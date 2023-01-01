Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Bridgeport

Bridgeport restaurants
Bridgeport restaurants that serve reuben

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHILI • GRILL

Frankie's Diner

1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.3 (4338 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corned Beef Reuben$12.99
Corned Beef on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Russian Dressing
Comes with French Fries
More about Frankie's Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino - Bridgeport

3425 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben$13.00
braised apple sauerkraut, swiss, Russian dressing, rye. Served with fries.
Corned Beef Reuben$14.00
swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island, rye. served with fries
More about The Blind Rhino - Bridgeport

