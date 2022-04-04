Gastropubs
Black Rock Social House 2895 Fairfield Ave
4 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Black Rock Social House, a Gastropub and Social House located in the Historic Black Rock District of Bridgeport featuring an international comfort food menu with an emphasis on gluten-free cuisine paired with local craft beer and hand-crafted cocktails.
Location
2895 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06605
Gallery