Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Niantic

Go
Niantic restaurants
Toast

Niantic restaurants that serve croissants

Deke's Bagels Niantic image

 

Deke's Bagels

157 West Main Street, Niantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Croissant$3.25
More about Deke's Bagels
Item pic

 

185 Main Street - Sift Bake Shop - Niantic

185 Main Street, East Lyme

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant$3.25
Everything Croissant$4.00
Turkey Croissant$9.50
on a croissant, brie, thin sliced green apple, spinach, cranberry aioli
More about 185 Main Street - Sift Bake Shop - Niantic

Browse other tasty dishes in Niantic

Coleslaw

Turkey Clubs

Cake

Fish And Chips

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Niantic to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (979 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1016 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston