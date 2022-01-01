Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Niantic
/
Niantic
/
Salmon
Niantic restaurants that serve salmon
Charlies Place Restaurant
26 West Main Street, Niantic
No reviews yet
Mediterranean Salmon
$26.00
includes salad
More about Charlies Place Restaurant
Deke's Bagels Niantic
157 West Main Street, Niantic
No reviews yet
Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese 4oz
$3.60
Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese
$8.60
More about Deke's Bagels Niantic
