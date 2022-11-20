Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Surf Cantina 15 Canal Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Hybrid Mexican Coastal Cuisine & Craft Cocktails boasting one of the largest Bars in Rhode Island.
Location
15 Canal Street, Westerly, RI 02891
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio - 37 Main Street
No Reviews
37 Main Street Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westerly
The Cooked Goose - 92 Watch Hill Road
4.6 • 1,952
92 Watch Hill Road Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurant