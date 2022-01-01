Go
Toast

Maria's Seaside Cafe

Fresh off the boat fish, house-made pasta, vino & cocktails

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

132 Atlantic Ave, • $$

Avg 4.5 (1756 reviews)

Popular Items

CALAMARI FRITTI$16.00
cherry peppers, marinara
LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE - WHITE SAUCE$30.00
Linguine, fresh clams, white sauce
LOBSTER PIZZA$36.00
(6 oz) fresh Maine lobster meat, tomato sauce, tomato, mozzarella, basil, EVOO
PAN SEARED STONINGTON SEA SCALLOPS$36.00
Pan seared sea scallops, Italian lobster couscous, asparagus, sun dried tomatoes, black truffle essence
FRESH FRUIT SALAD$7.00
CHICKEN FINGERS$12.00
with steak fries
HOUSE-MADE CHEESE RAVIOLI$25.00
House-made cheese filled ravioli, fresh plum tomato sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano, basil
RIGATONI ALLA VODKA$24.00
Rigatoni, vodka plum tomato sauce
ROASTED SALMON$33.00
Lemon risotto, asparagus, baby carrots, white wine glaze
POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA$28.00
Spaghettone, chicken breast, tomato marinara
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

132 Atlantic Ave,

Westerly RI

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paddy's Beach Club

No reviews yet

Breakfast menu is available from 8-11 am Friday - Monday. Lunch and Dinner menu are available everyday from 11:30am-8:30 pm.

Andrea Seaside Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family Owned Since 1964
Casual Al Fresco Dining with Ocean Views
Open Seasonally May through October
Rental Options For Weddings and Events

Windjammer

No reviews yet

Oceanfront dining featuring a 150ft patio with views of the Atlantic Ocean. Open daily during summers and weekends in the off season. Live music daily in season.

The Cooked Goose

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston