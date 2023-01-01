Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in East Greenwich

East Greenwich restaurants
East Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Waysider Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sesame Chicken Salad$17.99
Pan-seared chicken breast encrusted in black and white sesame seeds on a bed of field greens with sliced almonds, goat cheese and shaved carrots served with our oriental honey ginger dressing.
Oriental Salad w/ grilled chicken$17.99
Garden fresh greens, Grilled Chicken, Chinese noodles, sliced almonds, mandarin orange, onion, shredded carrots and mozzarella cheese served with oriental ginger dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad$16.99
Fresh field greens topped with grilled blackened chicken breast, crisp corn tortilla strips, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese, served with avocado-ranch dressing.
More about The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd
Jiggers Diner

145 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Walnut Chicken Salad Club$12.99
More about Jiggers Diner

