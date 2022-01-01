Southington restaurants you'll love

Southington restaurants
Toast
  • Southington

Southington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Must-try Southington restaurants

Que Whiskey Kitchen image

 

Que Whiskey Kitchen

Southington, CT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
QFC Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, avocado cream, grilled pineapple, lettuce, teriyaki, topped with sriracha aioli.
Street Corn Side$3.00
Fire Roasted Corn, with a cilantro lime dressing and Cotija Cheese and smoked paprika.
1 Meat Combo$15.00
Choose one meat and two sides.
More about Que Whiskey Kitchen
Sherman's Taphouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherman's Taphouse

25 Center St, Southington

Avg 4.5 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$11.95
Large flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese, caramelized onions and your choice of, pulled chicken, chorizo, pulled pork or seasoned beef. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with sour cream and salsa.
BYOBurger$12.49
Chicken Poppers$13.95
More about Sherman's Taphouse
Plan B image

 

Plan B

20 Spring Street, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baja$15.59
Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread
Blue Cheese$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
Mini Cheese Burgers$14.69
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
More about Plan B
Kizl's Family Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kizl's Family Restaurant

2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$8.95
choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, peppers, tomato & cheddar cheese rolled in a wrap, served with home fries
Two Eggs Bacon$5.95
two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with bacon, home fries & your choice of toast
Hamburger$3.95
black angus burger on brioche bun
More about Kizl's Family Restaurant
Craft Kitchen image

 

Craft Kitchen

1244 Meriden Ave, Southington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$10.00
romaine, shaved pecorino, black pepper & croutons
Hand rolled Fresh Pasta
Hand rolled fresh pastas to order! you pick your sauce and any protein additions
Skillet Mac & Cheese$18.00
Ridiculously creamy blend of signature cheeses melted with cavetappi pasta, baby burrata and seasoned panko baked to perfection. add your favorite toppings.
More about Craft Kitchen
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

641 Queen Street, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
Puerto Vallarta Southington image

 

Puerto Vallarta Southington

826 Queen Street, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Macho Burrito$14.89
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
Super Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Carne Asada$21.99
Nicely marbled skirt steak, butterflied and flame broiled to your liking, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Puerto Vallarta Southington
Masago Sushi image

 

Masago Sushi

29 North Main Street Suite 1C, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California Roll(cooked)$5.50
crab meat,avocado,cucumber
Kani Salad$6.50
crabmeat,cucumber,tobiko
Miso Soup$3.50
soybean paste w.tofu and seaweed
More about Masago Sushi
Banner pic

 

The Manhattan Southington

16 Eden Avenue, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Manhattan Southington
Restaurant banner

 

PVS

826 Queen Street, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about PVS

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southington

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Burritos

