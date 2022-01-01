Charlestown restaurants you'll love
Must-try Charlestown restaurants
More about N.O. BAR CLAM SHACK
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
N.O. BAR CLAM SHACK
523 Charlestown Beach Rd, Charlestown
|Popular items
|FRIES
|CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
|$8.99
|"ShackSauce"
More about The Breachway Grill
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
The Breachway Grill
1 Charlestown Beach Rd, Charlestown
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
|Chowder - Bowl
|$8.00
|Turkey BLT Grinder
|$10.00
More about The Nordic
The Nordic
178 nordic trail, Charlestown
More about Charlestown Rathskeller
Charlestown Rathskeller
489A Old Coach Rd, Charlestown
More about The Nordic - Lakeside
The Nordic - Lakeside
178 nordic Trail, Charlestown