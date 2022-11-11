Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Mystic Pizza II

review star

No reviews yet

209 Providence New London Tpke

North Stonington, CT 06359

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

*LG Plain Pizza
*SM Plain Pizza
LG Roni

Appetizers

App Combo

$16.00

Combination of wings, tenders & mozzarella sticks. Served with French fries & dipping sauce.

Bread & Butter

$4.00
Buffalo Tenders

Buffalo Tenders

$12.75

Tossed in our own hot sauce and served with blue cheese and celery.

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded native calamari served with hot pepper rings & marinara sauce.

Chick Tenders

Chick Tenders

$12.50

Lightly battered chicken breast strips served with marinara sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$9.50
Crispy FF

Crispy FF

$7.50

Golden fried premium Idaho potatoes served mountain high.

French Fries

French Fries

$7.50

Golden fried premium Idaho potatoes served mountain high.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.50
Lg Chz/Gar Bread

Lg Chz/Gar Bread

$9.50

Hearth baked bread seasoned with olive butter oil, baked with fresh garlic, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & parmesan cheese served with marinara sauce.

Lg Garlic Bread

Lg Garlic Bread

$7.00

Hearth baked bread served with garlic seasoned butter oil.

Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$11.50

Lightly breaded fried mozzarella served with marinara sauce.

Mystic Nachos

Mystic Nachos

$15.50

Corn tortillas layered with “carne con queso” (meat & cheeses) garnished with black olives, tomatoes & jalapenos, served with salsa & sour cream.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.50

Lightly battered, thinly sliced, and crispy fried.

Potato Skins

$14.50Out of stock
Sweety Pot FF

Sweety Pot FF

$8.00

Coarse cut Idaho sweet jumbo potato fries .

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Served with hot sauce, blue cheese and celery on the side or "Buffalo Style"

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.75

8oz Angus beef, brioche bun, seasoned French fries and Cole slaw

CheeseBurger

$14.00

8oz Angus patty,lettuce,tomato,American cheese, fries & slaw

BBQ Burger

$14.50

8oz. Angus beef, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cole Slaw

The Works

$16.00

8 oz Angus beef American cheese, brioche bun onions, mushroom, bacon, French fries & coleslaw

Chicken Souvlaki

$14.50

Chicken breast,lettuce, tomato,red onions, tsatziki sauce,pita bread,french fries & slaw

Gyro Platter

$15.00

Grilled gyro, red onions, tomato,lettuce.tsaziki sauce, pita bread,French fries & coleslaw

Fish Sand

$14.50

Fresh Atlantic breaded cod, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato brioche bun, French fries coleslaw

Pizza Burger

$15.00

8 oz Angus beef, brioche bun, tomato sauce, mozzarella, French fries and coleslaw.

Teri Burger

$15.00

8oz. Angus beef, Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cole Slaw

Calzones

Chicken Athena

$15.75

Mystic Calzone

$15.75

Cheeser Calzone

$12.50

Veggi Calzone

$15.50

BYO Calzone

$12.50

Chicken Sand

BBQ Chix Sand

$14.50

Buf Chix Sand

$14.50

Cal Chix Sand

$15.00

Grilled Chix Sand

$14.00

Teri Chix Sand

$14.50

Chips

Guac

$1.89

UTZ Natural

$3.89

Voodo

$1.89

Salsa

$1.89

UTZ Kettle Cooked

$3.99

Deep River Chips

$1.75

UTZ - Large

$1.99

UTZ-Small

$1.00

Desserts

1 Cookie

$3.00

Brownie Blast

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Choc Spoon Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$7.00

Pineapple Princess

$7.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00

With Strawberries

$2.00

Dinners

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Lasagna

$17.00

Shells W/Marinara

$14.00

Shells W/Mtball

$15.00

Shells W/Sausage

$15.00

Spag W/Marinara

$14.00

Spag W/Mtball

$15.00

Spag W/Sausage

$15.00

Veal Parm

$20.00

Drinks

20 oz Soda

$2.25

Liter Soda

$2.75

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

Btl Water

$2.75

Fuze

$3.00

Btl Apple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Vitamin Water

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Grinder, Large

LG Bacon Grinder

$11.30

LG Brd Chix Grinder

$11.80

LG Chix Grinder

$11.80

LG Chix Parm Grinder

$11.80

LG ChzBrgr Grinder

$12.30

LG Eggplant Grinder

$11.30

LG Fish Grinder

$12.30

LG Genoa Grinder

$11.30

LG Grilled Chix Grinder

$11.80

LG Ham Grinder

$11.30

LG Italian Grinder

$11.80

LG Meatball Grinder

$11.30

LG Meatless Grinder

$10.45

LG Pastrami Grinder

$11.80

LG Regular Grinder

$11.50

LG Roni Grinder

$11.80

LG Rst Beef Grinder

$11.80

LG Sausage Grinder

$11.30

LG Steak Grinder

$12.80

LG Tuna Grinder

$11.30

LG Turkey Grinder

$11.80

LG Veal Grinder

$12.30

Grinder, Small

SM Bacon Grinder

$10.05

SM Brd Chix Grinder

$10.55

SM Chix Parm Grinder

$10.55

SM Chix Grinder

$10.55

SM ChzBrgr Grinder

$11.05

SM Eggplant Grinder

$10.05

SM Fish Grinder

$11.05

SM Genoa Grinder

$10.55

SM Grilled Chix Grinder

$10.55

SM Ham Grinder

$10.05

SM Italian Grinder

$10.55

SM Meatball Grinder

$10.05

SM Meatless Grinder

$9.50

SM Pastrami Grinder

$10.55

SM Regular Grinder

$9.75

SM Roni Grinder

$10.55

SM Rst Beef Grinder

$10.55

SM Sausage Grinder

$10.05

SM Steak Grinder

$11.55

SM Tuna Grinder

$10.05

SM Turkey Grinder

$10.05

SM Veal Grinder

$11.05

Kids Menu

KD Shell/MB

$10.75

KD Slice Roni / FF

$8.00

KD Spag/MB

$10.75

KD Chzburgeer

$9.80

KD Slice Chz / FF

$8.00

KD Fish-n-Chips

$10.00

KD GrillChz

$8.00

KD Hamburger

$9.00

KD Mac-n-Chz

$8.00

KD Shells

$8.00

KD Spaghetti

$8.00

KD Tenders

$9.00

Pizza, Large

*LG Plain Pizza

$17.75

LG Roni

$19.15

LG Moussaka

$21.45

LG Mediterranean

$23.55

LG Texas Chx

$23.10

LG Veggie Delight

$24.35

LG Seafood

$26.60

LG Meatza

$24.85

LG Chix Gorgonzola

$21.95

LG BBQ Chix

$20.05

LG House

$24.85

LG Hawaiian

$20.55

LG Grecian

$23.85

LG Buffalo Chix

$21.00

LG Magherita

$20.50

Pizza, Small

*SM Plain Pizza

*SM Plain Pizza

$11.00

SM BBQ Chix

$13.00

SM Buffalo Chix

$14.00

SM Chix Gorgonzolla

$14.50

SM Grecian

$15.60

SM Hawaiian

$13.50

SM House

$16.55

SM Meatza

$16.55

SM Mediterranean

$15.85

SM Moussaka

$14.00

SM Roni

$12.00

SM Seafood

$17.05

SM Texas Chx

$15.25

SM Veggie Delight

$16.05

Pizza, White

Chicken Broccoli

$23.35

John Gotti's Clam Casino

$23.95

Julia's Special

$23.95

Marco's Chicken Florentine

$22.50

Quatro Formaggio

$22.00

Taco Mexicana

$23.95

Salads

Antipasto

$14.75

Buf Chix Salad

$15.50

Burger Works Salad

$16.50

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Cal Chix Salad

$16.50

Chix Caesar Salad

$16.50

Garden Salad

$11.50

Greek Chix Salad

$16.50

Greek Salad

$14.50

Grilled Chix Salad

$15.00

Julienne Salad

$14.75

Love Salad

$16.00

Med Salad

$16.50

SM Caesar Salad

$9.00

Sm Din Salad

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$14.50

Tuscan Salad

$16.50

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Chz

$10.95

Club - BLT

$15.75

Club - ChzBurger

$15.75

Club - Ham

$15.75

Club - Rst Beef

$15.75

Club - Tuna

$15.75

Club - Turkey

$15.75

Deli - BLT

$12.25

Deli - Ham

$12.25

Deli - Pastrami

$12.25

Deli - Rst Beef

$12.25

Deli - Tuna

$12.25

Deli - Turkey

$12.25

Mystic Reuben

$12.25

Wrap - BLT

$12.50

Wrap - Chix Csr

$12.50

Wrap - Ham

$12.50

Wrap - Rst Beef

$12.50

Wrap - Tuna

$12.50

Wrap - Turkey

$12.50

Seafood

Calamari Dnr

$19.50

Fish and Chips

$17.50

Fried Scallops

$22.50

Sides

3 Meatballs

$11.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Pasta Salad

$7.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

Side Shells

$9.00

Side Spag

$9.00

Vegetable

$9.00

Slice and Salad Combo

Thn Chz & Salad

$12.50

Thn Roni & Salad

$12.50

Chz & Salad

$12.50

Roni & Salad

$12.50

Slices

Slice - Chz

$4.50

Slice - Roni

$4.75

Slice - Thin Chz

$4.50

Slice - Thin Roni

$4.75

Soup, Soup & ... Combos

Cup of the day

Cup of the day

$6.50
Bowl of the day

Bowl of the day

$7.50
Cup Chowder

Cup Chowder

$6.50
Bowl Chowder

Bowl Chowder

$7.50

Cup Chili

$6.50

Bowl Chili

$7.50

Cup and Salad

$12.50

Bowl and Salad

$14.50

Cup & Sand

$12.75

Bowl & Sand

$14.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Buy 3 Get 1 Free Pizza Promo codes Buy3Small or Buy3Large (Limit 1 promo code per order)

Website

Location

209 Providence New London Tpke, North Stonington, CT 06359

Directions

Gallery
Mystic Pizza II image
Mystic Pizza II image
Mystic Pizza II image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vetranos
orange star4.2 • 615
130 Granite St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Casa Della Luce
orange star4.4 • 570
105 Franklin St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Christo's Pizza-Ledyard
orange star4.1 • 116
126 Gallup Hill Rd Ledyard, CT 06339
View restaurantnext
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
orange star4.4 • 425
39 Whitehall ave Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurantnext
Woodfellas Pizza & Wings
orange star4.0 • 81
22 Bayview Ave Stonington, CT 06378
View restaurantnext
Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.
orange star4.0 • 275
27 Coogan Blvd Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near North Stonington
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston