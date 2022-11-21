N.O. BAR CLAM SHACK 523 Charlestown Beach Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
N.O. BAR CLAM SHACK - Featuring Clam Cakes, Whole Belly Clams, Clam Strips, Lobster Rolls, Burgers, Hot Dogs, and a KICKIN' CHICKIN SANDY.
523 Charlestown Beach Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813
