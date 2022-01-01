Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in East Greenwich

East Greenwich restaurants
East Greenwich restaurants that serve apple salad

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street

219 Main Street, East Greenwich

Takeout
BRUSSELS SPROUT AND APPLE SALAD$15.50
SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS, HILLSIDE FARM APPLES, SMOKED BACON, TOASTED WALNUTS, GRILLED HALLOUMI, APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street
SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Rasa Restaurant

149 Main Street, East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (1688 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Green Apple Salad$8.00
Baby Spinach, Mixed Greens, Apple Slices, Toasted  Almonds, Raisins, Balsamic Vinegar.
Spinach & Green Apple Salad$8.00
Baby Spinach, Mixed Greens, Apple Slices, Toasted  Almonds, Raisins, Balsamic Vinegar.
More about Rasa Restaurant

