Cranston restaurants you'll love

Cranston restaurants
Toast
  • Cranston

Cranston's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Cranston restaurants

Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro image

 

Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro

74 Rolfe Square, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel Side$8.99
Chicken Shawarma Panini$10.99
Falafel Pita$9.75
More about Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

1 Kenney Dr., Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
Bagel$1.00
Choice of bagel
More about Epicurean Feast
Brutopia image

 

Brutopia

505 Atwood Ave., Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Pretzel$6.00
Big Bowl Of Mac & Cheese$8.00
Smoked Brisket$17.00
More about Brutopia
Brewed Awakenings image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brewed Awakenings

1200 Pontiac Ave, Cranston

Avg 4.1 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Acai Bowl$9.85
Acai sorbet, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, chocolate chips
Berry Acai Bowl$9.85
Acai sorbet, strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
(Willow Tree) w/lettuce, & tomato on your choice of bread.
More about Brewed Awakenings
PVD Pizza - Cranston image

 

PVD Pizza - Cranston

889 Dyer av - a, Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella$6.75
House-made fried mozzarella served w/ a side of marinara.
Chicken Tender Basket$11.25
Fried chicken tenders served
w/ fries & side of honey mustard.
Cheese Pizza
Our classic cheese pizza.
More about PVD Pizza - Cranston
Baja's Fresh Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Fresh Grill

624 Reservoir Ave, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1599 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
More about Baja's Fresh Grill
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

875 Reservoir Ave. Rt. 2, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
Chennai Express image

 

Chennai Express

745 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chennai Express

