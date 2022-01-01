Wethersfield restaurants you'll love

Must-try Wethersfield restaurants

The Charles image

 

The Charles

161 Main Street, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seriously Deviled Eggs$10.00
(4) pickled long hot laced filling, crispy smoked jamon, sriracha, baby greens GF
Butter Poached Cod$31.00
toasted orzo, mascarpone, black truffle, seacoast farm mushrooms, english peas, red onion jam
Caesar Salad$10.00
baby romaine leaves, garlicky croutons, parmigiano reggiano, cracked pepper
GF without croutons
More about The Charles
Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield image

 

Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield

233 Main Street, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large (16") Build Your Own Pizza$17.00
Base price is for a large cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Small (10") Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Base price is for a small cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Wings (8 pieces)$11.95
Served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
Banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield

Avg 4 (2283 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pat LaFrieda Burger$15.00
Dry Aged Prime Beef | Brioche | Fried Tempura Onion Ring | River Sauce | Bibb Lettuce | Tomato | French Fries | Pickle
Allergy: Gluten, Dairy
Caesar Salad$9.00
Housemade croutons, parmesan crisp
Mixed Greens Salad$8.00
Cucumbers, radish, tomato, julienned carrots, honey-lemon vinaigrette
More about River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina image

 

Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina

100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield

Avg 3.4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rio Bravo Nachos$15.00
Rio's house tortilla chips, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, scallions, chicken chili
Burrito Esteban$18.00
Grilled sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, julienned jalapeños, rice, black beans, topped w/ black beans
Chicken Empanadas$10.00
Roasted shredded free range chicken, white beans, onions, tomatoes, tomatillo salsa
More about Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina
El Pollo Guapo image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

El Pollo Guapo

1866 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield

Avg 4.7 (1445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almost Legal Bowl$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli
Buff Chick Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
Arroz Con Pollo Bowl$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli
More about El Pollo Guapo
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

1345 Silas Deane Hwy. Rt 99, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
Lays Baked$1.29
More about D'Angelo
Restaurant banner

 

Lo Sano Restaurant and Bar

678 Maple Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.4 (619 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lo Sano Restaurant and Bar
Kaliubon Ramen image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kaliubon Ramen

1323 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kaliubon Ramen$16.00
Spicy. With creamy broth, ground pork, chashu, scallions, onions, peanuts, sesame seeds, cilantro, nori, aji-tama and mala paste.
Tonkotsu Mayu Ramen$16.00
With chashu, mayu, kikurage mushroom, scallions, menma, aji-tama and sesame seeds.
Kaliubon Dumpling$11.00
Spicy. Pork, shrimp, crispy shallot, cilantro, scallion, tomatoes, roasted peanut, Sichuan chili sauce.
More about Kaliubon Ramen
Restaurant banner

 

Square Peg Pizzeria Commissary

207 Church Street, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Square Peg Pizzeria Commissary

