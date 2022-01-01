Willimantic restaurants you'll love

Willimantic restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Willimantic

Willimantic's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Must-try Willimantic restaurants

Tony's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tony's Pizza

117 Main St, Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Patty Grinder$9.85
With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese
Cheeseburger Grinder$9.95
With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese
Fried Mozzarella$8.95
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo image

 

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

95 Storrs Road, #95, Willimantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
Chicken w/ Cheese !!
French Fries$3.19
Willimantic Brewing Co. image

 

Willimantic Brewing Co.

967 Main street, Willimantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
24 oz. Can Willibrew Beer$7.00
24 oz. Can of fresh beer brewed here!
Click to see available cans by type.
WBC Steak Poutine$16.00
Natural Cut Fries Fries | Beer Gravy | Cheddar-Jack Cheese | Mornay Cheese Sauce | Garlic Sirloin Steak
Morris Mac and Cheese$14.00
Macaroni | Cheese
Pleasant Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pleasant Pizza

413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic

Avg 4.7 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bread Sticks with Cheese$9.75
Order with or without cheese!
(FYI to the non-dairy people, both with and without cheese contain butter!)
Caesar Salad$7.25
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Blend (Shaved Asiago, Romano & Parmesan Cheese), Croutons, Black Pepper
Hosmer Mountain Melt$14.00
French Fries loaded with chopped fried chicken, spun in your choice of flavor, covered with mozzarella and bacon, and baked. Comes with dipping sauce
Hoppy Days Diner image

SANDWICHES

Hoppy Days Diner

931 Main St, Willimantic

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Omelette$6.99
Pancakes
Egg Sandwich$5.49
