Wakefield restaurants you'll love

The Flatt - Active
501 High St, Wakefield
Popular items
Bruben
$17.00
Smoked beef brisket topped with coleslaw, pickled onions, white cheddar cheese & Thousand Island dressing on a brioche bun
The Rotary
$28.00
Three meats, three sides, and cornbread
Loaded Tots
$16.00
Smoked pulled pork, jalapeños, tomatoes, scallions & shredded cheese over crispy tater tots; finished with a chipotle sour cream drizzle & BBQ sauce
Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana
59 S County Commons Way, wakefield
Popular items
House Salad
$8.00
Alla Vodka
$18.00
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
$13.00
Duck Press Kitchen & Bar
333 Main Street, Wakefield
Popular items
Duck Breast
$32.00
farro, kabucha squash, kale, golden raisin jus
Grilled Ribeye Steak Frites
$36.00
spinach, brandy-peppercorn sauce
Thick Cut Chips
$9.00
bacon crumble, blue cheese fondue, chili crisp
Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill
600 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield
Popular items
**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**
$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
**BAJA QUESADILLA**
$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**BYO TACOS (3)**
$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.