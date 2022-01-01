Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic imageView gallery

3175 Gold Star Highway

Mystic, CT 06355

Popular Items

egg & cheese with bacon on English muffin
Egg & cheese with sausage on English muffin
egg & cheese with ham on English muffin

Pancakes & French Toast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.25

Texas Toast French Toast

$7.25

Topped with confectionary sugar.

Banana Bread French Toast

$11.00

Topped with confectionary sugar.

2 Banana Bread French Toast

$8.50

1 Banana Bread FT

$7.00

GLUTEN FREE French Toast

$13.25

Pure Maple

$2.00

Scrambles

Super Scramble

$10.25

Ham, spinach, onions & jalapeño cheese. Served with home fries & toast.

City Scramble

$10.00

Bacon, spinach & cream cheese. Served with home fries & toast.

Country Scramble

$10.25

Onions, mushrooms, sausage & topped with melted American cheese. Served with home fries & toast.

Garden Scramble

$10.00

Fresh veggies & topped with cheddar. Served with home fries & toast.

Specialties

Burrito

$11.00

Eggs, sausage, black beans, salsa & cheddar in a wrap topped with salsa & cheddar. Served with home fries and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$11.00

Eggs, avocado, bacon & cheddar in a grilled tortilla. Served with sour cream & salsa.

Somewhere Special

$8.00

Home fries topped with broccoli, bacon, & cheddar. Served with sour cream.

Somewhere Special Side Order

$6.00

Little Breakfast

$7.00

Two eggs, toast, home fries & coffee.

Sampler

$15.00

Two eggs, toast, a pancake, a piece of french toast, two strips of bacon, sausage links, home fries & coffee.

Hocus Poachus

$9.00

sourdough toast topped with spinach, tomato, two poached eggs, cheddar & herbs

Steak and Eggs

$10.00

Sausage & Gravy

$12.00

Served over thick sourdough toast & topped with two eggs. Served with home fries.

One egg & toast

$4.00

Two eggs & toast

$5.75

Three eggs & toast

$6.75

Mavis Medley

$12.00

home fries topped with chopped tomato, red onion, bacon, cheddar & 2 over easy eggs served with toast

Ruby Sue

$11.00

multigrain toast topped with tomato, red onion, avocado, mozzarella, two poached eggs & balsamic glaze

Omelets

Santa Fe

$10.25

Black beans, salsa, avocado, jalapenos & cheddar. Served with sour cream & toast.

Western

$9.25

Ham, green peppers, sauteed onions & cheese. Served with toast.

Oliver

$10.50

Spinach, bacon, red onion & goat cheese. Served with toast.

Irish

$9.75

Corned beef hash & cheese. Served with toast.

Marguerite

$9.25

Roasted red pepper, spinach, garlic & mozzarella. Served with toast.

Cheese Omelet

$7.50

Plain Omelet

$6.00

Drew

$10.25

avocado, bacon, tomato & Monterey Jack served with toast

Italian

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese on English Muffin

$4.00

Egg & cheese with sausage on English muffin

$5.75

egg & cheese with ham on English muffin

$5.75

egg & cheese with bacon on English muffin

$5.75

egg & cheese with avocado on English muffin

$5.75

Breakfast Club

$10.00

triple decker white toast with two eggs, cheese, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Sides

Add egg

$2.00

add two eggs

$3.25

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Veggie Sausage

$4.25

cup oat

$4.00

bowl oat

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$4.25

Ham Steak

$3.00

side salad

$5.00

side steak

$5.25

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Artichoke & Chickpea Salad

$3.00

Homefries

$1.50

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Parfait

$6.25

Pure Maple

$2.00

Side of chips

$2.00

Side of sausage & gravy

$5.00

Sandwiches

Billy Rad

$10.00

Bacon, tomato, avocado, Monterey Jack, & our housemade dill dressing on grilled sourdough.

Keith Allan

$10.00

Grilled turkey, mozzarella, spinach, roasted red peppers & honey dijon on a toasted ciabatta.

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Gwen's tuna salad, tomato, melted Swiss on grilled rye.

Jackie C

$10.00

Grilled turkey, tomato, bacon, Swis & our housemade dill dressing on grilled grain bread.

BLT

$9.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on thick sourdough toast.

Turkey Club

$10.25

Triple decker grain toast, turkey, bacon, lettuce tomato & mayo.

Sandy McGoo

$10.50

Chicken, red onion, bacon, ranch, Monterey Jack, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$10.00

fresh roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce & mayo on a kaiser roll

Veggie Burger

$10.00

on a kaiser roll with spinach, tomato, sautéed onion, mozzarella, & our house made dill dressing

Reuben

$10.00

Burger

$10.00

served on a toasted kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion

Max’s Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Cajun chicken sandwich

$9.00

Grilled cheese

$8.50

Salads

Garden salad

$6.25

Greens & veggies sprinkled with cheddar.

Chef

$12.00

Garden salad with chopped turkey, ham, Swiss & Monterey Jack cheeses.

Sarina’s Salad

$10.25

Light Lunch salad

$10.25

Soup

Cup

$5.00

Bowl

$6.50

Quart

$10.50

Light Lunch Soup

$10.25

Kids breakfast

Kid cake plain

$4.75

kid cake blueberry

$4.75

kid cake choc chip

$4.75

kid cake sprinkle

$4.75

Kid oatmeal with blueberries

$4.75

Kids French Toast Sticks

$4.75

Kids cheese omelet

$4.75

kid egg & toast

$4.75

side of avocado

$1.25

side of applesauce

$1.25

Kids lunch

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Kids Cheese Ques

$4.75

Kids Grilled cheese

$4.75

Kids turkey cheese & mayo wrap

$4.75

Kids PB&J

$4.75

Toast & Such

Gluten-free English Muffin

$4.00

Plain bagel

$2.00

Everything bagel

$2.00

Plain bagel with cream cheese

$3.25

Everything bagel with cream cheese

$3.25

Toast

$2.00

Grilled banana bread

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
