an emphasis on gluten-free cuisine paired with local craft beer and hand-crafted cocktails.

Location

2895 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06605

Directions

