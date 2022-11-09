Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave

Mystic, CT 06355

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.49

BBQ pulled pork, jalapenos, onions, mozzarella, served with sour cream & salsa

Buffalo Tenders

$11.49

Comes with 5 Tenders tossed in hot sauce with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.49

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, topped with balsamic reduction and olive oil. Served with a side of mixed greens

Chicken Tenders

$11.49

Comes with 5 Tenders with your choice of sauce on the side

Chicken Tenders & Fries Platter

$14.29

Chicken Wings

$12.49

Comes with 8 plain breaded wings with your choice of sauce on the side

Feta Saganaki

$13.49

Baked Feta seasoned with oregano, rosemary, crushed red pepper and olive oil served with baked pita bread

French Fries

$6.79

Fried Calamari Appetizer

$13.49

Lightly battered and fried with banana peppers

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Garlic Bread W/Cheese

$7.99

Garlic Bread with shredded Mozzarella cheese and served with marinara

Grape Leaves Plate

$10.49

8 authentic Grape Leaves with kalamata olives and feta

Hand Cut French Fries

$7.79

Hot Wings

$12.49

Comes with 8 spicy breaded wings with Hot Sauce and Blue Cheese on the side

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

6 cream cheese filled Poppers served with marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

6 Mozzarella Sticks served with marinara

Nachos

$14.49

Black olives, jalapenos, chili, mozzarella, served with sour cream & salsa

Onion Rings

$7.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.99

Potato Skins

$13.49

Bacon, melted mozzarella, served with sour cream

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.49

4 sliders served on brioche bread with pickles

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.29

Trio Combo

$14.79

3 Tenders, 3 Mozzarella sticks, 3 Wings & French Fries

Soups

Chowder - Cup

$5.79

Chowder - Bowl

$6.79

Greek Chicken Lemon - Cup

$5.79

Greek Chicken Lemon - Bowl

$6.79

Soup of the Day - Cup

$5.09Out of stock

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.09Out of stock

Chili - Cup

$6.09

Chili - Bowl

$7.09

Shrimp Corn Chowder - Cup

$5.79Out of stock

Shrimp Corn Chowder - Bowl

$6.79Out of stock

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$6.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers

Large Garden Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese

Gorgonzola Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers topped with gorgonzola cheese

Tuna Salad

$12.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, banana peppers topped with tuna salad

Greek Salad

$14.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape leaves and feta cheese

Antipasto Salad

$14.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, green peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoni, ham, genoa, provolone and salami

Cobb Salad

$15.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola, bacon, egg

Angie's Power Salad

$16.49

Mixed greens, baby spinach, ancient grains, avocado, fresh mozzarella, red onions, cucumbers, balsamic reduction, sunflower seeds

Mesclun Salad

$14.49

Mixed greens, baby spinach, craisins, gorgonzola, red onions, cucumbers, sunflower seeds

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$16.49

Mixed greens, baby spinach, ancient grains, red onions, cucumbers, topped with 4 cajun seasoned shrimp

California Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, avocado, fresh mozzarella

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.49

Romaine lettuce, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onions, cucumbers, jalapenos, balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.49

Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & green peppers

Louisiana Chicken Salad

$14.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, peppers, grilled chicken seasoned with Cajun spices

Zoe's Salmon Salad

$18.49

Pan seared lemon dill encrusted salmon over mixed greens, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes & onion

Small Grinder

Sm Bacon Grinder

$10.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Cheeseburger Grinder

$10.59

Toasted with lettuce, tomato, provolone & american

Sm Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$10.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Chicken Parm Grinder

$10.09

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce

Sm Clam Strip Grinder

$10.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Craisin Chicken Salad

$10.09

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Eggplant Grinder

$10.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Eggplant Parm Grinder

$10.09

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce

Sm Fish Grinder

$10.59

Toasted with breaded & fried catch of the day, lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Genoa Grinder

$9.29

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Grilled Chicken Grinder

$10.79

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Ham Grinder

$9.29

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Hamburger Grinder

$9.59

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Italian Combo Grinder

$10.29

Ham, Genoa Salami, Regular Salami, lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Meatball Grinder

$9.29

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce

Sm Meatless Grinder

$8.29

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Pastrami Grinder

$10.59

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Pepperoni Grinder

$9.29

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Pepperoni Parm Grinder

$9.29

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce

Sm Roast Beef Grinder

$10.09

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Salami Grinder

$8.59

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Sausage Grinder

$10.09

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce

Sm Scallop Grinder

$12.29

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Seafood Salad Grinder

$10.09

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Soppressata Grinder

$12.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Steak Bomb Grinder

$10.59

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

Sm Steak & Cheese Grinder

$10.59

Toasted with provolone & mozzarella

Sm Tuna Grinder

$9.29

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Turkey Grinder

$10.09

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Veal Cutlet Grinder

$10.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Sm Veal Parm Grinder

$10.09

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce

Large Grinder

Lg Bacon Grinder

$12.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Cheeseburger Grinder

$12.59

Toasted with lettuce, tomato, provolone & american

Lg Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$12.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Chicken Parm Grinder

$12.09

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce

Lg Clam Strip Grinder

$15.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Craisin Chicken Salad

$12.09

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Eggplant Grinder

$12.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Eggplant Parm Grinder

$12.09

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce

Lg Fresh Fish Grinder

$12.59

Toasted, breaded & fried catch of the day, lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Genoa Grinder

$11.09

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Grilled Chicken Grinder

$12.79

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Ham Grinder

$11.29

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Hamburger Grinder

$12.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Italian Combo Grinder

$12.09

Ham, Genoa Salami, Regular Salami, lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Meatball Grinder

$11.29

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce

Lg Meatless Grinder

$9.79

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Pastrami Grinder

$12.59

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Pepperoni Grinder

$11.29

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Pepperoni Parm Grinder

$11.29

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce

Lg Roast Beef Grinder

$12.79

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Salami Grinder

$10.09

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Sausage Grinder

$12.09

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce

Lg Scallop Grinder

$19.29

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Seafood Salad Grinder

$12.09

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Soppressata Grinder

$16.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Steak Bomb Grinder

$12.59

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

Lg Steak & Cheese Grinder

$12.59

Toasted with provolone and mozzarella

Lg Tuna Grinder

$11.29

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Turkey Grinder

$12.09

Lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Veal Cutlet Grinder

$12.09

Toasted with lettuce, tomato & provolone

Lg Veal Parm Grinder

$12.09

Toasted with provolone, mozzarella and sauce

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.29

Grilled Chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with chips

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.29

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan. Served with chips

Chicken Caprese Wrap

$15.29

Marinated Grilled Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes & mixed greens. Served with chips

Craisin Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.29

Fresh chicken salad (celery, mayo & craisins) lettuce & tomato. Served with chips

Deli Wrap

$13.29

Your choice of deli meat, lettuce & tomato. Served with chips

Steak Bomb Wrap

$15.29

Shaved steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella. Served with chips

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$15.29

Turkey, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato. Served with chips

Paninis

Caprese Panini

$15.29

Fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes & mixed greens w/french fries & coleslaw

Chicken Caprese Panini

$17.49

Marinated Grilled Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes & mixed greens w/french fries & coleslaw

Reuben Panini

$17.49

8oz grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing w/french fries & coleslaw

Roast Beef Panini

$16.49

8oz house made roast beef, grilled onions, Swiss cheese & creamy garlic dressing w/french fries & coleslaw

Deli Panini

$15.29

Your choice of deli meat, lettuce & tomato w/french fries & coleslaw

Sandwiches

Marinated BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.29

BBQ sauce with lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$16.29

Cajun spices, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Marinated California Chicken Sandwich

$17.29

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, American cheese, & ranch dressing served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$16.29

Marinated chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil & sliced tomatoes served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.29

Deep fried chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella & sauce served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$16.29

Marinated in teriyaki sauce, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$15.29

Breaded & fried catch of the day, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.29

Deep fried chicken with lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.29

Fresh chicken breast, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Slow-cooked pulled pork with BBQ sauce served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$15.99

8 oz Angus Beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese & bacon on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Black-n-Blue Burger

$15.99

Cajun seasoned 8 oz Angus Beef burger, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$14.99

8 oz Angus Beef burger lettuce, tomato, onion & american cheese on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Hamburger Deluxe

$13.99

8 oz Angus Beef burger lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Southwest Burger

$15.99

8 oz Angus Beef burger, grilled onions & mushrooms, BBQ sauce & melted Swiss cheese on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Sunrise Burger

$16.99

8 oz Angus Beef burger, fried egg, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese & mayo on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Veggie Burger

$14.99

Grilled veggie burger, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw

Build a Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.49

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.49

Small No Cheese Pizza

$9.49

Large No Cheese Pizza

$15.49

Specialty Pizzas

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

BBQ sauce, chicken

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Sm Calamari Pizza

$12.99

Sm Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Sm Grecian Delight Pizza

$15.99

Fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, banana peppers, black olives

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Ham, pineapple

Sm Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomato

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon

Sm Mediterranean Pizza

$15.99

Roasted peppers, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts

Sm Moussaka Pizza

$14.99

Meatball, eggplant, marinara

Sm Scallop Pizza

$15.99

Sm Soupy Pizza

$15.99

Westerly Packing Company soupy, banana peppers

Sm Spaghetti Pizza

$15.99

Spaghetti, meatball, ricotta, marinara sauce

Sm Special Pizza

$15.99

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Sm Vegetarian Delight Pizza

$15.99

Broccoli, tomatoes, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

BBQ Sauce, chicken

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Lg Calamari Pizza

$18.99

Lg Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Lg Grecian Delight Pizza

$24.99

Fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, banana peppers, black olives

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Ham, pineapple

Lg Margherita Pizza

$24.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomato

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.99

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon

Lg Mediterranean Pizza

$24.99

Roasted peppers, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts

Lg Moussaka Pizza

$21.99

Meatball, eggplant, marinara

Lg Scallop Pizza

$22.99

Lg Soupy Pizza

$24.99

Westerly Packing Company soupy, banana peppers

Lg Spaghetti Pizza

$24.99

Spaghetti, meatball, ricotta, marinara sauce

Lg Special Pizza

$24.99

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Lg Vegetarian Delight Pizza

$24.99

Broccoli, tomatoes, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

White Pizzas

Sm White Cheese Pizza

$10.49

Olive oil base

Sm Four Cheese Special

$15.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, feta, pecorino

Sm Athenian

$15.99

Sliced tomato, ricotta, spinach, artichoke hearts

Sm Acropolis

$15.99

Chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil

Sm Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.99

Lg White Cheese Pizza

$16.49

Olive oil base

Lg Four Cheese Special

$24.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, feta, pecorino

Lg Athenian

$24.99

Sliced tomato, ricotta, spinach, artichoke hearts

Lg Acropolis

$24.99

Chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil

Calzones

Angie's Special Calzone

$16.29

Stuffed with feta, tomatoes, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella & ricotta

The Cheeser Calzone

$12.29

Made with mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Greek Specials

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$15.49

Chunks of marinated chicken with tomatoes & onions served on pita bread w/french fries and tzatziki sauce on side

Gyro Platter

$14.49

Lamb strips with tomatoes & onions served on pita bread w/french fries and tzatziki sauce on side

Spanakopita

$11.49

Filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta & leeks

Angies Dinner

Baked Lasagna

$18.99

Broiled Fish Dinner

$20.99

Catch of the day broiled in white wine, lemon & butter. Topped with paprika

Broiled Sea Scallops

$28.49

Sea scallops broiled in white wine, lemon & butter. Topped with paprika

Chicken Parmesan

$21.99

Made with marinara & melted mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.99

Made with marinara & melted mozzarella cheese

Pasta & Meatballs

$17.99

Pasta & Sauce

$15.99

Pasta & Sausage

$17.99

Veal Parmesan

$22.99

6 oz. Veal cutlet made with marinara & melted mozzarella cheese

Zoe's Bolognese

$22.99

Homemade meat sauce topped witih pecorino romano

Fresh Fried Seafood

Calamari Dinner

$20.79

Served with french fries & coleslaw

Clam Strips

$18.99

Served with french fries & coleslaw

Fish & Chips

$17.29

Served with french fries & coleslaw

Fried Scallops

$27.29

Served with french fries & coleslaw

Seafood Platter

$36.29

Includes catch of the day, scallops, calamari & whole belly clams. Served with french fries & coleslaw

Whole Belly Clams

$34.29

Served with french fries & coleslaw

Childrens Menu

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$11.49

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.49

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.49

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$10.49

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$8.49

Kids Pasta & Sausage

$8.49

Pasta & Sauce

$6.99

Sides

(3) Meatballs

$6.99

Topped with marinara

(3) Sausages

$6.99

Topped with marinara

(1) Meatball

$2.29

Topped with marinara

(1) Sausage

$2.29

Topped with marinara

Cup of Dressing

$2.99

Bowl of Dressing

$3.99

Cup of Marinara Sauce

$1.99

Bowl of Marinara Sauce

$2.99

Coleslaw

$4.29

Feta Cheese Side

$7.49

Greek Olives Side

$6.99

Pasta Salad

$6.99

Roasted Vegetable Medley

$5.99

Side of Pasta

$6.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Broccoli

$3.49

Extra Dressing/Sauce

$0.50

Desserts.

Baklava

$4.50

Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.00

Magic Square

$4.00Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$3.00

Chocolate Parfait

$4.25Out of stock

Melfay

$5.00Out of stock

Revani

$5.00Out of stock

Small Chips

Sm Utz Chips

$2.19

Dirty Chips

$1.29

Large Chips

Lg Utz Chips

$3.29

Zapp's Chips

$1.99

Lg Kettle Cooked Chips

$4.29

Cans

Can Coke

$1.79

Can Diet Coke

$1.79

Can Caff-Free Diet Coke

$1.79

Can Sprite

$1.79

Can Root Beer

$1.79

Can Diet Root Beer

$1.79

16 oz. AHA Sparkling Water

$2.75

20 ounce

Apple Juice

$2.39

Body Armor

$2.69

20 oz. Coke

$2.39

20 oz. Diet Coke

$2.39

Fairlife Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Fairlife White Milk

$2.69

20 oz. Ginger Ale

$2.39

Gold Peak Tea

$2.69

Honest Tea

$2.69

20 oz. Orange Soda

$2.39

20 oz. Root Beer

$2.39

20 oz. Sprite

$2.39

Vitamin Water

$2.69

20 oz. Dasani Water

$2.39

Smart Water

$2.69

1 Liter

1L Coke

$3.29

1L Diet Coke

$3.29

1L Water

$3.29

1L Sprite

$3.29

2 Liters

2L Coke

$4.29

2L Diet Coke

$4.29

2L Sprite

$4.29

2L Root Beer

$4.29

2L Orange Soda

$4.29

2L Ginger Ale

$4.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic, CT 06355

