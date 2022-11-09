Angies Pizza
No reviews yet
25 Roosevelt Ave
Mystic, CT 06355
Appetizers
BBQ Pork Nachos
BBQ pulled pork, jalapenos, onions, mozzarella, served with sour cream & salsa
Buffalo Tenders
Comes with 5 Tenders tossed in hot sauce with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, topped with balsamic reduction and olive oil. Served with a side of mixed greens
Chicken Tenders
Comes with 5 Tenders with your choice of sauce on the side
Chicken Tenders & Fries Platter
Chicken Wings
Comes with 8 plain breaded wings with your choice of sauce on the side
Feta Saganaki
Baked Feta seasoned with oregano, rosemary, crushed red pepper and olive oil served with baked pita bread
French Fries
Fried Calamari Appetizer
Lightly battered and fried with banana peppers
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread W/Cheese
Garlic Bread with shredded Mozzarella cheese and served with marinara
Grape Leaves Plate
8 authentic Grape Leaves with kalamata olives and feta
Hand Cut French Fries
Hot Wings
Comes with 8 spicy breaded wings with Hot Sauce and Blue Cheese on the side
Jalapeno Poppers
6 cream cheese filled Poppers served with marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Mozzarella Sticks served with marinara
Nachos
Black olives, jalapenos, chili, mozzarella, served with sour cream & salsa
Onion Rings
Popcorn Shrimp
Potato Skins
Bacon, melted mozzarella, served with sour cream
Pulled Pork Sliders
4 sliders served on brioche bread with pickles
Sweet Potato Fries
Trio Combo
3 Tenders, 3 Mozzarella sticks, 3 Wings & French Fries
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers
Large Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese
Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers topped with gorgonzola cheese
Tuna Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, banana peppers topped with tuna salad
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape leaves and feta cheese
Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, green peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoni, ham, genoa, provolone and salami
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola, bacon, egg
Angie's Power Salad
Mixed greens, baby spinach, ancient grains, avocado, fresh mozzarella, red onions, cucumbers, balsamic reduction, sunflower seeds
Mesclun Salad
Mixed greens, baby spinach, craisins, gorgonzola, red onions, cucumbers, sunflower seeds
Cajun Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, baby spinach, ancient grains, red onions, cucumbers, topped with 4 cajun seasoned shrimp
California Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, avocado, fresh mozzarella
Crispy Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onions, cucumbers, jalapenos, balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & green peppers
Louisiana Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, peppers, grilled chicken seasoned with Cajun spices
Zoe's Salmon Salad
Pan seared lemon dill encrusted salmon over mixed greens, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes & onion
Small Grinder
Sm Bacon Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Cheeseburger Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato, provolone & american
Sm Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Chicken Parm Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce
Sm Clam Strip Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Craisin Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Eggplant Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Eggplant Parm Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce
Sm Fish Grinder
Toasted with breaded & fried catch of the day, lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Genoa Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Grilled Chicken Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Ham Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Hamburger Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Italian Combo Grinder
Ham, Genoa Salami, Regular Salami, lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Meatball Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce
Sm Meatless Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Pastrami Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Pepperoni Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Pepperoni Parm Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce
Sm Roast Beef Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Salami Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Sausage Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce
Sm Scallop Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Seafood Salad Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Soppressata Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Steak Bomb Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
Sm Steak & Cheese Grinder
Toasted with provolone & mozzarella
Sm Tuna Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Turkey Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Veal Cutlet Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Sm Veal Parm Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce
Large Grinder
Lg Bacon Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Cheeseburger Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato, provolone & american
Lg Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Chicken Parm Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce
Lg Clam Strip Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Craisin Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Eggplant Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Eggplant Parm Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce
Lg Fresh Fish Grinder
Toasted, breaded & fried catch of the day, lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Genoa Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Grilled Chicken Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Ham Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Hamburger Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Italian Combo Grinder
Ham, Genoa Salami, Regular Salami, lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Meatball Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce
Lg Meatless Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Pastrami Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Pepperoni Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Pepperoni Parm Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce
Lg Roast Beef Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Salami Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Sausage Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce
Lg Scallop Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Seafood Salad Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Soppressata Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Steak Bomb Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
Lg Steak & Cheese Grinder
Toasted with provolone and mozzarella
Lg Tuna Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Turkey Grinder
Lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Veal Cutlet Grinder
Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone
Lg Veal Parm Grinder
Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with chips
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan. Served with chips
Chicken Caprese Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes & mixed greens. Served with chips
Craisin Chicken Salad Wrap
Fresh chicken salad (celery, mayo & craisins) lettuce & tomato. Served with chips
Deli Wrap
Your choice of deli meat, lettuce & tomato. Served with chips
Steak Bomb Wrap
Shaved steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella. Served with chips
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Turkey, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato. Served with chips
Paninis
Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes & mixed greens w/french fries & coleslaw
Chicken Caprese Panini
Marinated Grilled Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes & mixed greens w/french fries & coleslaw
Reuben Panini
8oz grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing w/french fries & coleslaw
Roast Beef Panini
8oz house made roast beef, grilled onions, Swiss cheese & creamy garlic dressing w/french fries & coleslaw
Deli Panini
Your choice of deli meat, lettuce & tomato w/french fries & coleslaw
Sandwiches
Marinated BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ sauce with lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Cajun spices, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Marinated California Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, American cheese, & ranch dressing served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Marinated chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil & sliced tomatoes served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Deep fried chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella & sauce served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich
Marinated in teriyaki sauce, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Fresh Fish Sandwich
Breaded & fried catch of the day, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Deep fried chicken with lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh chicken breast, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-cooked pulled pork with BBQ sauce served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
8 oz Angus Beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese & bacon on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Black-n-Blue Burger
Cajun seasoned 8 oz Angus Beef burger, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Cheeseburger Deluxe
8 oz Angus Beef burger lettuce, tomato, onion & american cheese on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Hamburger Deluxe
8 oz Angus Beef burger lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Southwest Burger
8 oz Angus Beef burger, grilled onions & mushrooms, BBQ sauce & melted Swiss cheese on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Sunrise Burger
8 oz Angus Beef burger, fried egg, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese & mayo on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Veggie Burger
Grilled veggie burger, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Build a Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce
Sm Calamari Pizza
Sm Chicken Pizza
Sm Grecian Delight Pizza
Fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, banana peppers, black olives
Sm Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple
Sm Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomato
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon
Sm Mediterranean Pizza
Roasted peppers, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts
Sm Moussaka Pizza
Meatball, eggplant, marinara
Sm Scallop Pizza
Sm Soupy Pizza
Westerly Packing Company soupy, banana peppers
Sm Spaghetti Pizza
Spaghetti, meatball, ricotta, marinara sauce
Sm Special Pizza
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Sm Vegetarian Delight Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, chicken
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce
Lg Calamari Pizza
Lg Chicken Pizza
Lg Grecian Delight Pizza
Fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, banana peppers, black olives
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple
Lg Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomato
Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon
Lg Mediterranean Pizza
Roasted peppers, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts
Lg Moussaka Pizza
Meatball, eggplant, marinara
Lg Scallop Pizza
Lg Soupy Pizza
Westerly Packing Company soupy, banana peppers
Lg Spaghetti Pizza
Spaghetti, meatball, ricotta, marinara sauce
Lg Special Pizza
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Lg Vegetarian Delight Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
White Pizzas
Sm White Cheese Pizza
Olive oil base
Sm Four Cheese Special
Mozzarella, ricotta, feta, pecorino
Sm Athenian
Sliced tomato, ricotta, spinach, artichoke hearts
Sm Acropolis
Chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil
Sm Cheeseburger Pizza
Lg White Cheese Pizza
Olive oil base
Lg Four Cheese Special
Mozzarella, ricotta, feta, pecorino
Lg Athenian
Sliced tomato, ricotta, spinach, artichoke hearts
Lg Acropolis
Chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil
Greek Specials
Chicken Souvlaki Platter
Chunks of marinated chicken with tomatoes & onions served on pita bread w/french fries and tzatziki sauce on side
Gyro Platter
Lamb strips with tomatoes & onions served on pita bread w/french fries and tzatziki sauce on side
Spanakopita
Filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta & leeks
Angies Dinner
Baked Lasagna
Broiled Fish Dinner
Catch of the day broiled in white wine, lemon & butter. Topped with paprika
Broiled Sea Scallops
Sea scallops broiled in white wine, lemon & butter. Topped with paprika
Chicken Parmesan
Made with marinara & melted mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmesan
Made with marinara & melted mozzarella cheese
Pasta & Meatballs
Pasta & Sauce
Pasta & Sausage
Veal Parmesan
6 oz. Veal cutlet made with marinara & melted mozzarella cheese
Zoe's Bolognese
Homemade meat sauce topped witih pecorino romano
Fresh Fried Seafood
Calamari Dinner
Served with french fries & coleslaw
Clam Strips
Served with french fries & coleslaw
Fish & Chips
Served with french fries & coleslaw
Fried Scallops
Served with french fries & coleslaw
Seafood Platter
Includes catch of the day, scallops, calamari & whole belly clams. Served with french fries & coleslaw
Whole Belly Clams
Served with french fries & coleslaw
Sides
(3) Meatballs
Topped with marinara
(3) Sausages
Topped with marinara
(1) Meatball
Topped with marinara
(1) Sausage
Topped with marinara
Cup of Dressing
Bowl of Dressing
Cup of Marinara Sauce
Bowl of Marinara Sauce
Coleslaw
Feta Cheese Side
Greek Olives Side
Pasta Salad
Roasted Vegetable Medley
Side of Pasta
Side Grilled Chicken
Side of Broccoli
Extra Dressing/Sauce
Cans
20 ounce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic, CT 06355