Glastonbury restaurants you'll love

More about SALADBAR - Glastonbury
SALADBAR - Glastonbury
2858 Main St, Glastonbury
|Popular items
|Build Me Up Butternut Salad
baby kale - quinoa - scallion - roasted brussels sprouts - roasted butternut squash - dried cranberries - pumpkin seeds
recommended dressing - maple honey mustard
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
romaine - tomato - scallion - kalamata olives -hard boiled egg - smashed hass avocado - hardwood smoked bacon
|Tex Mex Salad
|$7.00
romaine - tomato - mixed peppers - red onion - jalapeno - sweet corn - black beans - cheddar jack cheese - tortilla strips
More about Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
76 Commerce St, Glastonbury
|Popular items
|bagels with stuff
|$1.50
fresh bagels with spreads and such
|byob
|$1.50
BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL - pick your meat(s). pick your egg, pick your cheese, pick your bagel
|we got the B.E.A.T.
|$10.00
fried egg - bacon - smashed avocado - tomato - gruyere
More about Plan B
Plan B
120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury
|Popular items
|Full Tenders (GF)
|$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
|3 Shrooms
|$14.79
Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese
|Blue Cheese
|$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
More about HBC - Glastonbury
HBC - Glastonbury
400 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$9.99
Roasted and hand-pulled pork shoulder, gruyere, ham, pickles, and mustard on a traditional soft white roll.
|Latte
|$3.99
Steamed milk and espresso. 12 or 16oz
|Southwest Turkey
|$9.29
House-roasted turkey, chipotle mayo, romaine, tomato, cheddar, and red onion on ciabatta.
More about Max Fish
Max Fish
110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
gorgonzola cheese, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, pumpernickel croutons, egg, sherry vinaigrette
|Caesar
|$12.00
romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$23.00
Napa slaw, cilantro, lime, guacamole, pico de gallo, aji verde, saffron rice, garbanzo beans
More about SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA
PIZZA
SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA
1001 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Popular items
|SMALL Bianco
|$15.00
Garlic, roseparm cream, mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, basil, maple syrup, Calabrian chile oil. 12", 6 slices
|Fried Mozzarella
|$9.00
Freshly breaded mozzarella sticks/ cheese balls with a side of our house-made marinara sauce.
**Can NOT be made gluten free
|Market Greens Salad
|$12.00
Fresh Mesclun greens with avocado, roasted tomatoes, roasted pistachios, goat cheese and a roasted tomato vinaigrette dressing.
More about Rooftop 120
TAPAS
Rooftop 120
120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Popular items
|Beef Sliders
|$11.00
american cheese, house ketchup, hand-cut fries
|Sirloin Strip 10oz
|$35.00
10 oz. sirloin steak, mashed yukon gold potatoes, green beans
|Giant Pretzel
|$11.00
served with spicy brown mustard
More about Bricco Trattoria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Bricco Trattoria
124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Popular items
|Kale
|$12.00
bacon, goat cheese, red onion, tomatoes, garlic croutons, rosemary & goat cheese vinaigrette
|Our Housemade Ricotta (To Share)
|$12.00
local honey, sea salt & grilled pugliese bread
|Toscano Salad
|$13.00
bocconcini mozzarella, olives, tomatoes, roasted peppers, green beans, polenta croutons & balsamic vinaigrette
More about El Pollo Guapo
TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
El Pollo Guapo
347 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury
|Popular items
|Buff Chick Greens
|$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
|Chicken Empanada
|$5.00
Sweet Chili Sauce (Contains Gluten)- 1 per order
|Dazed & Confused Bowl
|$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli
More about The Tenth Hole at Minnechaug
The Tenth Hole at Minnechaug
16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury
|Popular items
|OG Cheese Pie
|$10.00
Classic Cheese Pizza
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$10.00
Pickled onions, Homemade Cole-slaw, Mile High
|8 Wings
|$12.00
Crowd Favorite
More about Bin228 Panini & Wine Bar
Bin228 Panini & Wine Bar
63 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury