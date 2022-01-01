Cake in Westerly
Westerly restaurants that serve cake
No Bull Steak House and Pub
265 Post Road, Westerly
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$10.00
served with vanilla bean ice cream
Knead Doughnuts - Westerly
16 Broad St, Westerly
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$4.00
A cinnamon old fashioned topped with house-made struesel.
|Flourless Banana Coffee Cake
|$3.00
A Banana cake doughnut with a coffee glaze and garnished with gluten free oats.
|Banana Coffee Cake
|$3.50
A moist banana cake doughnut finished with a coffee glaze and oat crumble.