Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Oak Pizza 704 West Thames Street

review star

No reviews yet

704 West Thames Street

Norwich, CT 06360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

(LG) Cheese
(LG) Custom Pizza
French Fries

BEVERAGES (TAKE OUT)

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$1.75+

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$1.75+

Gingerale

$1.75+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Orange Soda

$1.75+

Root Beer

$1.75+

Sprite

$1.75+

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.25

Unsweetend Iced Tea

$2.25+

Bottle Water

$1.50

SOUPS

Clam Chowder

$4.95+

Homemade creamy white New England clam chowder served with oyster crackers

Chicken & Rice

$4.25+

Homemade chicken & rice soup with veggies served with oyster crackers

Cream of Broccoli (Seasonal)

$4.25+

Homemade cream of broccoli soup served with oyster crackers

SALAD (LG)

Antipasto

$13.50

House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, ham, salami, genoa, provolone cheese, Greek olives, bananna peppers, & pepperoni with a side of dressing

Chef

$13.50

House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, ham, turkey, provolone cheese, & pepperoni with a side of dressing

Greek Salad

$13.50

House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, Greek olives, grape leaves, feta cheese, bannana peppers, & oregano with a side of dressing

Tossed (LG)

$8.50

House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, & onions with a side of dressing

Tossed w/ Grilled Chicken

$13.50

House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, & grilled chicken with a side of dressing

Tossed w/ Mozzarella (LG)

$10.50

House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, & mozzarella cheese with a side of dressing

Tossed w/ Tuna (LG)

$13.50

House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, & tuna fish with a side of dressing

Tossed w\ Fried Chicken

$13.50

SALAD (SM)

Tossed (SM)

$5.95

House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, & onions with a side of dressing

Tossed w/ Mozzarella (SM)

$6.95

House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, & mozzarella cheese with a side of dressing

Tossed w/ Tuna (SM)

$8.50

House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, & tuna fish with a side of dressing

APPETIZERS

(SM) Garlic Bread

$2.75

Small homemade garlic bread

(LG) Garlic Bread

$4.00

Large homemade garlic bread

(SM) Plain Bread

$1.25

(LG) Plain Bread

$1.75

Baked Eggplant

$9.00

Fried eggplant served with sauce & mozzarella cheese, baked in the oven. Also served with a dinner roll.

Baked Meatballs

$8.50

Two meatballs served with sauce & mozzarella cheese, baked in the oven. Also served with a dinner roll.

Baked Mozzarella

$8.50

Baked mozzarella cheese served with sauce, baked in the oven. Also served with a dinner roll.

Baked Sausage

$8.50

Sausage served with sauce & mozzarella cheese, baked in the oven. Also served with a dinner roll.

Buffalo Tenderloins

$11.75

Fried buffalo chicken tenderloins served with a choice of dipping sauce

French Fries

$5.95

Crispy golden French fries

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Fried pickles served with a choice of dipping sauce

Garlic Knots

$6.50

Delicious garlic knots served with a side of marinara.

Hot Chicken Wings

$14.75

Spicy fried chicken wings served with a choice of dipping sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Crispy jalapenos poppers with cream cheese inside

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$7.50

Golden crispy onion rings

Potato Skins

$10.00

Regular Chicken Tenders

$11.75

Crispy chicken tenders served with a choice of dipping sauce

Regular Chicken Wings

$14.75

Regular crispy chicken wings with choice of dipping sauce

Side Order Broccoli

$3.75

Side order of cooked broccoli

Side Order Clam Strips

$12.75

Side order portion of fried clam strips served with lemon and tartar sauce

Side Order Coleslaw

$4.25

Side order portion of coleslaw

Side Order Fried Fish

$12.75

Side order portion of fried cod fish, served with lemon & tartar sauce

Side Order Grape Leaves

$6.50

Side order portion of stuffed grape leaves

Side Order Meatballs

$5.50

Two meatballs served with homemade sauce

Side Order Pasta w/ Sauce

$6.50

Side order portion of pasta with choice of spaghetti or shells, served with our homemade sauce.

Side Order Pickles

$3.00

Side order of juicy pickles

Side Order Sausages

$5.50

Two cooked sausages served with homemade sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Bites

$10.95

Stuffed spinach & artichoke bites fried & served with a choice of dipping sauce

Side Order Tuna

$5.50

SMALL COLD GRINDERS

Genoa Grinder (SM)

$7.75

Genoa grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.

Ham Grinder (SM)

$7.75

Ham grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.

Italian Grinder (SM)

$8.75

Combination grinder served with ham, salami, genoa, provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.

Meatless Grinder (SM)

$6.75

Meatless grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.

Pepperoni Grinder (SM)

$7.75

Pepperoni grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.

Roast Beef Grinder (SM)

$8.95

Roast beef grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.

Salami Grinder (SM)

$7.25

Cooked salami grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.

Tuna Grinder (SM)

$8.25

Homemade tuna fish grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.

Turkey Grinder (SM)

$8.25

Turkey grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.

LARGE COLD GRINDERS

Genoa Grinder (LG)

$10.25

Genoa grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.

Ham Grinder (LG)

$10.25

Ham grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.

Italian Grinder (LG)

$11.75

Combination grinder served with ham, salami, genoa, provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.

Meatless Grinder (LG)

$9.00

Meatless grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.

Pepperoni Grinder (LG)

$10.25

Pepperoni grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.

Roast Beef Grinder (LG)

$11.75

Roast Beef grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.

Salami Grinder (LG)

$9.75

Cooked salami grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.

Tuna Grinder (LG)

$11.25

Homemade tuna fish grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.

Turkey Grinder (LG)

$11.25

Tukey grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.

SMALL HOT GRINDERS

Bacon Grinder (SM)

$8.50

Crispy bacon grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Cheeseburger Grinder (SM)

$7.75

Juicy cheeseburger grinder served with American cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Chicken Cutlet Grinder (SM)

$7.75

Fried chicken cutlet grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Chicken Parmesan Grinder (SM)

$7.75

Fried chicken cutlet grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Eggplant Grinder (SM)

$7.75

Sliced & breaded eggplant grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Fried Fish Grinder (SM)

$9.00

Fried cod fish grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Grilled Chicken Grinder (SM)

$7.75

Grilled chicken grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Meatball Grinder (SM)

$7.75

Delicious meatball grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Pastrami Grinder (SM)

$9.00

Shaved pastrami grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Philly Steak Grinder (SM)

$9.00

Shaved philly steak grinder served with provolone cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Sausage Grinder (SM)

$7.75

Sliced sausage grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Veal Parmesan Grinder (SM)

$7.75

Veal cutlet grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

LARGE HOT GRINDERS

Bacon Grinder (LG)

$11.25

Crispy bacon grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Cheeseburger Grinder (LG)

$11.75

Juicy cheeseburger grinder served with American cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Chicken Cutlet Grinder (LG)

$10.50

Fried chicken cutlet grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Chicken Parmesan Grinder (LG)

$10.50

Fried chicken cutlet grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Eggplant Grinder (LG)

$10.50

Sliced & breaded eggplant grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Fried Fish Grinder (LG)

$12.25

Fried cod fish grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Grilled Chicken Grinder (LG)

$10.50

Grilled chicken grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Meatball Grinder (LG)

$10.50

Delicious meatball grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Pastrami Grinder (LG)

$11.75

Shaved pastrami grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Philly Steak Grinder (LG)

$11.75

Shaved philly steak grinder served with provolone cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Sausage Grinder (LG)

$10.50

Sliced sausage grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

Veal Parmesan Grinder (LG)

$10.50

Veal cutlet grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.

SMALL PIZZA

(SM) Cheese

$9.00

Plain pizza with mozzarella cheese

(SM) Custom Pizza

$9.00

Custom build your own pizza, comes with standard mozzarella cheese

(SM) Special Pizza

$15.00

Great Oak specialty pizza served with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms

(SM) Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00

Great Oak vegetarian pizza served with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sliced olives, sliced tomatoes, & broccoli.

(SM) Hawaiian Pizza

$12.75

Hawaiian pizza served with ham & pineapples.

(SM) Moussaka Pizza

$15.00

Greek style moussaka pizza served with hamburger & eggplant & a spaghetti sauce base.

(SM) Spaghetti Pizza

$12.75

Spaghetti pizza served with spaghetti & spaghetti sauce base.

(SM) Greek Pizza

$16.00

Greek style pizza served with feta, olives, tomatoes, & bananna peppers.

(SM) BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.75

BBQ grilled chicken pizza

(SM) Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.75

Buffalo grilled chicken pizza

(SM) Meatlovers Pizza

$15.00

Meatlovers pizza served with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, & topped with bacon.

(SM) Philly Bomb

$15.00

Philly Bomb Pizza served with shaved philly steak cooked on the grill, roasted peppers, and caramelized onions.

(SM) Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

LARGE PIZZA

(LG) Cheese

$14.00

Plain pizza with Mozzarella cheese

(LG) Custom Pizza

$14.00

Custom large pizza, comes with standard Mozzarella cheese to start

(LG) Special Pizza

$22.00

Great Oak specialty pizza served with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms

(LG) Vegetarian Pizza

$22.00

Great Oak vegetarian pizza served with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sliced olives, sliced tomatoes, & broccoli.

(LG) Hawaiian Pizza

$19.25

Hawaiian pizza served with ham & pineapples.

(LG) Moussaka Pizza

$22.00

Greek style moussaka pizza served with hamburger & eggplant & a spaghetti sauce base.

(LG) Spaghetti Pizza

$19.25

Spaghetti pizza served with spaghetti & spaghetti sauce base.

(LG) Greek Pizza

$23.75

Greek style pizza served with feta, olives, tomatoes, & bananna peppers.

(LG) BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.25

BBQ grilled chicken pizza

(LG) Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.25

Buffalo grilled chicken pizza

(LG) Meatlovers Pizza

$22.00

Meatlovers pizza served with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, & topped with bacon.

(LG) Philly Bomb

$22.00

Philly Bomb Pizza served with shaved philly steak cooked on the grill, roasted peppers, and caramelized onions.

(LG) Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.00

CALZONES

Mozzarella Calzone

$10.50

Extra mozzarella cheese calzone served with sauce on the side.

Custom Calzone

$10.50

Custom build your own calzone, served with ricotta cheese and sauce on the side

Hawaiian Calzone

$12.75

Hawaiian calzone served with ham & pineapples with sauce on the side.

Philly Bomb Calzone

$15.00

Philly bomb calzone served with shaved philly steak, roasted peppers, & caramalized onions with sauce on the side.

Meatlovers Calzone

$15.00

Meatlovers calzone served with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, & bacon with sauce on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.75

Buffalo grilled chicken calzone

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.75

BBQ grilled chicken calzone

GRILL

Hamburger

$7.50

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Juicy beef burger served on a toasted hamburger bun with American cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of white or wheat bread, grilled with American cheese

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$8.50

Grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of white or wheat bread, grilled with American cheese and crispy bacon

Grilled Cheese w/ Ham

$8.50

Grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of white or wheat bread, grilled with American cheese and cooked ham.

Tuna Melt

$8.50

Grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of white or wheat bread, grilled with American cheese and homemade tuna fish

Hot Dog

$5.95

Grilled Hot Dog served on a toasted hot dog bun

Gyro

$8.50

Greek style beef gyro served with onions, tomatoes, and traditional tzatsiki sauce on a toasted pita.

Chicken Gyro

$8.50

Greek style chicken gyro served with onions, tomatoes, and traditional tzatsiki sauce on a toasted pita.

SANDWICHES

BLT Sandwich

$8.50

Crispy bacon served on a choice of white or wheat toast, with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Make it a platter and add French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Ham Sandwich

$7.75

Ham sandwich served on a choice of white or wheat toast, with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, and mayo. Make it a platter and add French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Turkey Sandwich

$8.25

Turkey sandwich served on a choice of white or wheat toast, with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, and mayo. Make it a platter and add French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Tuna Sandwich

$8.25

Tuna sandwich served on a choice of white or wheat toast, with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, and mayo. Make it a platter and add French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.95

Roast Beef sandwich served on a choice of white or wheat toast, with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, and mayo. Make it a platter and add French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Grilled chicken breast sandwich served on a toasted hamburger bun with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, & mayo. Make it a platter with French fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Fried cod fish sandwich served on a toasted hamburger bun, with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, & a choice of mayo or tartar.

TRIPLE DECKER

Bacon Triple Decker

$13.50

Crispy bacon with lettuce, tomatoes, & mayonnaise packed between three slices of toast. Served with a pickle and french fries.

Ham Triple Decker

$13.50

Savory ham with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayonnaise packed between three slices of toast. Served with a pickle and french fries

Turkey Triple Decker

$13.95

Delicious turkey with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayonnaise packed between three slices of toast. Served with a pickle and french fries

Roast Beef Triple Decker

$14.95

Delicious roast beef with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayonnaise packed between three slices of toast. Served with a pickle and french fries

Cheeseburger Triple Decker

$14.95

Juicy cheeseburger patties with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayonnaise packed between three slices of toast. Served with a pickle and french fries

PASTA DINNER

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$16.50

Chicken parmigiana dinner served with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Also served with a choice of shells or spaghetti, a salad, & a dinner roll.

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$15.50

Eggplant parmigiana dinner served with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Also served with a choice of shells or spaghetti, a salad, & a dinner roll.

Lasagna Dinner

$15.50

Homemade lasagna dinner, filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, hamburger, & our homemade sauce. Served with a salad & a dinner roll.

Manicotti Dinner

$15.50

Stuffed manicotti dinner, served with sauce & mozzarella cheese. Also served with salad & a dinner roll.

Pasta w/ Meatballs Dinner

$14.50

Pasta dinner with a choice of spaghetti or shells, served with homemade sauce, two meatballs, a salad, & a dinner roll.

Pasta w/ Meatsauce Dinner

$14.50

Pasta dinner with a choice of spaghetti or shells, served with homemade meatsauce, a salad, & a dinner roll.

Pasta w/ Mushrooms Dinner

$14.50

Pasta dinner with a choice of spaghetti or shells, served with homemade sauce, grilled mushrooms, a salad, & a dinner roll.

Pasta w/ Sauce Dinner

$12.50

Pasta dinner with a choice of spaghetti or shells, served with homemade sauce, a salad, & a dinner roll.

Pasta w/ Sausages Dinner

$14.50

Pasta dinner with a choice of spaghetti or shells, served with homemade sauce, two sausages, a salad, & a dinner roll.

Ravioli Dinner

$15.50

Delicious ravioli dinner, filled with a cheese blend, served with sauce & mozzarella cheese. Also served with a salad & a dinner roll.

Veal Parmigiana Dinner

$16.50

Veal parmigiana dinner served with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Also served with a choice of shells or spaghetti, a salad, & a dinner roll.

Side Order Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

SEAFOOD & CHICKEN DINNER

Baked Fish

Baked Fish

$18.25

Our signature baked fish dinner, baked in the oven with butter and bread crumb topping. Served with a choice of sides and lemon.

Clam Strips

$16.25

Fried Clam Strip dinner, served with french fries & a choice of salad or coleslaw. Also served with tartar sauce and lemon

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.25

Fried cod fish dinner, served with french fries & a choice of salad or coleslaw. Also served with tartar sauce and lemon

Fried 4 Piece Chicken

$15.25Out of stock

Fried 4 piece chicken dinner, served with french fries, & a choice of salad or coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp

$19.50

Fried Shrimp Dinner, served with french fries, salad or coleslaw, & a choice of cocktail or tartar sauce. Also served with lemon

Grilled Chicken

$14.75

Grilled chicken breast dinner, served with salad and a side option.

Scallops

$19.50

Fried scallop dinner, served with french fries, a choice of salad or coleslaw, tartar sauce, & lemon.

Seafood Platter

$22.50

Our bountiful Seafood Platter, served with fried cod fish, clam strips, fried scallops, fried shrimp, french fries, a choice of salad or coleslaw, tartar sauce, & lemon

DESSERT (Takeout)

Baklava

$4.50

Cheesecake

$4.50

Rice Pudding

$3.75

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Oreo Pie

$5.50

2 OZ

Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Creamy Garlic

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Lite Italian

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

4 OZ

Balsamic

$1.00

Balsamic Vinagrette

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Creamy Garlic

$1.00

Creamy Italian

$1.00

French

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Lite Italian

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Parmesan Peppercorn

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sweet & Sour

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

10 OZ

Creamy Garlic

$3.25

KIDS

Teletubbie Toast (Grilled Cheese w/ Fries)

$7.95

Kids portion grilled cheese served with a pickle and french fries.

Big Bird (Chicken Tenders w/ Fries)

$7.95

Kids portion chicken tenders served with three chicken tenders, a pickle, & french fries.

Barney (Pasta w/ Meatball)

$8.50

Kids portion pasta served with a meatball & sauce.

Pinocchio (Hot Dog w/ Fries)

$7.95

Kids portion hot dog served with a pickle & french fries.

COLD WRAPS

Meatless

$6.75

Meatless wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Salami

$7.25

Cooked salami wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Ham

$7.75

Ham wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Genoa

$7.75

Genoa wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Italian

$8.75

Combination wrap served with ham, salami, genoa, provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Turkey

$8.25

Turkey wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Roast Beef

$8.95

Roast Beef wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Tuna

$8.25

Homemade tuna wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Pepperoni

$7.75

Pepperoni wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Seafood

$8.25

HOT WRAPS

Bacon

$8.50

Crispy bacon wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Pastrami

$9.00

Shaved pastrami wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Chicken Cutlet

$7.75

Fried chicken cutlet wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Grilled Chicken

$7.75

Grilled chicken wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Philly Steak

$9.00

Shaved philly steak wrap served with provolone cheese on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Cheeseburger

$7.75

Juicy cheeseburger wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

Fried Fish

$9.00

Fried cod fish wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned & run since 1998, Great Oak Pizza has built our name on serving our customers quality food at a quality price.

Website

Location

704 West Thames Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Comix Roadhouse @ Mohegan Sun Casino
orange starNo Reviews
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd Uncasville, CT 06382
View restaurantnext
Olde Tymes - Norwich
orange star4.1 • 642
360 W Main St Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
La Stella Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 711
1 Market St Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
G.O.A.T.S Greatest Of All Time Sportscenter Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1 American Wharf Road Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
Latin Quarters - 80 BROADWAY
orange star4.1 • 78
80 Broadway Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
Ballo Italian
orange starNo Reviews
Mohegan Sun Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd Uncassville, CT 06382
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norwich

La Stella Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 711
1 Market St Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
Olde Tymes - Norwich
orange star4.1 • 642
360 W Main St Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
The Rolling Tomato - Mobile RT8 & RT10
orange star4.2 • 357
505 Long Hill Rd Groton, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
Latin Quarters - 80 BROADWAY
orange star4.1 • 78
80 Broadway Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norwich
Willimantic
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston