The Griddle
Come in and enjoy!
2244 Plainfield pike
Location
2244 Plainfield pike
Cranston RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Green Acres Cafe LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Nexdine
Email unit417northwoodscafe@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Supreme Cafe
A friendly restaurent with an atmosphere you been waiting for, Come and taste our quality rich southwestern style foods, from wraps to great tasting salads providing supreme foods that are Supremely good.
Atwood Grill
Italian Chefs have developed world famous cuisine which has proven that healthy and nutritious food can be prepared in a manner which satisfies a gourmet palate. It is this tradition of excellence that the Atwood Grill has presented to our patrons.