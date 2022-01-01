Italian
Pizza
Casa Della Luce
570 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
105 Franklin St, Westerly, RI 02891
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Westerly
The Cooked Goose - 92 Watch Hill Road
4.6 • 1,952
92 Watch Hill Road Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurant