Berlin restaurants you'll love

Pizza
Pizza
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Berlin restaurants

Lou & Mo’s Sandwich Shoppe image

 

Lou & Mo’s Sandwich Shoppe

196 Berlin Turnpike, Berlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Black Jack's Smoked Brisket Sand$12.49
Brisket| Bourbon Chipotle Honey| on a Grilled Brioche Bun
Buffalo Chic & Melt$10.29
Hand Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken| Cheese| Ranch| on Grilled Sourdough
Gram's B.L.T$8.79
Applwood smoked Bacon| Lettuce| Tomato
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

107 Selden Street, Berlin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
B.L.T.T.G$6.75
bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli on french baguette
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Coles Road Brewing image

 

Coles Road Brewing

817 Farmington Ave, Berlin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Don't Monday My Sunday - Crowler 32oz$13.00
Don't Monday My Sunday - DIPA - 9.6% abv
DIPA w/ Motueka, Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin
Fresh Perspective - Crowler 32oz$11.00
Fresh Perspective - IPA - 6.8% abv
We’re excited to bring you another new IPA, Fresh Perspective. It offers up a slightly sweet grain bill which lays a foundation for layers of Motueka and El Dorado hops throughout the process. The end product is a beautiful orange hue, with big aromas and flavors of fresh squeezed lemon, lime, orange and a bounty of tropical fruit.
One Night Only - Crowler 32oz$11.00
One Night Only - IPA - 7.0% abv
In this experiment we used a new hop, Lotus to bring flavors of orange and vanilla to a slightly sweeter IPA.
Main pic

 

Vito's Pizza

1861 Berlin Turnpike, Berlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SM Margarita$13.00
Medium Cheese$14.00
Small Cheese$12.00
