Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in East Greenwich

Go
East Greenwich restaurants
Toast

East Greenwich restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available) image

HAMBURGERS

The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)

431 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Greenwich Bay Grilled Chicken$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard served on an 8" artisan roll
More about The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)
The Waysider Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$14.99
Fried Chicken breast coated with bread crumbs and tossed in our house made buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese and mozzarella served on grilled rustic Italian bread
Oriental Salad w/ grilled chicken$15.99
Garden fresh greens, Grilled Chicken, Chinese noodles, sliced almonds, mandarin orange, onion, shredded carrots and mozzarella cheese served with oriental ginger dressing
More about The Waysider Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in East Greenwich

Quesadillas

Salmon

Clams

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Hummus

Chicken Parmesan

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near East Greenwich to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston