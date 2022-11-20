Surf Cantina imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Surf Cantina 15 Canal Street

review star

No reviews yet

15 Canal Street

Westerly, RI 02891

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites
Surf Nachos
Baja Fish Tacos

APPETIZERS

Guacamole

Ceviche

$17.00

Guacamole

$14.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Surf Nachos

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Octopus Chorizo

$17.00Out of stock

Enchilada Special

$15.00

Pork Toquitos Special

$8.00Out of stock

SOUPS & SALADS

Cantina Salad

$11.00

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

SIGNATURE TACOS

Pork Carnita Tacos

$15.00

Beef Birria Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$15.00

Avocado Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Cauliflower Tacos

$14.00

Westerly Soupy

$17.00Out of stock

Carne Asada

$16.00

HANDHELD

Smash Burger

$16.00

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Mexican Flatbread

$10.00

Wilcox Vegan Burger

$15.00

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato Bisque

$10.00

SPECIALTIES

Pork Carnitas Bowl

$25.00

Local Mushrooms

$18.00

Blackened Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$26.00Out of stock

Spicy Burrito

$25.00Out of stock

Pasta Special

$15.00

Steak Pasta

$15.00

SIDES

$ Queso

$2.00

$ Sour Cream

$0.50

$ SUB Side Cantina Salad

$4.00

Black Bean Salad

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

side Salsa

$3.00

Street Corn

$6.00

Sweet Plantains

$6.00

$ SUB Bean Corn Salad

$4.00

Side Chili

$4.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

$9.00

Mini Churro

$8.00

Dulce Churro

$8.00

Key Lime

$7.00Out of stock

Flan

$9.00

KIDS

Kids Tacos

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Large Party*

Menu A

$40.00

Menu B

$50.00

Menu C

$60.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Hybrid Mexican Coastal Cuisine & Craft Cocktails boasting one of the largest Bars in Rhode Island.

Surf Cantina image

