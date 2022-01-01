Rocky Hill restaurants you'll love

Go
Rocky Hill restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Rocky Hill restaurants

Panizzo Italian Street Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Panizzo Italian Street Food

945 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill

Avg 3.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Sausage & Peas$14.00
Roasted red pepper cream . Roasted
garlic cloves . tossed with mini rigatoni
Mozz Sticks$8.00
House made & served with tomato dipping
Chicken & Arugula Panini$10.00
Caramelized onions . Tomato jam . Provolone cheese . Chili aioli
More about Panizzo Italian Street Food
SALADBAR - Rocky Hill image

 

SALADBAR - Rocky Hill

856 Cromwell Ave, Unit C, Rocky Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create Your Own Salad$6.50
Choose from any of our ingredients to create a salad just the way you want it!
Tex Mex Salad$7.00
romaine - tomato - mixed peppers - red onion - jalapeno - sweet corn - black beans - cheddar jack cheese - tortilla strips
Greek Salad$7.00
romaine - tomato - red onion - kalamata olives - pepperoncini - feta cheese
More about SALADBAR - Rocky Hill
Tomato Joes image

 

Tomato Joes

5 Waterchase Drive, Rocky Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Bites$11.99
Buttermilk Batter, Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing
Choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Scarpiello, BBQ, Thai Chili
House Salad$8.99
Field Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Onion,
Pepperoncini, House Vinaigrette
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garlic, Herbs, Marinara
More about Tomato Joes
Jamaican Kitchen - Rocky Hill image

CHICKEN • STEAKS

Jamaican Kitchen - Rocky Hill

781 cromwell ave, Rocky Hill

Avg 4.3 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coco Bread$1.99
LG Jerk Pork$13.99
Festival$1.59
More about Jamaican Kitchen - Rocky Hill
Rudy's Little Italy image

 

Rudy's Little Italy

2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
D Chicken Parmigiana Alla Vodka$22.00
D Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
1 Piece Chicken Parmigiana$7.00
More about Rudy's Little Italy

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rocky Hill

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Rocky Hill to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Berlin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston