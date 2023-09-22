Popular Items

D- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$21.00

Creamy tomato sauce. (GF)

PLAIN/BUTTER NAAN

$4.00
GARLIC CILANTRO NAAN

$6.00

CHEF SPECIALS

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SAMOSA

$9.00

Oven roasted butternut squash seasoned with curry leaves,  mustard seeds and spices, hand filled in our house-made wrap,  accompanied by chef’s special chutney.

CORN AND PANIR METHI MALAI (entree)

$17.00

Roasted corn, fresh greens and spinach stewed with spices, and finished with a cashew cream sauce. Topped with paneer cheese, accompanied by a  gluten-free lentil and vegetable crépe.

DUCK NARANGI (entree)

$24.00

All-natural boneless duck breast diced and marinated with orange and chili reduction. Skewered and grilled on our robata grill. Finished with our chef’s special orange liqueur chili sauce, accompanied by pan sautéed brussels sprouts,  and choice of white or brown rice.

GULAB JAMUN CHEESECAKE (dessert)

$9.00

House made dumplings, churned with cream cheese  for a perfect ending to your meal.

DINNER

SALADS & SOUPS

LENTIL SOUP

$8.00

Lentil & vegetable broth, tomato,  onion and tamarind paste. (GF) (V)

COCONUT CLAM CHOWDER

$9.00

Coconut milk, turmeric, ginger, garlic. (GF)

FATTOUSH SALAD

$10.00

Greens, tomato, cucumber, cilantro,  toasted garlic nan chips.

CHASKA CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Walnuts, oatmeal croutons, buttermilk dressing, blue cheese

ROASTED VEGGIE SALAD

$10.00

Seasonal roasted vegetables, fresh greens, roasted spice blend. (GF) (V)

CORN BHEL SALAD

$11.00

Grilled sweet corn, cornmeal  crisps, puffed rice, yuzu dressing. (V)

STARTERS

SAMOSA CHAAT

$10.00

Crispy turnovers, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, chickpeas.

IDLI SAMBAR

$9.00

Steamed rice cakes served with  a lentil & vegetable soup. (GF) (V)

PANEER PEPPER TIKKA

$10.00

White pepper marinade, paneer, nutmeg. (GF)

PAN SEARED TOFU

$10.00

Coconut Goan xacuti sauce,  charred jalapeňo, mango chutney. (GF) (V)

CHILI CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

Crispy, sweet and spicy. (V)

AVOCADO POTATO CHAAT

$11.00

Tamarind, dry mango powder. (GF) (V)

BRUSSELS SPROUTS THORAN

$12.00

Turmeric, coconut, thoran spice  blend, fresh lime. (GF) (V)

CHICKEN 65

$11.00

Coriander, red chili, garlic,  ginger, onions.

GRILLED CHICKEN TIKKA

$11.00

Harissa spiced, honey glazed. (GF)

TRUFFLE SEEKH KEBAB

$14.00

Minced lamb, garam masala,  truffle oil. (GF) (DF)

SMOKED BBQ RIBS

$18.00

Pork, old monk rum,  mango chili glaze. (GF)

CHILI SHRIMP

$13.00

Fried, garlic, thai chili,  scallions.

POLENTA CALAMARI

$15.00

Onions, curry leaves, masala  spices, tamarind chutney.

BEETROOT DOSA

$13.00

Grilled crepes, potato stuffing, coconut chutney, lentil soup. (GF) (V)

TACOS & FLATBREADS

JACKFRUIT TACO

$10.00

Onion, lettuce, tomato, sauerkraut, avocado, jackfruit. (V)

FRIED AVOCADO TACO

$11.00

Onion, lettuce, tomato, sauerkraut, avocado. (V)

CHICKEN TACO

$10.00

Onion, lettuce, tomato, sauerkraut, avocado, chicken.

SHRIMP TACO

$12.00

Onion, lettuce, tomato, sauerkraut, avocado, shrimp.

SALMON TACO

$12.00

Onion, lettuce, tomato, sauerkraut, avocado, salmon.

KIDS TIKKA SAUCE CHEESE FLATBREAD

$10.00
VEGETABLES FLATBREAD

$12.00

Roasted veggies flatbread.

PANEER CORN FLATBREAD

$12.00

Paneer cheese, corn.

CHICKEN TIKKA FLATBREAD

$12.00

Chicken tikka.

MADRAS SHRIMP FLATBREAD

$13.00

Madras shrimp.

BREAD BAR

WHEAT ROTI (vegan)

$4.00

Wheat roti. (V)

PLAIN/BUTTER NAAN

$4.00
VEGAN GARLIC NAAN

$6.00

Vegan garlic naan. (V)

GARLIC CILANTRO NAAN

$6.00
ZA'ATAR SPICED NAAN

$6.00
TRUFFLE OIL NAAN

$7.00
FRUIT & NUT NAAN

$8.00
AVOCADO NAAN

$8.00
CHICKEN TIKKA KULCHA

$10.00

Chicken Tikka.

MUSHROOM CHEESE KULCHA

$10.00

Mushroom & cheese.

POTATO KULCHA

$8.00

Potato.

ENTREES

D- CHANA MASALA

$17.00

Tomato, onion, coriander, cumin. (GF) (V)

D- DAL MAKHANI

$17.00

Black lentils slow cooked with  ginger and tomato puree. (GF) (V)

D- ALOO GOBI

$18.00

Roasted cauliflower, potatoes,  ginger. (GF) (V)

D- JACKFRUIT KOFTA

$19.00

Hand rolled dumplings,  perfumed cashew cream sauce. (GF)

D- PANEER PEPPER MAKHANI

$17.00

Creamy tomato sauce. (GF)

D- SAAG PANEER

$17.00

Five greens, spice blend. (GF) (V)

D- TOFU SAAG

$17.00

Five greens, spice blend. (GF) (V)

D- OKRA MASALA

$17.00

Onions, pepper, dried mango powder. (GF) (V)

D- BAGARA BAINGAN

$18.00

Baby eggplant, tangy sesame and peanut coconut sauce. (GF) (V)

D- CHICKEN KADHAI

$19.00

Chef’s special spice blend, onions,  peppers. (GF) (DF)

D- CHICKEN VINDALOO

$19.00

Goan vinegar, roasted potatoes,  red chili. (GF) (DF) (S)

D- CHICKEN BIRYANI

$19.00

Cashew nuts, aromatic rice,  spiced chicken, saffron mix,  cucumber raita. (GF)

D- CHICKEN KORMA

$21.00

Perfumed cashew cream sauce. (GF)

D- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$21.00

Creamy tomato sauce. (GF)

D- MALAI CHICKEN KEBAB

$21.00

Creamy white pepper marinade,  dal makhani side. (GF)

D- TANDOORI CHICKEN

$22.00

Clay oven grilled, local organic chicken breast, dal makhani. (GF)

D- LAAL MAAS LAMB

$23.00

Boneless lamb loins, fiery red chili sauce. (GF) (DF) (S)

D- LAMB ROGANJOSH

$23.00

Whole garam masala, braised onions,  yogurt. (GF)

D- LAMB BARRA KEBAB

$32.00

Grilled chops, roasted vegetable,  dal makhani. (GF)

D- LAMB KORMA

$23.00

D- LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$23.00

D- LAMB SAAG

$23.00
D- CHETTINAD SHRIMP CURRY

$21.00

Coconut, pepper based sauce. (GF) (DF)

D- SEAFOOD STEW

$21.00

Five spice tempering, homemade seafood  and vegetable broth. (GF) (DF)

D- SALMON TIKKA

$24.00

Spiced mustard & mango marinade. (GF) (DF)

D- SALMON MOILEE

$24.00

Turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves,  coconut. (GF) (DF)

D-SALMON TIKKA MASALA

$24.00

Creamy tomato sauce. (GF)

D-SALMON VINDALOO

$24.00
D-SHRIMP SAAG

$21.00

Shrimp, five greens, spice blend. (GF)

D-SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$21.00

Creamy tomato sauce. (GF)

D-SHRIMP KORMA

$21.00

D- CHICKEN CHETTINAD CURRY

$21.00

D-LAMB BIRYANI

$23.00

SIDES

WHITE RICE

$3.00
BROWN RICE

$3.00
DAL MAKHANI

$8.00
CUCUMBER RAITA

$5.00
PLAIN SAAG

$8.00
CHANA MASALA

$8.00
ROASTED VEGETABLES

$8.00

PAPADUM

$2.00

MASALA SAUCE 8oz

$6.00

BEER & WINE TO-GO-

BEER (Alcohol)

TAJ MAHAL 22oz BOTTLE

$6.00Out of stock

KINGFISHER BOTTLE

$4.50

KINGFISHER 6 PACK

$18.00

WINE (Alcohol)

St. FRANCIS CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$29.00

WHITE HAVEN SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$28.00

ECCO DOMANI PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$20.00

MONTES CABERNET SAUVIGNON BOTTLE

$22.00

JOSH CABERNET SAUVIGNON BOTTLE

$27.00

ALAMOS MALBEC BOTTLE

$22.00

BRILLIANT CURRY MIX

$5.99

INDIAN CURRY MIX

INDIAN CURRY MIX UNIT

$27.00

LUNCH COMBO

LUNCH COMBOS

$14.00