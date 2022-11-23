Bars & Lounges
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sift Bake Shop HOLIDAY ORDERING
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Thanksgiving Menu for Sift Bake Shop Mystic and Niantic Locations
Location
5 Water Street, Mystic, CT, 06355, 185 Main Street, Niantic, CT 06379, Mystic, CT 06355
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio - 37 Main Street
No Reviews
37 Main Street Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurant