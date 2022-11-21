N.O. BAR CLAM SHACK imageView gallery

N.O. BAR CLAM SHACK 523 Charlestown Beach Rd

13 Reviews

523 Charlestown Beach Rd

Charlestown, RI 02813

Popular Items

KICKIN CHICKIN
LOBSTER ROLL
N.E. CLAM CHOWDER

SOUP & SIDES

N.E. CLAM CHOWDER

$6.00+

FRIES

$5.99+

LOBSTER FRIES

$18.99

ONION RINGS

$7.50

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$13.99

COMBO -3 cakes & chowder

$8.99

"ShackSauce"

$1.25+

BAG OF ICE

$3.00

EXTRA TARTAR SAUCE

$1.25

SIDE RANCH

$1.25

Side Slaw

$1.75

POPCORN CHICKEN

$12.99

POPCORN SHRIMP FRIES

$14.99Out of stock

POPCORN CHICKEN FRIES

$13.99

ROLLS

WHOLE BELLY ROLL

$18.99

CLAM STRIP ROLL

$15.99Out of stock

SCALLOP ROLL

$16.99Out of stock

SHRIMP ROLL

$15.99

LOBSTER ROLL

$31.00

CLAMS

WHOLE BELLY

$19.99+

CLAM STRIPS

$13.99+Out of stock

CLAM CAKES

$9.00+

OTHER SEA CREATURES

FISH-N-CHIPS

$24.99

FRIED SCALLOPS

$11.99+Out of stock

FRIED SHRIMP

$13.99+

FRIED LOCAL OYSTERS

$19.99+Out of stock

POINT JUDITH CALAMARI

$15.99

LOBSTER SALAD

$65.00+Out of stock

POPCORN SHRIMP

$14.99Out of stock

SANDWICHES

SINGLE BURGER

$12.99Out of stock

THE DUB

$16.99Out of stock

NEWPORT BURGER

$28.99

SAUGY DOG

$9.00

KICKIN CHICKIN

$14.99

FLIPPIN FISH

$17.99

BUFF CHICK SANDY

$14.99

Striper Sandwich

$21.99

KIDS

"mini me burger"

$10.99

Teeny Weenie

$8.00

Skinny Ninny Chicky

$10.99

N/A BEVERAGE

FOUNTAIN BEV

$3.00+

BOTTLED BEV

DRAFT BEER

Whaler's- RISE APA 16oz

$9.00

Narragansett - Music Express IPA 16oz

$9.00

Beerds Dogs & Boats DIPA

$10.00

Moat Mountain Pale Ale

$9.00

CAN BEER

NARRAGANSETT

$6.50Out of stock

BUD

Out of stock

CORONA EXTRA

$6.50Out of stock

CORONA LIGHT

$6.50

MILLER LITE

$6.50Out of stock

BLUE MOON

$6.50

COORS LIGHT

$6.50Out of stock

RISE

$7.50

WINE

Canned - Pinot Noir

$14.50

Canned - Rose

$10.00

Canned - Chardonnay

$14.00

Canned - Red Sangria

$11.00

RTD

Bacardi Pina Colada

$11.50

Cazadores Spicy Margarita

$12.50

Deep Eddy - Lemon

$11.00Out of stock

LI'L DINGHY LEMON DROP

$11.00

TRULY

$7.50

Deep Eddy - Grapefruit

$11.00Out of stock

Loyal - Lemonade

$9.75Out of stock

LIQUOR

Titos

$9.00+

Bacardi

$9.00+

Milagro

$10.00+

Captiain Morgan

$9.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00+

ICE CREAM

Warwick Ice Cream

Del's

SM 12oz - LEMONADE

$6.00

MD 16oz - LEMONADE

$8.00

Lg 20oz - LEMONADE

$9.50

SM 12oz - WATERMELON

$6.00

MD 16oz - WATERMELON

$8.00

LG 20oz - WATERMELON

$9.50

Tito's & Del's 16oz - Lemonade

$12.99+

Tito's & Del's 16oz - Watermelon

$12.99+

Sapphire & Del's - Lemonade

$13.99+

Sapphire & Del's - Watermelon

$13.99+

Tequila & Del's - Lemonade

$12.99+

Tequila & Del's - Watermelon

$12.99+

QUART - LEMONADE

$15.00

QUART - WATERMELON

$15.00

CLOTHING

T-SHIRT

$25.00

Hoodie

$39.00

Trucker Hat

$28.00

Dad Hat

$25.00

Del's Bucket Hat

$22.00

Del's Calamari Shirt

$26.00

Performance Long Sleeve

$35.00

KOOZIE, CUPS, DEL'S

16oz Dels Cup

$6.50

Del 'S 24oz Mason Jar

$7.00

32oz Dels Cup

$8.50

Koozie

$6.99

Wristbands

$4.00

Del's Stickers

$3.25

Del's Lemonade Packet

$4.00

Del's Watermelon Packet

$4.00

Del's 4 Pack

$12.00

Del's 8 Pack Lemonade

$16.00

Del's 8 Pack Watermelon

$16.00

Del's Beach Bag (Empty)

$19.00

Del's Beach Bag (Filled)

$55.00

Bag Of Ice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
N.O. BAR CLAM SHACK - Featuring Clam Cakes, Whole Belly Clams, Clam Strips, Lobster Rolls, Burgers, Hot Dogs, and a KICKIN' CHICKIN SANDY.

523 Charlestown Beach Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813

