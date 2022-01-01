Chili in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
39 Whitehall ave, Mystic
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.99
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$9.99
|Cup Chili W/ Cheese
|$5.79
Grandma Roses' Special Family Recipe!!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Chapter One Food and Drink
32 West Main Street, Mystic
|Thai Chili Calamari
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jealous Monk
27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic
|Smoked Chili Aioli
|$0.50