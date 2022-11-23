Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

21 Reviews

$

333 Main St

East Greenwich, RI 02818

Popular Items

Vanilla Sprinkled
Oreo Cookie Old Fashioned
Chocolate Frosted

Retail Items

16oz Travel Tumbler

16oz Travel Tumbler

$23.00
10 OZ Retail Coffee

10 OZ Retail Coffee

$18.00

Locally roasted by BOLT Coffee. Exclusive blend for KNEAD.

Ceramic Mug

Ceramic Mug

$12.00

A great gift for the holidays! Comes in three colors and pairs perfectly with a retail bag of Bolt Coffee's seasonal blend

Baseball Hat

$26.00
Ceramic Mug "new!"

Ceramic Mug "new!"

$12.00

The newest version of our ceramic mugs, in a fun variety of colors.

Beverages

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.05

Our friends at Bolt Coffee created a Sweet Spot blend just for us! A well balanced medium roast.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Our signature Sweet Spot blend by Bolt Coffee, topped with steamed milk of your choice.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95

Your choice of Tea Pigs hot tea!

Hot Chai

Hot Chai

$4.25

Sweet and spicy Rishi Masala Chai, steamed with your choice of milk.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Our friends at Bolt Coffee created a Sweet Spot blend just for us! A well balanced medium roast.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.75

Featuring Rishi tea, this chai is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Made with your choice of milk!

Nitro! By Bolt

Nitro! By Bolt

$4.10

We are excited to release our new Nitro cold brew brought to you by our friends at Bolt Coffee! Nitro cold brew puts forth a sweet and creamy cold coffee with incredible balance. Notes of chocolate, cherry and walnut round out this tasty representation of sweet spot.

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$30.00

96 oz of fresh brewed Sweet Spot by Bolt! Comes with cups, creamer, sugar and stir sticks. *We have had to increase our price due to the rising cost in to go box packaging. We apologize for the inconvenience*

Hot Matcha

Hot Matcha

$5.00

Spirit Tea brand matcha, with a touch of house made vanilla syrup and your choice of milk! A nice balance of sweet and earthy!

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$5.50

Spirit Tea brand matcha, with a touch of house made vanilla syrup and your choice of milk! A nice balance of sweet and earthy!

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Local Apple Cider from Jaswells, steamed nice and hot.

Hot Mulled Cider

$4.00

Local apple cider from Jaswells, steamed hot with Teapigs Spiced Winter Red tea. Tea contains: rooibos, cinnamon, cloves, orange peel

Assorted Mix

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$22.50

A variety of our best sellers.

Dozen

Dozen

$45.00

A variety of our best sellers.

18 Assorted

18 Assorted

$63.00

A variety of our best sellers.

24 Assorted

24 Assorted

$84.00

A variety of our best sellers.

Specials

Pumpkin Bomb AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY 11/23 ONLY!

Pumpkin Bomb AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY 11/23 ONLY!

$4.25

AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY 11/23 ONLY! Our brioche dough filled with a pumpkin pie cream filling and rolled with cinnamon/sugar.

Apple Pie Filled AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY 11/23 ONLY!

Apple Pie Filled AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY 11/23 ONLY!

$4.25

AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY 11/23 ONLY! Brioche filled with a housemade apple compote made with apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and cardamom. Rolled hot in Cinnamon & Sugar.

Butternut Squash Fritter AVAILABLE MONDAY 11/21 ONLY!

Butternut Squash Fritter AVAILABLE MONDAY 11/21 ONLY!

$4.25

AVAILABLE MONDAY 11/21 ONLY! We roast and puree squash and layer it into our fritter dough. Topped with a spiced vanilla glaze.

Brioche Doughnuts

Chocolate Frosted

Chocolate Frosted

$4.00

Brioche, chocolate buttercream frosting. Rainbow sprinkles.

Cranberry Corn Crumble

Cranberry Corn Crumble

$4.00

Fresh cranberry glaze. Finished with a corn, rosemary crumble. The perfect holiday doughnut!

Vanilla

Vanilla

$3.60

Our brioche base, topped with a simple glaze made in house with fresh vanilla beans.

Vanilla Sprinkled

Vanilla Sprinkled

$3.60

Our classic vanilla glazed topped with colorful sprinkles.

Brown Butter Pecan

Brown Butter Pecan

$4.50

Brioche base coated in a brown butter glaze. Topped with fresh toasted pecans.

Cinnamon Roll-KNEAD

Cinnamon Roll-KNEAD

$4.10

Our brioche dough rolled with cinnamon and topped with a house made cinnamon glaze.

Jelly

Jelly

$4.25

Our brioche dough filled with seasonal jam, rolled hot in granulated sugar.

Spiced Pear Fritter

Spiced Pear Fritter

$4.00

Brioche cut with roasted, spiced pears. Finished with a vanilla spice glaze of cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom.

Cake Doughnuts

Double Chocolate Sea Salt

Double Chocolate Sea Salt

$3.65

Our chocolate cake coated in a dark chocolate glaze, topped with Maldon sea salt flakes.

Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$3.65

Made with pumpkin puree. Finished with a pumpkin glaze and candied pepitas.

Chocolate

Chocolate

$3.65

A sweet moist dark chocolate cake doughnut fully covered in our house made vanilla glaze.

Old Fashioned Doughnuts

Oreo Cookie Old Fashioned

Oreo Cookie Old Fashioned

$4.25

Vanilla old fashioned with crushed Oreos throughout. Dipped in a vanilla glaze and finished with crushed Oreos on top.

Chocolate Chip Old Fashioned

Chocolate Chip Old Fashioned

$4.00

Cookies and milk. Vanilla base, made with mini chocolate chips and finished with white chocolate.

Alternative

VEGAN Vanilla

VEGAN Vanilla

$3.60

Our signature vegan dough finished with a simple glaze made in house with fresh vanilla beans.

VEGAN Cranberry Crumble

VEGAN Cranberry Crumble

$3.60

Our signature vegan dough with a cranberry glaze. Finished with a corn crumble.

VEGAN Chocolate Cake

VEGAN Chocolate Cake

$3.50

A moist and flavorful vegan version of our chocolate cake doughnut finished with a vanilla glaze.

VEGAN Pumpkin Spice

VEGAN Pumpkin Spice

$3.50

A vegan cake made with pumpkin puree, cinnamon and nutmeg. Finished with candied pepitas!

Flourless Chocolate

Flourless Chocolate

$3.00

Moist chocolate cake. Dressed with our vanilla glaze.

Flourless Pumpkin Spice

Flourless Pumpkin Spice

$3.00

Made with pumpkin puree. Dressed with a house made pumpkin glaze. Finished with candied pepitas.

Good Egg!

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.75

Flakey, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and shaped.

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$4.25

Our flaky croissant dough filled with dark chocolate.

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Boars head ham, Cabot cheddar cheese.

Apple Butter and Cream Cheese Danish

Apple Butter and Cream Cheese Danish

$4.25

Our flakey croissant dough with a housemade apple butter and cream cheese mixture in the center.

Cinnamon Bun-GOOD EGG

Cinnamon Bun-GOOD EGG

$4.50

Loaded with cinnamon sugar, rolled tight, topped with a cream cheese glaze.

Banana Chocolate Chip Scone

Banana Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.50

A banana scone with mini chocolate chips throughout and finished with granulated sugar on top.

Roasted Garlic and Goat Cheese Danish

Roasted Garlic and Goat Cheese Danish

$4.25

Savory herb danish with croissant dough and a goat cheese/ cream cheese filling.

Cheddar Corn Scone

Cheddar Corn Scone

$3.50

Corn meal, cheddar cheese and just the right amount of heat with pieces of jalapeno.

Pumpkin Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.25

Tender and moist pumpkin-flavored muffin with hints of fall spices, topped with a brown sugar and oat crumble

Savory Popover

Savory Popover

$3.50

Our brioche dough with cheddar cheese and chives. Topped with everything seasoning.

Chocolate Chip Cookie- Good Egg

Chocolate Chip Cookie- Good Egg

$2.25

Classic. Crispy edges, chewy middle, filled with chocolate disks and a pinch of sea salt.

check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Made from scratch daily using fresh, local ingredients. Classic flavors mixed with fun, seasonal flavors.

Website

Location

333 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818

Directions

Search similar restaurants

