The Manhattan Southington
Open today 3:00 PM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
16 Eden Avenue
Southington, CT 06489
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
16 Eden Avenue, Southington CT 06489
Nearby restaurants
Mix Fine Cakes and Pastries
Come in and enjoy!
Masago Sushi 35
Come in and enjoy!
75 Center
Come on in and enjoy!
Flair Restaurant & Bar
Family-owned and operated restaurant, priding itself in using the freshest ingredients, creating everything from scratch, and giving the best experience possible to our customers.