Wakefield restaurants you'll love

Go
Wakefield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wakefield

Wakefield's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Wakefield restaurants

The Flatt - Active image

 

The Flatt - Active

501 High St, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bruben$17.00
Smoked beef brisket topped with coleslaw, pickled onions, white cheddar cheese & Thousand Island dressing on a brioche bun
The Rotary$28.00
Three meats, three sides, and cornbread
Loaded Tots$16.00
Smoked pulled pork, jalapeños, tomatoes, scallions & shredded cheese over crispy tater tots; finished with a chipotle sour cream drizzle & BBQ sauce
More about The Flatt - Active
Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana image

 

Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana

59 S County Commons Way, wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$8.00
Alla Vodka$18.00
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$13.00
More about Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana
Duck Press Kitchen & Bar image

 

Duck Press Kitchen & Bar

333 Main Street, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Breast$32.00
farro, kabucha squash, kale, golden raisin jus
Grilled Ribeye Steak Frites$36.00
spinach, brandy-peppercorn sauce
Thick Cut Chips$9.00
bacon crumble, blue cheese fondue, chili crisp
More about Duck Press Kitchen & Bar
Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill image

 

Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill

600 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
More about Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill
Caf Bar image

 

Caf Bar

396 Main Street, Wakefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg melt$7.99
baked egg, spinach, cheese and maple bacon aioli
Chai latte$4.50
masala chai, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ginger and steamed milk
latte$3.75
double espresso and steamed milk of choice
More about Caf Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wakefield

Tacos

Map

More near Wakefield to explore

Newport

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston