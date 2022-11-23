BG picView gallery
Sift Bake Shop HOLIDAY ORDERING

review star

No reviews yet

5 Water Street

Mystic, CT, 06355, 185 Main Street, Niantic, CT 06379

Mystic, CT 06355

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entremets

Pecan Tart

Pecan Tart

$42.00

Pecan custard, caramel mousse, milk chocolate (serves up to 10)

Pumpkin Tart

Pumpkin Tart

$38.00

Sablé crust, spiced pumpkin filling, vanilla Chantilly (serves up to 10)

Pumpkin White Chocolate Cheesecake

Pumpkin White Chocolate Cheesecake

$40.00

Pumpkin cheesecake, white chocolate mousse, candied ginger (serves up to 10)

Sift Signature Carrot Cake Roulade

Sift Signature Carrot Cake Roulade

$38.00

spiced candied pecans, whipped cream cheese filling - serves up to 10

Flourless Chocolate Torte *GF

Flourless Chocolate Torte *GF

$46.00

flourless chocolate cake, salted caramel, dark chocolate Bavarian cream serves up to 10

Breads

Baguette

$4.50

Epi

$4.50

Brewer's Multigrain

$9.50

Roasted Garlic & Herb Focaccia

$10.50

Sourdough Boule

$9.50

Pull Apart Parker House Rolls

$11.00

Pumpkin Chai Brioche

$9.50

Croissants & Pastries

Almond Croissant - Half Dozen

$24.50

Almond Croissant - Individual

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin - Half Dozen

$21.00

Blueberry Muffin - Individual

$3.50

Blueberry Scone - Half Dozen

$21.00

Blueberry Scone - Individual

$3.50

Cheese & Guava Danish - Half Dozen

$24.50

Cheese & Guava Danish - Individual

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant - Half Dozen

$24.50

Chocolate Croissant - Individual

$4.50

Cinnamon & Sugar Ebbieoche - Half Dozen

$24.50

Cinnamon & Sugar Ebbieoche - Individual

$4.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bun - Half Dozen

$24.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bun - Individual

$4.00

Everything Croissant - Half Dozen

$22.00

Everything Croissant - Individual

$4.00

Ham & Cheese - Individual

$4.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant - Half Dozen

$24.50

Lemon Scone - Half Dozen

$21.00

Lemon Scone - Individual

$3.50

Pear Bear - Half Dozen

$24.50

Pear Bear - Individual

$4.50

Pecan Sticky Bun - Half Dozen

$24.50

Pecan Sticky Bun - Individual

$4.50

Pink Lady Croissant - Half Dozen

$21.50

Pink Lady Croissant - Individual

$3.95

Plain Croissant - Half Dozen

$22.00

Plain Croissant - Individual

$4.00

Pumpkin Pie Croissant - Half Dozen

$24.50

Pumpkin Pie Croissant - Individual

$4.50

Pumpkin Scone - Half Dozen

$21.00

Pumpkin Scone - Individual

$3.50

Spinach & Artichoke Croissant - Half Dozen

$24.50

Spinach & Artichoke Croissant - Individual

$4.50

Vegetable Croissant - Half Dozen

$24.50

Vegetable Croissant - Individual

$4.50

Cookies

*GF Chocolate Chip Cookie - Half Dozen

$27.00

*GF Chocolate Chip Cookie - Individual

$5.00

*GF Ginger Molasses Cookie - Half Dozen

$24.50

*GF Ginger Molasses Cookie - Individual

$4.50

4-Way Brownie - Half Dozen

$24.50

4-Way Brownie - Individual

$4.50

milk, dark, white, and dulcey chocolate

Chocolate Chip Cookie - Half Dozen

$16.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie - Individual

$3.00

Chocolate Walnut Sea Salt Cookie - Half Dozen

$19.00

Chocolate Walnut Sea Salt Cookie - Individual

$3.50

Oatmeal Blueberry Cookie - Half Dozen

$16.50

Oatmeal Blueberry Cookie - Individual

$3.00

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie - Half Dozen

$22.00

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie - Individual

$4.00

Pecan Scottie - Half Dozen

$19.00

Pecan Scottie - Individual

$3.50

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies - Half Dozen

$24.50

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies - Individual

$4.50

Sugar Cookie - Half Dozen

$15.00

Sugar Cookie - Individual

$2.75

Sandwiches & Quiches

Chive Frittata Sandwich - Individual

$9.50

chive egg frittata, bacon, VT cheddar, avocado, spinach, green tomato marmalade

Chive Frittata Sandwich - Half Dozen

$51.50

chive egg frittata, bacon, VT cheddar, avocado, spinach, green tomato marmalade

Smoked Salmon Sandwich - Individual

$10.00

pickled onion, capers, fresh tomato, frisée, on everything croissant, chive cream cheese

Smoked Salmon Sandwich - Half Dozen

$54.00

pickled onion, capers, fresh tomato, frisée, on everything croissant, chive cream cheese

Ham Quiche

$38.00

ham, bacon lardon, caramelized onions, leeks, gruyére - serves 8-10

Vegetable Quiche

$38.00

roasted butternut squash, shallots, garlic, herbs, ricotta cheese - serves 8-10

To-Go Cocktails

Mimosas

Mimosas

$32.00

Bottle of Sparkling Wine Served with fresh squeezed orange juice infused with grapefruit and orange segments, lemon verbena, and fresh mint

Pumpkin Chai Martini

$48.00

Enjoy Mix craft cocktails this Thanksgiving! Pre-Made and ready to drink, our pumpkin chai can be served either chilled or warm!

Mulled Wine

$48.00

32 ounces of our house made mulled wine includes pinot noir, port, brandy, rosemary, cinnamon, and vanilla

ATY Confections

ATY Confections Chocolate Box - 15 Count

$35.00

ATY Confections Chocolate Box - 30 Count

$63.00

Macarons and Prepackage

Gift Boxed Macarons - 5 Macarons

Gift Boxed Macarons - 5 Macarons

$13.50

pumpkin chai, vanilla bean, caramel apple, maple, and chocolate

Gift Boxed Macarons - 10 Macarons

$25.50

2 of each flavor: pumpkin chai, vanilla bean, caramel apple, maple, and chocolate

Vanilla Seed Shortbread Cookies

$8.50

Sift Granola

$10.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thanksgiving Menu for Sift Bake Shop Mystic and Niantic Locations

Location

5 Water Street, Mystic, CT, 06355, 185 Main Street, Niantic, CT 06379, Mystic, CT 06355

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Map
