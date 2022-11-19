Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill Wakefield, Rhode Island

review star

No reviews yet

600 Kingstown Rd

Wakefield, RI 02879

Order Again

Popular Items

**RICE BOWL**
**BYO BURRITO**
**BAJA QUESADILLA**

Appetizers

**FRENCH FRIES**

$6.00
**CHEESE FRIES**

$7.00

**CAJUN FRIES**

$7.00

**SWEET POTATO FRIES**

$7.00

**BACON CHEESE FRIES**

$8.00

**JALAPENO POPPERS (6 PC)**

$8.00

**MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)**

$8.00

**CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES (4 PC)**

$11.00

**BUFFALO FINGERS & FRIES (4 PC)**

$11.00

**CHICKEN WINGS & FRIES (8 PC)**

$11.00

**CHICKEN WINGS (20 PC)**

$20.00

Subs & Wraps

**CHEESE STEAK**

$10.00

Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!

**GRILLED CHICKEN STIR-FRY**

$10.00

**BOMBO STIR-FRY STEAK & CHICKEN**

$11.00
**CRISPY CHICKEN**

$10.00

Choice of Cheese and toppings.

**CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN**

$10.00

Build Your Own

**BYO BURRITO**

$10.00

**BYO NACHOS**

$10.00
**BYO TACOS (3)**

$10.00

Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.

**BYO TACO (1)**

$4.00

**BYO NACHOS FRIES**

$11.00

**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (Choose 3 Meats)**

$13.00

**RICE BOWL**

$10.00

**SALAD BOWL**

$10.00

**TACO SHELL SALAD**

$11.00

**BUILD YOUR OWN SOUP**

$6.00

Choice of meat with broth, rice, vegetables, and cilantro and chips on the side.

Entrees

**BAJA QUESADILLA**

$10.00

Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.

**WET BURRITO**

$10.00

Flour Tortilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa. Served with a side of lettuce and pico.

**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**

$11.00

Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.

**WET CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito w/ Salsa)**

$12.00

**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**

$11.00

Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside

**MEXICAN DINNER COMBO (Comes w/ Tortillas)**

$13.00

**ENCHILADA**

$12.00

Three corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and baked with choice of Roja or Verde salsa and cheese. Comes with choice of side toppings.

Sides

**SOUR CREAM**

$1.00

**SALSA**

$1.00

****NACHO CHEESE

$1.00

**SM. GUACAMOLE**

$1.00

**LG. GUACAMOLE**

$5.00

**RICE & BEANS**

$5.00

**GRILLED VEGGIES**

$5.00

**STEAK / SHRIMP**

$6.00

**PORK / GROUND BEEF / CHICKEN**

$6.00

**CHIPS (only chips)***

$2.00

**CHIPS & SALSA**

$3.00

**CHIPS & NACHO CHEESE**

$4.00

**CHIPS & GUACAMOLE**

$4.00

**CHIPS, SALSA & GUAC**

$5.00

**LOADED CHIPS**

$8.00

Desserts

**TRES LECHE**

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

6pc Churros w/ Ice Cream

$6.00

Beverages

**WATER**

$2.00

**JUICE**

$3.00

**HORCHATA**

$3.50

**TAMARINDO**

$3.50

**PASSION FRUIT**

$3.50

** JARRITO MANDARIN**

$3.00

** JARRITO FRUIT PUNCH**

$3.00

** JARRITO GUAVA**

$3.00

** JARRITO LIME**

$3.00

** JARRITO STRAWBERRY**

$3.00

FOUNTAIN SODA -COKE

$3.00

FOUNTAIN SODA _DIET COKE

$3.00

FOUNTAIN SODA SPRITE

$3.00

Sanpple Apple

$3.00

Snapple Mango

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA. We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

Location

600 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield, RI 02879

Directions

