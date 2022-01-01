East Greenwich restaurants you'll love

East Greenwich restaurants
Toast
  • East Greenwich

East Greenwich's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Vegan
Bagels
Must-try East Greenwich restaurants

Scrumptions image

CUPCAKES

Scrumptions

5600 Post Road, East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Pound Box of Specialty Cookies$13.75
An assortment of our most-popular Christmas butter cookies.
1 Pound Box of Specialty Cookies$24.50
An assortment of our most-popular Christmas butter cookies.
Buche de Noel - Yule Log$45.00
Vanilla sponge cake filled with coffee mousse, glazed with a dark chocolate ganache, then finished with dark chocolate shavings, hand-crafted meringue mushrooms, holly leaves, and berries.
NOTE: If you prefer chocolate cake with chocolate mousse (instead of the vanilla-coffee combination) please indicate in the special instructions.
More about Scrumptions
Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich image

 

Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

333 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Old Fashioned$4.00
Cookies and milk. Vanilla base, made with mini chocolate chips and finished with white chocolate.
Gingerbread$3.50
Classic, bold gingerbread cake finished in a gingerbread spiced glaze.
Brown Butter Pecan$4.25
Brioche base coated in a brown butter glaze. Topped with fresh toasted pecans.
More about Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich
The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available) image

HAMBURGERS

The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)

431 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
EG Avenger$13.00
Fried chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette served on an 8" artisan roll
Fried Pickle Chips$7.00
Served with chipotle aioli for dipping
Patio Caprese$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, spring mix, pesto, balsamic reduction, EVOO, served on an 8" artisan
roll | ADD chicken
More about The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)
PB Bistro and Bar image

 

PB Bistro and Bar

241 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauli Wrap$12.00
Cucumber, romaine, house made pickles, spicy chickpeas, and house made ranch.
*Buffalo sauce contains nuts*
French Fries$4.50
Old Bay, Classic Sea Salt, or Truffle.
Falafel Board$16.00
Falafel, cucumber, carrots, pita, olives, plant based feta. side of tahini and hummus.
More about PB Bistro and Bar
The Waysider Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$14.99
Cheddar, smoked mozz and Parmesan cheeses tossed with cavatappi pasta and baked with a bread crumb topping.
Kids Cheese Burger$6.99
4oz burger grilled, american cheese served with curly fries
French Onion$5.99
House made French Onion soup topped with curtons and swiss cheese
More about The Waysider Grille
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich

219 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
STATLER CHICKEN$27.95
Lemon Thyme Mashed, Baby Spinach, Lemon Rosemary Pan Juice
*30 minute cook time
KUNG PAO CHICKEN$13.95
Chinese Chilies, Garlic, Ginger, Sesame, Cashews
BUTTERNUT SQUASH PIZZA$12.95
Carmelized Fennel and Onion, Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula, Truffle Honey
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich
Main Street Coffee Cafe Side Account

137 Main St, east greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Main Street Coffee Cafe Side Account
