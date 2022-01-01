Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Niantic
/
Niantic
/
Croissants
Niantic restaurants that serve croissants
Deke's Bagels
157 West Main Street, Niantic
No reviews yet
Almond Croissant
$3.25
More about Deke's Bagels
185 Main Street - Sift Bake Shop - Niantic
185 Main Street, East Lyme
No reviews yet
Croissant
$3.25
Everything Croissant
$4.00
Turkey Croissant
$9.50
on a croissant, brie, thin sliced green apple, spinach, cranberry aioli
More about 185 Main Street - Sift Bake Shop - Niantic
Browse other tasty dishes in Niantic
Coleslaw
Turkey Clubs
Cake
Fish And Chips
Cookies
Chicken Tenders
Lobsters
Chicken Salad
More near Niantic to explore
Mystic
Avg 4
(25 restaurants)
New London
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Stonington
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(274 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(979 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1016 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(930 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston