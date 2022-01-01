Wethersfield bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Wethersfield restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Wethersfield

Banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield

Avg 4 (2283 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mixed Greens Salad$8.00
Cucumbers, radish, tomato, julienned carrots, honey-lemon vinaigrette
Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Panko-encrusted Buffalo mozzarella, seared in olive oil, marinara, fresh basil pesto drizzle
Braised Short Rib$25.00
Sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, roasted garlic scallion mashed
potatoes, rosemary demi glace
More about River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina image

 

Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina

100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield

Avg 3.4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole & Salsa Two Ways$13.00
Housemade Traditional & Tropical Guacamole, Traditional & Tomatillo Salsa, Housemade Tortilla Chips
Burrito Esteban$18.00
Grilled sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, julienned jalapeños, rice, black beans, topped w/ black beans
Rio Bravo Nachos$15.00
Rio's house tortilla chips, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, scallions, chicken chili
More about Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Lo Sano Restaurant and Bar

678 Maple Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.4 (619 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lo Sano Restaurant and Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wethersfield

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Dumplings

Map

More near Wethersfield to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Berlin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston