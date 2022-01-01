Go
Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina

A mix of authentic Mexican & Tequila's take on all your faves | Craft Cocktails | Good times outside on CT River | Tag us @tequilarioct

100 Great Meadow Rd • $$

Avg 3.4 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

Rio Bravo Nachos$15.00
Rio's house tortilla chips, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, scallions, chicken chili
Chicken Empanadas$10.00
Roasted shredded free range chicken, white beans, onions, tomatoes, tomatillo salsa
Burrito Esteban$18.00
Grilled sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, julienned jalapeños, rice, black beans, topped w/ black beans
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

100 Great Meadow Rd

Wethersfield CT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
