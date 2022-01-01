Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Westerly

Westerly restaurants
Westerly restaurants that serve cake

No Bull Steak House and Pub image

 

No Bull Steak House and Pub

265 Post Road, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
served with vanilla bean ice cream
More about No Bull Steak House and Pub
Shelter Harbor Inn image

 

Shelter Harbor Inn

10 Wagner Road, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes Entree$28.00
More about Shelter Harbor Inn
Item pic

 

Knead Doughnuts - Westerly

16 Broad St, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.00
A cinnamon old fashioned topped with house-made struesel.
Flourless Banana Coffee Cake$3.00
A Banana cake doughnut with a coffee glaze and garnished with gluten free oats.
Banana Coffee Cake$3.50
A moist banana cake doughnut finished with a coffee glaze and oat crumble.
More about Knead Doughnuts - Westerly

