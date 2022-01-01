Southington restaurants you'll love
Que Whiskey Kitchen
Southington, CT
|QFC Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, avocado cream, grilled pineapple, lettuce, teriyaki, topped with sriracha aioli.
|Street Corn Side
|$3.00
Fire Roasted Corn, with a cilantro lime dressing and Cotija Cheese and smoked paprika.
|1 Meat Combo
|$15.00
Choose one meat and two sides.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sherman's Taphouse
25 Center St, Southington
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$11.95
Large flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese, caramelized onions and your choice of, pulled chicken, chorizo, pulled pork or seasoned beef. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with sour cream and salsa.
|BYOBurger
|$12.49
|Chicken Poppers
|$13.95
Plan B
20 Spring Street, Southington
|Popular items
|Baja
|$15.59
Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread
|Blue Cheese
|$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
|Mini Cheese Burgers
|$14.69
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kizl's Family Restaurant
2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.95
choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, peppers, tomato & cheddar cheese rolled in a wrap, served with home fries
|Two Eggs Bacon
|$5.95
two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with bacon, home fries & your choice of toast
|Hamburger
|$3.95
black angus burger on brioche bun
Craft Kitchen
1244 Meriden Ave, Southington
|Popular items
|Ceasar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, shaved pecorino, black pepper & croutons
|Hand rolled Fresh Pasta
Hand rolled fresh pastas to order! you pick your sauce and any protein additions
|Skillet Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Ridiculously creamy blend of signature cheeses melted with cavetappi pasta, baby burrata and seasoned panko baked to perfection. add your favorite toppings.
D'Angelo
641 Queen Street, Southington
|Popular items
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Root Beer
|Thanksgiving Toasted
Puerto Vallarta Southington
826 Queen Street, Southington
|Popular items
|Macho Burrito
|$14.89
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
|Super Nachos
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
|Carne Asada
|$21.99
Nicely marbled skirt steak, butterflied and flame broiled to your liking, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Masago Sushi
29 North Main Street Suite 1C, Southington
|Popular items
|California Roll(cooked)
|$5.50
crab meat,avocado,cucumber
|Kani Salad
|$6.50
crabmeat,cucumber,tobiko
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
soybean paste w.tofu and seaweed
The Manhattan Southington
16 Eden Avenue, Southington
PVS
826 Queen Street, Southington