Apple salad in East Greenwich

More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street
219 Main Street, East Greenwich
|BRUSSELS SPROUT AND APPLE SALAD
|$15.50
SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS, HILLSIDE FARM APPLES, SMOKED BACON, TOASTED WALNUTS, GRILLED HALLOUMI, APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE
More about Rasa Restaurant
SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN
Rasa Restaurant
149 Main Street, East Greenwich
|Spinach & Green Apple Salad
|$8.00
Baby Spinach, Mixed Greens, Apple Slices, Toasted Almonds, Raisins, Balsamic Vinegar.
