Great Oak Pizza
704 West Thames Street
Norwich, CT 06360
Popular Items
SOUPS
SALAD (LG)
Antipasto
House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, ham, salami, genoa, provolone cheese, Greek olives, bananna peppers, & pepperoni with a side of dressing
Chef
House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, ham, turkey, provolone cheese, & pepperoni with a side of dressing
Greek Salad
House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, Greek olives, grape leaves, feta cheese, bannana peppers, & oregano with a side of dressing
Tossed (LG)
House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, & onions with a side of dressing
Tossed w/ Grilled Chicken
House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, & grilled chicken with a side of dressing
Tossed w/ Mozzarella (LG)
House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, & mozzarella cheese with a side of dressing
Tossed w/ Tuna (LG)
House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, & tuna fish with a side of dressing
Tossed w\ Fried Chicken
SALAD (SM)
Tossed (SM)
House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, & onions with a side of dressing
Tossed w/ Mozzarella (SM)
House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, & mozzarella cheese with a side of dressing
Tossed w/ Tuna (SM)
House tossed salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, & tuna fish with a side of dressing
APPETIZERS
(SM) Garlic Bread
Small homemade garlic bread
(LG) Garlic Bread
Large homemade garlic bread
(SM) Plain Bread
(LG) Plain Bread
Baked Eggplant
Fried eggplant served with sauce & mozzarella cheese, baked in the oven. Also served with a dinner roll.
Baked Meatballs
Two meatballs served with sauce & mozzarella cheese, baked in the oven. Also served with a dinner roll.
Baked Mozzarella
Baked mozzarella cheese served with sauce, baked in the oven. Also served with a dinner roll.
Baked Sausage
Sausage served with sauce & mozzarella cheese, baked in the oven. Also served with a dinner roll.
Buffalo Tenderloins
Fried buffalo chicken tenderloins served with a choice of dipping sauce
French Fries
Crispy golden French fries
Fried Pickles
Fried pickles served with a choice of dipping sauce
Garlic Knots
Delicious garlic knots served with a side of marinara.
Hot Chicken Wings
Spicy fried chicken wings served with a choice of dipping sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Crispy jalapenos poppers with cream cheese inside
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Golden crispy onion rings
Regular Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders served with a choice of dipping sauce
Regular Chicken Wings
Regular crispy chicken wings with choice of dipping sauce
Side Order Broccoli
Side order of cooked broccoli
Side Order Clam Strips
Side order portion of fried clam strips served with lemon and tartar sauce
Side Order Coleslaw
Side order portion of coleslaw
Side Order Fried Fish
Side order portion of fried cod fish, served with lemon & tartar sauce
Side Order Grape Leaves
Side order portion of stuffed grape leaves
Side Order Meatballs
Two meatballs served with homemade sauce
Side Order Pasta w/ Sauce
Side order portion of pasta with choice of spaghetti or shells, served with our homemade sauce.
Side Order Pickles
Side order of juicy pickles
Side Order Sausages
Two cooked sausages served with homemade sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Bites
Stuffed spinach & artichoke bites fried & served with a choice of dipping sauce
SMALL COLD GRINDERS
Genoa Grinder (SM)
Genoa grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.
Ham Grinder (SM)
Ham grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.
Italian Grinder (SM)
Combination grinder served with ham, salami, genoa, provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.
Meatless Grinder (SM)
Meatless grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.
Pepperoni Grinder (SM)
Pepperoni grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.
Roast Beef Grinder (SM)
Roast beef grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.
Salami Grinder (SM)
Cooked salami grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.
Tuna Grinder (SM)
Homemade tuna fish grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.
Turkey Grinder (SM)
Turkey grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.
LARGE COLD GRINDERS
Genoa Grinder (LG)
Genoa grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.
Ham Grinder (LG)
Ham grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.
Italian Grinder (LG)
Combination grinder served with ham, salami, genoa, provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.
Meatless Grinder (LG)
Meatless grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.
Pepperoni Grinder (LG)
Pepperoni grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.
Roast Beef Grinder (LG)
Roast Beef grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.
Salami Grinder (LG)
Cooked salami grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread.
Tuna Grinder (LG)
Homemade tuna fish grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.
Turkey Grinder (LG)
Tukey grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian Bread.
SMALL HOT GRINDERS
Bacon Grinder (SM)
Crispy bacon grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Cheeseburger Grinder (SM)
Juicy cheeseburger grinder served with American cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Chicken Cutlet Grinder (SM)
Fried chicken cutlet grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Chicken Parmesan Grinder (SM)
Fried chicken cutlet grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Eggplant Grinder (SM)
Sliced & breaded eggplant grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Fried Fish Grinder (SM)
Fried cod fish grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Grilled Chicken Grinder (SM)
Grilled chicken grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Meatball Grinder (SM)
Delicious meatball grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Pastrami Grinder (SM)
Shaved pastrami grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Philly Steak Grinder (SM)
Shaved philly steak grinder served with provolone cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Sausage Grinder (SM)
Sliced sausage grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Veal Parmesan Grinder (SM)
Veal cutlet grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
LARGE HOT GRINDERS
Bacon Grinder (LG)
Crispy bacon grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Cheeseburger Grinder (LG)
Juicy cheeseburger grinder served with American cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Chicken Cutlet Grinder (LG)
Fried chicken cutlet grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Chicken Parmesan Grinder (LG)
Fried chicken cutlet grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Eggplant Grinder (LG)
Sliced & breaded eggplant grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Fried Fish Grinder (LG)
Fried cod fish grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Grilled Chicken Grinder (LG)
Grilled chicken grinder served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Meatball Grinder (LG)
Delicious meatball grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Pastrami Grinder (LG)
Shaved pastrami grinder with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Philly Steak Grinder (LG)
Shaved philly steak grinder served with provolone cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Sausage Grinder (LG)
Sliced sausage grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Veal Parmesan Grinder (LG)
Veal cutlet grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
SMALL PIZZA
(SM) Cheese
Plain pizza with mozzarella cheese
(SM) Custom Pizza
Custom build your own pizza, comes with standard mozzarella cheese
(SM) Special Pizza
Great Oak specialty pizza served with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms
(SM) Vegetarian Pizza
Great Oak vegetarian pizza served with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sliced olives, sliced tomatoes, & broccoli.
(SM) Hawaiian Pizza
Hawaiian pizza served with ham & pineapples.
(SM) Moussaka Pizza
Greek style moussaka pizza served with hamburger & eggplant & a spaghetti sauce base.
(SM) Spaghetti Pizza
Spaghetti pizza served with spaghetti & spaghetti sauce base.
(SM) Greek Pizza
Greek style pizza served with feta, olives, tomatoes, & bananna peppers.
(SM) BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ grilled chicken pizza
(SM) Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo grilled chicken pizza
(SM) Meatlovers Pizza
Meatlovers pizza served with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, & topped with bacon.
(SM) Philly Bomb
Philly Bomb Pizza served with shaved philly steak cooked on the grill, roasted peppers, and caramelized onions.
(SM) Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
LARGE PIZZA
(LG) Cheese
Plain pizza with Mozzarella cheese
(LG) Custom Pizza
Custom large pizza, comes with standard Mozzarella cheese to start
(LG) Special Pizza
Great Oak specialty pizza served with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms
(LG) Vegetarian Pizza
Great Oak vegetarian pizza served with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sliced olives, sliced tomatoes, & broccoli.
(LG) Hawaiian Pizza
Hawaiian pizza served with ham & pineapples.
(LG) Moussaka Pizza
Greek style moussaka pizza served with hamburger & eggplant & a spaghetti sauce base.
(LG) Spaghetti Pizza
Spaghetti pizza served with spaghetti & spaghetti sauce base.
(LG) Greek Pizza
Greek style pizza served with feta, olives, tomatoes, & bananna peppers.
(LG) BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ grilled chicken pizza
(LG) Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo grilled chicken pizza
(LG) Meatlovers Pizza
Meatlovers pizza served with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, & topped with bacon.
(LG) Philly Bomb
Philly Bomb Pizza served with shaved philly steak cooked on the grill, roasted peppers, and caramelized onions.
(LG) Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
CALZONES
Mozzarella Calzone
Extra mozzarella cheese calzone served with sauce on the side.
Custom Calzone
Custom build your own calzone, served with ricotta cheese and sauce on the side
Hawaiian Calzone
Hawaiian calzone served with ham & pineapples with sauce on the side.
Philly Bomb Calzone
Philly bomb calzone served with shaved philly steak, roasted peppers, & caramalized onions with sauce on the side.
Meatlovers Calzone
Meatlovers calzone served with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, & bacon with sauce on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo grilled chicken calzone
BBQ Chicken Calzone
BBQ grilled chicken calzone
GRILL
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Juicy beef burger served on a toasted hamburger bun with American cheese
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of white or wheat bread, grilled with American cheese
Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon
Grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of white or wheat bread, grilled with American cheese and crispy bacon
Grilled Cheese w/ Ham
Grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of white or wheat bread, grilled with American cheese and cooked ham.
Tuna Melt
Grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of white or wheat bread, grilled with American cheese and homemade tuna fish
Hot Dog
Grilled Hot Dog served on a toasted hot dog bun
Gyro
Greek style beef gyro served with onions, tomatoes, and traditional tzatsiki sauce on a toasted pita.
Chicken Gyro
Greek style chicken gyro served with onions, tomatoes, and traditional tzatsiki sauce on a toasted pita.
SANDWICHES
BLT Sandwich
Crispy bacon served on a choice of white or wheat toast, with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Make it a platter and add French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Ham Sandwich
Ham sandwich served on a choice of white or wheat toast, with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, and mayo. Make it a platter and add French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey sandwich served on a choice of white or wheat toast, with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, and mayo. Make it a platter and add French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna sandwich served on a choice of white or wheat toast, with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, and mayo. Make it a platter and add French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef sandwich served on a choice of white or wheat toast, with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, and mayo. Make it a platter and add French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast sandwich served on a toasted hamburger bun with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, & mayo. Make it a platter with French fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried cod fish sandwich served on a toasted hamburger bun, with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, & a choice of mayo or tartar.
TRIPLE DECKER
Bacon Triple Decker
Crispy bacon with lettuce, tomatoes, & mayonnaise packed between three slices of toast. Served with a pickle and french fries.
Ham Triple Decker
Savory ham with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayonnaise packed between three slices of toast. Served with a pickle and french fries
Turkey Triple Decker
Delicious turkey with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayonnaise packed between three slices of toast. Served with a pickle and french fries
Roast Beef Triple Decker
Delicious roast beef with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayonnaise packed between three slices of toast. Served with a pickle and french fries
Cheeseburger Triple Decker
Juicy cheeseburger patties with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayonnaise packed between three slices of toast. Served with a pickle and french fries
PASTA DINNER
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Chicken parmigiana dinner served with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Also served with a choice of shells or spaghetti, a salad, & a dinner roll.
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Eggplant parmigiana dinner served with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Also served with a choice of shells or spaghetti, a salad, & a dinner roll.
Lasagna Dinner
Homemade lasagna dinner, filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, hamburger, & our homemade sauce. Served with a salad & a dinner roll.
Manicotti Dinner
Stuffed manicotti dinner, served with sauce & mozzarella cheese. Also served with salad & a dinner roll.
Pasta w/ Meatballs Dinner
Pasta dinner with a choice of spaghetti or shells, served with homemade sauce, two meatballs, a salad, & a dinner roll.
Pasta w/ Meatsauce Dinner
Pasta dinner with a choice of spaghetti or shells, served with homemade meatsauce, a salad, & a dinner roll.
Pasta w/ Mushrooms Dinner
Pasta dinner with a choice of spaghetti or shells, served with homemade sauce, grilled mushrooms, a salad, & a dinner roll.
Pasta w/ Sauce Dinner
Pasta dinner with a choice of spaghetti or shells, served with homemade sauce, a salad, & a dinner roll.
Pasta w/ Sausages Dinner
Pasta dinner with a choice of spaghetti or shells, served with homemade sauce, two sausages, a salad, & a dinner roll.
Ravioli Dinner
Delicious ravioli dinner, filled with a cheese blend, served with sauce & mozzarella cheese. Also served with a salad & a dinner roll.
Veal Parmigiana Dinner
Veal parmigiana dinner served with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Also served with a choice of shells or spaghetti, a salad, & a dinner roll.
Side Order Chicken Parmigiana
SEAFOOD & CHICKEN DINNER
Baked Fish
Our signature baked fish dinner, baked in the oven with butter and bread crumb topping. Served with a choice of sides and lemon.
Clam Strips
Fried Clam Strip dinner, served with french fries & a choice of salad or coleslaw. Also served with tartar sauce and lemon
Fish & Chips
Fried cod fish dinner, served with french fries & a choice of salad or coleslaw. Also served with tartar sauce and lemon
Fried 4 Piece Chicken
Fried 4 piece chicken dinner, served with french fries, & a choice of salad or coleslaw.
Fried Shrimp
Fried Shrimp Dinner, served with french fries, salad or coleslaw, & a choice of cocktail or tartar sauce. Also served with lemon
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast dinner, served with salad and a side option.
Scallops
Fried scallop dinner, served with french fries, a choice of salad or coleslaw, tartar sauce, & lemon.
Seafood Platter
Our bountiful Seafood Platter, served with fried cod fish, clam strips, fried scallops, fried shrimp, french fries, a choice of salad or coleslaw, tartar sauce, & lemon
2 OZ
4 OZ
10 OZ
KIDS
Teletubbie Toast (Grilled Cheese w/ Fries)
Kids portion grilled cheese served with a pickle and french fries.
Big Bird (Chicken Tenders w/ Fries)
Kids portion chicken tenders served with three chicken tenders, a pickle, & french fries.
Barney (Pasta w/ Meatball)
Kids portion pasta served with a meatball & sauce.
Pinocchio (Hot Dog w/ Fries)
Kids portion hot dog served with a pickle & french fries.
COLD WRAPS
Meatless
Meatless wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Salami
Cooked salami wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Ham
Ham wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Genoa
Genoa wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Italian
Combination wrap served with ham, salami, genoa, provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Turkey
Turkey wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Roast Beef
Roast Beef wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Tuna
Homemade tuna wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Pepperoni
Pepperoni wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
HOT WRAPS
Bacon
Crispy bacon wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Pastrami
Shaved pastrami wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Chicken Cutlet
Fried chicken cutlet wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Philly Steak
Shaved philly steak wrap served with provolone cheese on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Cheeseburger
Juicy cheeseburger wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
Fried Fish
Fried cod fish wrap served with provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on a choice of white or wheat wrap. Make it a platter with french fries, coleslaw, & a pickle.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family owned & run since 1998, Great Oak Pizza has built our name on serving our customers quality food at a quality price.
704 West Thames Street, Norwich, CT 06360