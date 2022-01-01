Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Mystic restaurants that serve chili

Rio Salado image

 

Rio Salado

8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic

Avg 4.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
$Side Green Chili Aioli$0.50
More about Rio Salado
Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili - Cup$5.79
More about Angies Pizza
Christo's Pizza - Mystic image

PIZZA

Christo's Pizza - Mystic

39 Whitehall ave, Mystic

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$9.99
Chili Cheese Dog$9.99
Cup Chili W/ Cheese$5.79
Grandma Roses' Special Family Recipe!!
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
Chapter One Food and Drink image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Chapter One Food and Drink

32 West Main Street, Mystic

Avg 4 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chili Calamari$14.00
More about Chapter One Food and Drink
Jealous Monk image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jealous Monk

27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chili Aioli$0.50
More about Jealous Monk
Taquerio image

 

Taquerio

30 Broadway Avenue, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Green Chili Aioli$0.50
More about Taquerio

