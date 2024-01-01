- Home
Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
233 Main Street
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Menu
Popular Items
Crispy Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers. Sm or Lg.
Lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, sliced feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and oregano. Sm or Lg.
Appetizers
Served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
All of our soups are house-made. Call 860-563-1513 to find out today's soup or be surprised! Comes with crackers.
A 3/4 lb House-made Meatball, Served with Our Spaghetti Sauce. Yiayia's VASILIKI'S Recipe for 40 years!!!!
Beer battered thick cut crispy golden onion rings.
Cooked golden brown and served with our marinara sauce.
Served with our red sauce.
Our Italian bread, topped with garlic, butter, and herbs and toasted to perfection.
8 pieces of mozzarella sticks deep fried to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Spicy boneless tenders served buffalo style with celery sticks and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Pizzas
Base price is for a 10" gluten-free cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Base price is for a small cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.
Base price is for a large cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Base price is for a sheet cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Base price is for a regular cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Gourmet Pizzas
Hot, spicy chicken, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce.
Olive oil, clams, bacon, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
Fresh garlic, shrimp, clams, crab meat, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Fresh garlic, shrimp, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, sliced tomato, and mozzarella cheese.
Fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, zucchini, Greek olives, red onion, roasted peppers, and olive oil. | | The OMG Pizza is vegan and does not have cheese. If you would like to add cheese, please request in the Special Instructions area.
Diced chicken breast, peppers, onions, red sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, parmesan, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Fresh spinach, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Diced chicken breast, peppers, onions, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Clams ,Fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Pineapples, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
Broccoli, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, fresh garlic, and herbs.
Olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Fresh tomatoes, olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Red sauce, ground beef & spices, potatoes, and eggplant, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, olive oil, fresh garlic, and herbs (no mozzarella).
Artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red sauce, olive oil, and fresh basil.
Olive oil, fresh garlic, broccoli, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, zucchini, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and herbs.
Diced chicken breast, red sauce topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, anchovies, hot peppers, Greek olives, and herbs (no cheese).
Calzones
Base price is for a large cheese calzone. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own! Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
Base price is for a medium cheese calzone. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own! Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
Base price is for a small cheese calzone. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own! Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
Gourmet Calzones
Hot, spicy chicken, mozzarella cheese, Ricotta cheese and red sauce.
Broccoli, mozzarella cheese, Ricotta cheese, olive oil, fresh garlic, and herbs.
Artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, Ricotta cheese and herbs.
Fresh spinach, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese ,ricotta cheese and herbs .
Diced chicken breast, peppers, onions, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese.
Olive oil, fresh garlic, broccoli, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, zucchini, mozzarella cheese ,Ricotta cheese and herbs.
Fresh tomatoes, olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and herbs.
Diced chicken breast, peppers, onions, red sauce, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese.
Olive oil, clams, bacon, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese.
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese
Fresh garlic, shrimp, clams, crabmeat, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and herbs.
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, olive oil, fresh garlic, herbs ,mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese.
Pineapples, Canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese.
Diced chicken breast, red sauce topped with mozzarella, parmesan cheese and ricotta cheese
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, Ricotta cheese and herbs.
Eggplant, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, ricotta cheese and herbs.
Entrees
Imported pasta, artichoke hearts, bell peppers, mushrooms; tossed with a light sun dried tomato cream sauce. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Mushroom ravioli baked with mozzarella cheese, and sauce. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce and served with your choice of Ziti, Linguini or Spaghetti. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Served with your choice of pasta. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, olive oil, broccoli, fresh garlic, and marinara sauce served with ziti, linguini, or spaghetti. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Lightly seasoned eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese, sauce, and mozzarella cheese. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Baked in the oven with melted mozzarella and marinara sauce. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Stuffed with ricotta cheese, then topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Choice of pasta served with marinara sauce or olive oil and spices. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Stuffed with spinach and sausage then topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Cod fish fillets served with french fries.
Heavy cream, marinara sauce, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Topped with sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and seasonings. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Cheese ravioli baked with mozzarella cheese, and sauce. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Italian sausage, marinara sauce, herbs and a combination of peppers | and onions, served with your choice of Ziti, Linguini or Spaghetti . | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Meat filling, fresh pasta layered with ricotta cheese and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Chicken breast, lemon juice, white wine, capers, butter, sun-dried tomatoes. Served over your choice of pasta. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Meat ravioli baked with mozzarella cheese, and sauce. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Breaded boneless breast of chicken topped with mozzarella cheese and sauce, and served with your choice of Ziti, Linguini or Spaghetti. | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Sautéed clams with fresh garlic, olive oil, white wine, and seasonings, served on a bed of linguine | | Served with bread and tossed salad.
Grinders
Half or Whole. Served with marinara sauce and choice of peppers and cheese.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole. Breaded chicken cutlet with choice of toppings such as lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, and mayo.
Half or Whole. Comes with bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes. If yo would like mayo, please select it from the toppings options.
Half or Whole. Served with marinara sauce and choice of peppers and cheese.
Half or Whole. Served with marinara sauce and choice of peppers and cheese. Our house-made meatballs made from our family recipe we've been using for over 40 years!
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole.
Half or Whole. Served with marinara sauce and choice of peppers and cheese.
Sandwiches
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served hot or cold.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served hot or cold.
Made on your choice of bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries and a pickle.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served hot or cold.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served Hot or cold.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served hot or cold.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served hot or cold.
Our house-made meatballs made from our family recipe we've been using for over 40 years! Served on a hard roll with your choice of marinara sauce, peppers, and cheese.
Made on your choice of bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries and a pickle.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served hot or cold.
Served on a hard roll - hot or cold.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served Hot or cold.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served hot or cold.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served hot or cold.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served Hot or cold.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served Hot or cold.
Made on your choice of bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries and a pickle.
Served on a hard roll with your choice of marinara sauce, peppers, and cheese.
Served on a hard roll with your choice of marinara sauce, peppers, and cheese.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served Hot or cold.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served Hot or cold.
Made on your choice of bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries and a pickle.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served Hot or cold.
Made with your choice of bread and toppings. Served Hot or cold.
Made on your choice of bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries and a pickle.
Wraps
Burgers
10 oz burger with caramelized onions, crumbled gorgonzola cheese. Served with French fries.
Grilled 10 oz. house-made beef patty served on a freshly baked bun.
10 oz burger with avocados, Bermuda onions, and melted cheddar. Served with French fries.
(4) sliders with American cheese. Served with French fries.
10 oz burger dusted with Cajun spices and topped with melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with French fries.
Souvlaki Gyro
Broiled marinated pork, oregano, olive oil, garlic, fresh tomatoes and onions wrapped in pita bread with a side of tzatziki.
Grilled, seasoned chicken, fresh tomatoes and onions wrapped in pita bread with a side of honey mustard sauce.
Grilled lamb and beef thinly sliced, fresh tomatoes and onions wrapped in pita bread with a side of tzatziki.
Salads
Claw crab meat mixed with mayonnaise on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers. Sm or Lg.
Fresh baby spinach, red onion, tomato, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, and bacon. Sm or Lg.
Fresh baby spinach, red onion, tomato, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, and bacon. Sm or Lg.
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers. Your choice of Plain, Teriyaki or Southwestern. | | Please specify in the Special Instructions if you would like to substitute the grilled chicken for spicy chicken or crispy chicken.
Tomatoes, cucumbers, stuffed grape leaves. and roasted peppers.
Field greens, walnuts, tomatoes, avocados, mandarin slices, Gorgonzola cheese, and citrus vinaigrette.
Chicken breast mixed with mayonnaise on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers. Sm or Lg.
Lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini peppers, genoa, capicola, cooked salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese. Sm or Lg.
Tomatoes, cucumbers, stuffed grape leaves, and roasted peppers. Sm or Lg.
Lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and hard boiled egg. Sm or Lg.
Grilled chicken breast, slices of mandarin, mixed green lettuce with citrus vinaigrette dressing. Sm or Lg.
Crispy Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers. Sm or Lg.
Field greens, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, fresh avocados, boiled egg, Gorgonzola cheese, and ranch dressing. | | Please specify in the Special Instructions if you would like to substitute the grilled chicken for spicy chicken or crispy chicken.
Lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, ham, turkey, provolone cheese, and boiled egg. Sm or Lg.
Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese. Sm or Lg.
Lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, sliced feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and oregano. Sm or Lg.
Childrens Menu
Cooked to order, served with french fries.
Choice of spaghetti, linguine, ziti, or shells with spaghetti sauce or butter.
chicken fingers served with French fries.
Desserts
Beverages
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
233 Main Street, Wethersfield CT 06109
Gallery
