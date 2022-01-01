Glastonbury restaurants you'll love

Glastonbury restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Glastonbury

Must-try Glastonbury restaurants

SALADBAR - Glastonbury image

 

SALADBAR - Glastonbury

2858 Main St, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Me Up Butternut Salad
baby kale - quinoa - scallion - roasted brussels sprouts - roasted butternut squash - dried cranberries - pumpkin seeds
recommended dressing - maple honey mustard
Cobb Salad$10.00
romaine - tomato - scallion - kalamata olives -hard boiled egg - smashed hass avocado - hardwood smoked bacon
Tex Mex Salad$7.00
romaine - tomato - mixed peppers - red onion - jalapeno - sweet corn - black beans - cheddar jack cheese - tortilla strips
More about SALADBAR - Glastonbury
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry image

 

Seed Kitchen & Bagelry

76 Commerce St, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
bagels with stuff$1.50
fresh bagels with spreads and such
byob$1.50
BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL - pick your meat(s). pick your egg, pick your cheese, pick your bagel
we got the B.E.A.T.$10.00
fried egg - bacon - smashed avocado - tomato - gruyere
More about Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
Plan B image

 

Plan B

120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Tenders (GF)$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
3 Shrooms$14.79
Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese
Blue Cheese$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
More about Plan B
HBC - Glastonbury image

 

HBC - Glastonbury

400 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$9.99
Roasted and hand-pulled pork shoulder, gruyere, ham, pickles, and mustard on a traditional soft white roll.
Latte$3.99
Steamed milk and espresso. 12 or 16oz
Southwest Turkey$9.29
House-roasted turkey, chipotle mayo, romaine, tomato, cheddar, and red onion on ciabatta.
More about HBC - Glastonbury
Max Fish image

 

Max Fish

110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cobb Salad$14.00
gorgonzola cheese, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, pumpernickel croutons, egg, sherry vinaigrette
Caesar$12.00
romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan
Blackened Fish Taco$23.00
Napa slaw, cilantro, lime, guacamole, pico de gallo, aji verde, saffron rice, garbanzo beans
More about Max Fish
SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA image

PIZZA

SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA

1001 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SMALL Bianco$15.00
Garlic, roseparm cream, mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, basil, maple syrup, Calabrian chile oil. 12", 6 slices
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Freshly breaded mozzarella sticks/ cheese balls with a side of our house-made marinara sauce.
**Can NOT be made gluten free
Market Greens Salad$12.00
Fresh Mesclun greens with avocado, roasted tomatoes, roasted pistachios, goat cheese and a roasted tomato vinaigrette dressing.
More about SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA
Rooftop 120 image

TAPAS

Rooftop 120

120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 3.8 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Sliders$11.00
american cheese, house ketchup, hand-cut fries
Sirloin Strip 10oz$35.00
10 oz. sirloin steak, mashed yukon gold potatoes, green beans
Giant Pretzel$11.00
served with spicy brown mustard
More about Rooftop 120
Bricco Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Bricco Trattoria

124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale$12.00
bacon, goat cheese, red onion, tomatoes, garlic croutons, rosemary & goat cheese vinaigrette
Our Housemade Ricotta (To Share)$12.00
local honey, sea salt & grilled pugliese bread
Toscano Salad$13.00
bocconcini mozzarella, olives, tomatoes, roasted peppers, green beans, polenta croutons & balsamic vinaigrette
More about Bricco Trattoria
El Pollo Guapo image

TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

El Pollo Guapo

347 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury

Avg 4.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buff Chick Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
Chicken Empanada$5.00
Sweet Chili Sauce (Contains Gluten)- 1 per order
Dazed & Confused Bowl$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli
More about El Pollo Guapo
Mulberry Too image

 

Mulberry Too

225 Hebron ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mulberry Too
Main pic

 

Siam Glastonbury

45 Welles Street, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Siam Glastonbury
Restaurant banner

 

The Tenth Hole at Minnechaug

16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
OG Cheese Pie$10.00
Classic Cheese Pizza
Pulled Pork Tacos$10.00
Pickled onions, Homemade Cole-slaw, Mile High
8 Wings$12.00
Crowd Favorite
More about The Tenth Hole at Minnechaug
Restaurant banner

 

Bin228 Panini & Wine Bar

63 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bin228 Panini & Wine Bar

