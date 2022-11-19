Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Andrea Seaside Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

89 Atlantic Ave

Westerly, RI 02891

Narragansett Battered Fish & Chips
The Atlantic Burger
Caesar Salad LARGE

Andrea Favorites

5 Tenders

$14.00Out of stock

5 Chicken Tenders

App Seafood Cakes

$16.00

Shrimp, Crab, and Scallop Cakes, Spring Greens, Drizzled Remoulade Sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Calamari

$16.00

Lightly Battered and Fried with Pickeled Cherry Peppers, Lemon & Marinara Sauce

Cheese Board

$16.00Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$8.00Out of stock

Clam Fritters

$8.00Out of stock

with Tarter and Lemon

Focaccia

$8.00

With Marinara Dipping Sauce

Fried Asparagus

$14.00Out of stock

With Asiago Dipping Sauce

Mac-n-Cheese Bites

$12.00

Mexican Street Corn

$10.00Out of stock

Mussels

$16.00

Sauteed in Garlic Butter and White Wine, with Toasted Garlic Bread

Perogies

$14.00Out of stock

Topped With Crispy Bacon, Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions and Sour Cream

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Steamed Shrimp Dumplings

$14.00Out of stock

Served with Soy Honey Ginger and Cucumber Wasabi Dipping Sauces

Salads

Caesar Salad SMALL

$7.00

Romain Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons.

Caesar Salad LARGE

$12.00

Romain Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons.

Andrea House Salad SMALL

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Craisins, Citrus Vinaigrette.

Andrea House Salad LARGE

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Craisins, Citrus Vinaigrette.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$22.00

Watermelon Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Favorites

Narragansett Battered Fish & Chips

$20.00

Served with Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon and Tarter Sauce.

Fried Stonington Sea Scallops

$30.00Out of stock

Served with Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon and Tarter Sauce

Coconut Shrimp Entree

$20.00Out of stock

Served with Orange Ginger Sauce, Fries, Cole Slaw, and Lemon.

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Haddock, Lettuce, Tomato, Cajun Tarter, Bulky Roll.

Hot Lobster Roll

$30.00Out of stock

6oz Lobster in Lemon Tarragon Butter, New England Roll.

Plain Burger

$13.00

Plain Burger, Hamburger Patty and Roll.

The Atlantic Burger

$15.00

Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Bulky Roll.

Balsamic Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Shoreline Classics

Mongolian Steak

$30.00

12 oz Soy Ginger Marinated NY Strip Served Sliced, Topped with Brown Sugar Onions. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans.

Surf and Turf

$44.00

NY Strip Topped with 4 Seared Scallops, Creamy Garlic Herb Butter. Served with Mashed Potatos and Green Beans

Plain NY Strip

$30.00Out of stock

Chicken Braised Thighs

$24.00Out of stock

Chipotle BBQ Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Pasta Creations

Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Asiago Fondue, Toasted Parmesan Bread Crumbs

Shrimp Linguica Scampi

$28.00Out of stock

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$38.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$12.00Out of stock

3 Chicken Tenders with French Fries

Kids Pasta with Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$10.00

Kids 6oz Fish and Chips

$14.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family Owned Since 1964 Casual Al Fresco Dining with Ocean Views Open Seasonally May through October Rental Options For Weddings and Events

89 Atlantic Ave, Westerly, RI 02891

