Tasteful Plant Based Juice & Food

review star

No reviews yet

5800 Post Road

East Greenwich, RI 02818

Juice

Green Leaf

$9.50+

Kale, celery, lime, green apple, cilantro

Heart Beet

$9.50+

Beet, ginger, carrot, lemon, apple

Pineapple Express

$9.50+

Grapefruit, pineapple, lime, coconut water

Hangover Helper

$9.50+

Pineapple, cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon

Naranja

$9.50+

Carrot, orange, ginger, lemon, turmeric, apple cider vinegar, black pepper

Cool as A

$9.50+

Cucumber, mint, green apple, kale, lemon, lime, pineapple

Cell Sauce

$9.50+

Just celery juice

Custom

$9.50+

Build your own juice!

Smoothies

Cappuccino DeVito

$8.00+

Banana, peanut butter, coffee, cacao

Pulp Fiction

$8.00+

Orange, lime, spinach, mango, basil, coconut water

Purple Haze

$8.00+

Beet, blueberry, orange, pineapple

Liquid Love

$8.00+

Cacao, strawberry, banana, dates, cinnamon

Green Gold

$8.00+

Pineapple, mango, banana, spinach

Chuck Berry

$8.00+

Mixed berries, beet, carrot, banana

Strawberry OG

$8.00+

Strawberry, banana, oatmilk

Pea Fit

$8.00+

Pea protein, banana, oatmilk

Custom

$8.00+

Build your own smoothie!

Shots

KAPOW

$5.00

Lemon, ginger, turmeric, coconut water, honey, black pepper

FUEGO

$5.00

Beet, ginger, cayenne, apple cider vinegar

Rita's Rockin Rhubab

$5.00

Rhubarb, mint, lime, coconut water, Zing (Pre-workout/ coffee bean caffeine)

Bowls

Acai

$8.50+

Acai base topped with granola, 3 fruits, and 4 toppings

Brett Bowl

$8.50+

Chocolate avocado pudding topped with granola, 3 fruits, and 4 toppings

Toasts

Nana

$6.00

Peanut butter, banana, strawberries, cacao drizzle

ABA

$7.00

Almond butter, apple, cinnamon, honey, chia

Freshies

$7.00

Avocado, greens, pickled onions, lime, basil, pepper flakes

Mash

$6.00

Avocado mash, everything seasoning

Cheech

$8.00

Chickpea mash, greens, pickles, mustard

Grab N' Go

Culture Pop

$2.80

Eat Clean Bar

$3.50

Cocojune

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Plant based juice, smoothies, bowls, and toasts made for the soul!

5800 Post Road, East Greenwich, RI 02818

Directions

