Berlin restaurants you'll love

Lou & Mo’s Sandwich Shoppe
196 Berlin Turnpike, Berlin
|Popular items
|Black Jack's Smoked Brisket Sand
|$12.49
Brisket| Bourbon Chipotle Honey| on a Grilled Brioche Bun
|Buffalo Chic & Melt
|$10.29
Hand Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken| Cheese| Ranch| on Grilled Sourdough
|Gram's B.L.T
|$8.79
Applwood smoked Bacon| Lettuce| Tomato
Sebastians
107 Selden Street, Berlin
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
|B.L.T.T.G
|$6.75
bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli on french baguette
|Peanut Butter Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Coles Road Brewing
817 Farmington Ave, Berlin
|Popular items
|Don't Monday My Sunday - Crowler 32oz
|$13.00
Don't Monday My Sunday - DIPA - 9.6% abv
DIPA w/ Motueka, Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin
|Fresh Perspective - Crowler 32oz
|$11.00
Fresh Perspective - IPA - 6.8% abv
We’re excited to bring you another new IPA, Fresh Perspective. It offers up a slightly sweet grain bill which lays a foundation for layers of Motueka and El Dorado hops throughout the process. The end product is a beautiful orange hue, with big aromas and flavors of fresh squeezed lemon, lime, orange and a bounty of tropical fruit.
|One Night Only - Crowler 32oz
|$11.00
One Night Only - IPA - 7.0% abv
In this experiment we used a new hop, Lotus to bring flavors of orange and vanilla to a slightly sweeter IPA.