East Greenwich restaurants you'll love

CUPCAKES
Scrumptions
5600 Post Road, East Greenwich
|Half Pound Box of Specialty Cookies
|$13.75
An assortment of our most-popular Christmas butter cookies.
|1 Pound Box of Specialty Cookies
|$24.50
An assortment of our most-popular Christmas butter cookies.
|Buche de Noel - Yule Log
|$45.00
Vanilla sponge cake filled with coffee mousse, glazed with a dark chocolate ganache, then finished with dark chocolate shavings, hand-crafted meringue mushrooms, holly leaves, and berries.
NOTE: If you prefer chocolate cake with chocolate mousse (instead of the vanilla-coffee combination) please indicate in the special instructions.
Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich
333 Main St, East Greenwich
|Chocolate Chip Old Fashioned
|$4.00
Cookies and milk. Vanilla base, made with mini chocolate chips and finished with white chocolate.
|Gingerbread
|$3.50
Classic, bold gingerbread cake finished in a gingerbread spiced glaze.
|Brown Butter Pecan
|$4.25
Brioche base coated in a brown butter glaze. Topped with fresh toasted pecans.
HAMBURGERS
The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)
431 Main St, East Greenwich
|EG Avenger
|$13.00
Fried chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette served on an 8" artisan roll
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$7.00
Served with chipotle aioli for dipping
|Patio Caprese
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, spring mix, pesto, balsamic reduction, EVOO, served on an 8" artisan
roll | ADD chicken
PB Bistro and Bar
241 Main St, East Greenwich
|Buffalo Cauli Wrap
|$12.00
Cucumber, romaine, house made pickles, spicy chickpeas, and house made ranch.
*Buffalo sauce contains nuts*
|French Fries
|$4.50
Old Bay, Classic Sea Salt, or Truffle.
|Falafel Board
|$16.00
Falafel, cucumber, carrots, pita, olives, plant based feta. side of tahini and hummus.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Waysider Grille
5702 post rd, east greenwich
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Cheddar, smoked mozz and Parmesan cheeses tossed with cavatappi pasta and baked with a bread crumb topping.
|Kids Cheese Burger
|$6.99
4oz burger grilled, american cheese served with curly fries
|French Onion
|$5.99
House made French Onion soup topped with curtons and swiss cheese
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich
219 Main Street, East Greenwich
|STATLER CHICKEN
|$27.95
Lemon Thyme Mashed, Baby Spinach, Lemon Rosemary Pan Juice
*30 minute cook time
|KUNG PAO CHICKEN
|$13.95
Chinese Chilies, Garlic, Ginger, Sesame, Cashews
|BUTTERNUT SQUASH PIZZA
|$12.95
Carmelized Fennel and Onion, Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula, Truffle Honey
Main Street Coffee Cafe Side Account
137 Main St, east greenwich