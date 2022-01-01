Wethersfield restaurants you'll love
Wethersfield's top cuisines
Must-try Wethersfield restaurants
More about The Charles
The Charles
161 Main Street, Wethersfield
|Popular items
|Seriously Deviled Eggs
|$10.00
(4) pickled long hot laced filling, crispy smoked jamon, sriracha, baby greens GF
|Butter Poached Cod
|$31.00
toasted orzo, mascarpone, black truffle, seacoast farm mushrooms, english peas, red onion jam
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
baby romaine leaves, garlicky croutons, parmigiano reggiano, cracked pepper
GF without croutons
More about Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
233 Main Street, Wethersfield
|Popular items
|Large (16") Build Your Own Pizza
|$17.00
Base price is for a large cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
|Small (10") Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Base price is for a small cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
|Wings (8 pieces)
|$11.95
Served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield
|Popular items
|Pat LaFrieda Burger
|$15.00
Dry Aged Prime Beef | Brioche | Fried Tempura Onion Ring | River Sauce | Bibb Lettuce | Tomato | French Fries | Pickle
Allergy: Gluten, Dairy
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Housemade croutons, parmesan crisp
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$8.00
Cucumbers, radish, tomato, julienned carrots, honey-lemon vinaigrette
More about Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina
Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina
100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield
|Popular items
|Rio Bravo Nachos
|$15.00
Rio's house tortilla chips, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, scallions, chicken chili
|Burrito Esteban
|$18.00
Grilled sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, julienned jalapeños, rice, black beans, topped w/ black beans
|Chicken Empanadas
|$10.00
Roasted shredded free range chicken, white beans, onions, tomatoes, tomatillo salsa
More about El Pollo Guapo
TACOS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
El Pollo Guapo
1866 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield
|Popular items
|Almost Legal Bowl
|$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli
|Buff Chick Greens
|$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
|Arroz Con Pollo Bowl
|$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
1345 Silas Deane Hwy. Rt 99, Wethersfield
|Popular items
|Root Beer
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
More about Kaliubon Ramen
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN • NOODLES
Kaliubon Ramen
1323 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield
|Popular items
|Kaliubon Ramen
|$16.00
Spicy. With creamy broth, ground pork, chashu, scallions, onions, peanuts, sesame seeds, cilantro, nori, aji-tama and mala paste.
|Tonkotsu Mayu Ramen
|$16.00
With chashu, mayu, kikurage mushroom, scallions, menma, aji-tama and sesame seeds.
|Kaliubon Dumpling
|$11.00
Spicy. Pork, shrimp, crispy shallot, cilantro, scallion, tomatoes, roasted peanut, Sichuan chili sauce.
More about Square Peg Pizzeria Commissary
Square Peg Pizzeria Commissary
207 Church Street, Wethersfield