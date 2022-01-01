Casa Della Luce imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Casa Della Luce

570 Reviews

$$

105 Franklin St

Westerly, RI 02891

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Casa Chicken Parmesean
Arancini

Appetizers

Arancini

$6.00

Casa Wings

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Spinach Stuffy's

$10.00

Egplant Fries

$9.00

Additional Sides

Anchovies

$2.00

Balsamic

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Broccoli

$4.00

Broccoli Rabe

$4.00

Buff Sauce

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Italian

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Meatball

$3.00

Parm Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

Sausage

$6.00

Shrimp (5)

$9.00

Veggie

$5.00

Soups & Salads

Apple Walnut

$12.00

Bacon Wedge Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Lg Field Salad

$9.00

Side Cesar

$6.00

Side Field

$6.00

Casa Clam Chowder

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Meatball Salad

$12.00

Chopped Pasta Salad

$14.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Kid Pasta w/ Butter

$5.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta W/ Marinara

$5.00

Kids Pasta w/ Meatballs

$6.00

Pizza

$10 Pizza Kits

$10.00

Small Cheese

$14.00

Small All White

$17.00

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Small BBQ Pizza

$17.00

Small Bikini Pie

$17.00

Small Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Small Casa Special

$17.00

Small CBR

$17.00

Small Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Small Fresh Mozzarella

$17.00

Small Hurricane Pizza

$17.00

Small Margherita

$17.00

Small Meat Mania

$17.00

Small Soupy Pizza

$17.00

Small Spinach Artichoke

$17.00

Small Taco Pizza

$17.00

Small The Westerly

$17.00

Small Tomato Pesto

$17.00

Small Veggie

$17.00

Small White Clam

$17.00

Large Cheese

$17.00

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Gourmet

$22.00

Large 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese

$20.00

Large All White

$22.00

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.00

Large BBQ Pizza

$22.00

Large Bikini Pie

$21.00

Large Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Large Casa Special

$23.00

Large CBR

$22.00

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$22.00

Large Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

Large Fresh Mozzarella

$21.00

Large Hurricane Pizza

$22.00

Large Margherita

$22.00

Large Meat Mania

$22.00

Large Soupy Pizza

$22.00

Large Spinach Artichoke

$21.00

Large Taco Pizza

$22.00

Large The Westerly

$22.00

Large Tomato Pesto

$20.00

Large Veggie

$22.00

Large White Clam

$21.00

Sicillian

$19.00

Sicilian Gourmet

$24.00

Sicilian 1/2 & 1/2 Gourmet

$24.00

Gluten Free

$16.00

Gluten Free Gourmet

$20.00

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Entrees

Casa Chicken Parmesean

$21.00

Cavatelli w/ Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$22.00

Chicken Francese

$21.00

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Chicken Piccatta

$21.00

Eggplant Parmesean

$18.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$22.00

Meat Lasagna

$21.00

Pasta W/ Meatballs

$18.00

Pasta W/ Sausage

$18.00

Pasta W\ Marinara

$16.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$19.00

Seafood Ravioli

$24.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$23.00

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Tagliarini Aglio Olio

$16.00

Truffled Steak

$29.00

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Veal Parmesean

$28.00

Veal Piccatta

$23.00

Oven Specialties

Calzone

$10.00

Bufflao Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Meat Mania Calzone

$13.00

Spinach Artichoke Calzone

$11.00

Casa Pizza Roll

$10.00

Garlic Knots

$0.40

Garlic Knots (12)

$3.50

Garlic Knots (6)

$2.00

Spinach Wheel

$10.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$9.00

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$10.00

Veal Cutlet Sandwich

$11.00

Veal Parmesan Sandwich

$11.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$7.00

Ricotta Canoli

$5.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

105 Franklin St, Westerly, RI 02891

Directions

Casa Della Luce image

