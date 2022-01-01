Willimantic restaurants you'll love
Willimantic's top cuisines
Must-try Willimantic restaurants
More about Tony's Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tony's Pizza
117 Main St, Willimantic
|Popular items
|Chicken Patty Grinder
|$9.85
With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese
|Cheeseburger Grinder
|$9.95
With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese
|Fried Mozzarella
|$8.95
More about Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
95 Storrs Road, #95, Willimantic
|Popular items
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Chicken w/ Cheese !!
|French Fries
|$3.19
More about Willimantic Brewing Co.
Willimantic Brewing Co.
967 Main street, Willimantic
|Popular items
|24 oz. Can Willibrew Beer
|$7.00
24 oz. Can of fresh beer brewed here!
Click to see available cans by type.
|WBC Steak Poutine
|$16.00
Natural Cut Fries Fries | Beer Gravy | Cheddar-Jack Cheese | Mornay Cheese Sauce | Garlic Sirloin Steak
|Morris Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
Macaroni | Cheese
More about Pleasant Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pleasant Pizza
413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic
|Popular items
|Bread Sticks with Cheese
|$9.75
Order with or without cheese!
(FYI to the non-dairy people, both with and without cheese contain butter!)
|Caesar Salad
|$7.25
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Blend (Shaved Asiago, Romano & Parmesan Cheese), Croutons, Black Pepper
|Hosmer Mountain Melt
|$14.00
French Fries loaded with chopped fried chicken, spun in your choice of flavor, covered with mozzarella and bacon, and baked. Comes with dipping sauce