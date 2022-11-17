Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.

275 Reviews

$$

27 Coogan Blvd

Mystic, CT 06355

Starters

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Bruschetta

$9.95

Buffalo Brussels sprouts

$11.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

Garlic Dressing

$0.50

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Lemon Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Meatball w/ sauce (SIDE)

$5.50

Ranch

$0.50

Clam Chowder

$9.95

Salsa

$0.50

Shark Bites

$11.95

Side Meatball & Sauce

$4.50

SIDE of BBQ

$0.50

SIDE Of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

SIDE Of Cold Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Cole Slaw

$1.00

Side Of Hot Butter

$0.50

SIDE Of Hot Marinara Sauce

$0.50

SIDE Of Mayo

$0.50

SIDE Of Oil And Vin

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Wood-Fired Wings

$15.95

Salads

House Salad

$9.95

Wedge Salad

$10.50

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Chop Shop Salad

$14.95

Cindy's Salad

$13.95

Da Love Salad

$14.50

Greek Salad

$13.95

Meatball Salad

$13.95

Blacksmith Salad

$8.50

Warm Spinach Salad Special

$16.00

Caprese Salad Special

$10.95

Sandwiches

All American

$12.95

BBQ Pulled Pork w/ Sweet & Spicy Slaw

$16.95

Classic Italian

$15.95

Club Sandwich

$14.95

Home Made Chicken Salad

$15.95

Oma's Hot Meatball

$16.50

Roastbeef Melt Special

$15.95

Roasted Veggie Delight

$14.50

Market Sandwich

$14.50

Red/ Sauced Pizzas

Sm Mango's Mozzarella Pie

$13.50

Sm Bootlegger

$18.95

Sm Classic Margherita

$13.95

Sm Buff Chick

$18.50

Sm B.L.T

$17.95

Sm Chicken Teriyaki

$18.50

Sm Crankee Yankee

$17.95

Sm Funky Monkey

$18.50

Sm Hawaii 5-0

$17.95

Sm Manny's Hog Wild

$18.95

Sm The B.V.I

$17.50

Sm The Sea Dog

$18.95

Sm Vegetarian

$18.50

Sm Cheeseburger

$17.95

Lg Mango's Mozzarella Pie

$19.95

Lg Bootlegger

$26.95

Lg Classic Margherita

$20.50

Lg Buff Chick

$25.95

Lg. B.L.T

$24.95

Lg Chicken Teriyaki

$25.95

Lg Crankee Yankee

$24.95

Lg Funky Monkey

$25.95

Lg Hawaii 5-0

$25.95

Lg Manny's Hog Wild

$26.95

Lg The B.V.I

$23.95

Lg The Sea Dog

$26.95

Lg Vegetarian

$25.50

Lg Cheeseburger

$25.95

White Pizzas

Sm Brussels, Bacon, Mashed Potato

$18.95

Sm Cracked Tomato

$16.95

Sm Mango's White Mozzarella Pie

$12.95

Sm Prosciutto & Arugula

$18.50

Sm Shaun's Chicken Pesto

$18.50

Sm The Jake

$18.50

Sm Ultimate Mushroom

$18.95

Sm Virgin Gorga

$16.95

Sm White Clam

$22.00

Lg Mango's White Mozzarella Pie

$19.50

Lg Cracked Tomato

$22.95

Lg Prosciutto & Arugula

$25.95

Lg Shaun's Chicken Pesto

$26.95

Lg The Jake

$26.95

Lg Virgin Gorga

$23.95

Lg White Clam

$28.95

Lg Brussels, Bacon, Mashed Potato

$26.95

Lg Ultimate Mushroom

$26.95

Lg Lobster Pizza

$42.95

Lg Shrimp & Pesto

$23.95

Beverages

Foxon Park Sodas

$3.95

Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Bottled Water (Poland Spring)

$2.25

Seltzer Water

$2.75

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.25

Southern Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Real Pizza...Real Good!

Website

Location

27 Coogan Blvd, Mystic, CT 06355

Directions

Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co. image
Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co. image
Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co. image

