Go
Toast

YaDi's Simply Delicious (New)

Come in and enjoy!

8 Industrial Drive

No reviews yet

Location

8 Industrial Drive

Westerly RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Knead Doughnuts - Westerly

No reviews yet

Made from scratch daily. Fresh, local ingredients. Classic flavors mixed with fun, seasonal flavors.

BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio

No reviews yet

Eat here, live longer!

Surf Cantina

No reviews yet

Hybrid Mexican Coastal Cuisine & Craft Cocktails boasting one of the largest Bars in Rhode Island.

Pompelmo Gelateria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston