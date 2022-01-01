Maria's Seaside Cafe
Fresh off the boat fish, house-made pasta, vino & cocktails
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
132 Atlantic Ave, • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
132 Atlantic Ave,
Westerly RI
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Paddy's Beach Club
Breakfast menu is available from 8-11 am Friday - Monday. Lunch and Dinner menu are available everyday from 11:30am-8:30 pm.
Andrea Seaside Restaurant
Family Owned Since 1964
Casual Al Fresco Dining with Ocean Views
Open Seasonally May through October
Rental Options For Weddings and Events
Windjammer
Oceanfront dining featuring a 150ft patio with views of the Atlantic Ocean. Open daily during summers and weekends in the off season. Live music daily in season.