Chicken salad in East Greenwich

More about The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd
The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd
5702 post rd, east greenwich
|Sesame Chicken Salad
|$17.99
Pan-seared chicken breast encrusted in black and white sesame seeds on a bed of field greens with sliced almonds, goat cheese and shaved carrots served with our oriental honey ginger dressing.
|Oriental Salad w/ grilled chicken
|$17.99
Garden fresh greens, Grilled Chicken, Chinese noodles, sliced almonds, mandarin orange, onion, shredded carrots and mozzarella cheese served with oriental ginger dressing
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$16.99
Fresh field greens topped with grilled blackened chicken breast, crisp corn tortilla strips, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese, served with avocado-ranch dressing.