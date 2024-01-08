Corner Market Cafe #16 16C Cafe 2050 Plainfield Pike
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
FRESH COFFEE, GREAT FOOD, CLOSE TO HOME. NEW ENGLANDERS KNOW COFFEE. We also know that there's nothing like having a great customer café where we can enjoy it any time of the day. Corner Market Café is committed to bringing our customers flavorful, New England quality coffee, freshly-made food, and delicious juice and smoothies. We're your go-to for your morning joe, a quick bite on your lunch break, that cold drink after the gym, and a boost during a late-night shift. And the best part is, we're just around the corner.
Location
2050 Plainfield Pike, Cranston, RI 02921
Gallery
