Reuben in Bridgeport
Bridgeport restaurants that serve reuben
More about Frankie's Diner
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHILI • GRILL
Frankie's Diner
1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$12.99
Corned Beef on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Russian Dressing
Comes with French Fries
More about The Blind Rhino - Bridgeport
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Rhino - Bridgeport
3425 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
|Pastrami Reuben
|$13.00
braised apple sauerkraut, swiss, Russian dressing, rye. Served with fries.
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$14.00
swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island, rye. served with fries