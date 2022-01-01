Go
Banner pic

The Manhattan Southington

Open today 3:00 PM - 1:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

16 Eden Avenue

Southington, CT 06489

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Empanada
Pulpo Gallego$14.00
Seafood Paella$28.00
Codfish Croquettes$10.00
Traditional Spanish Paella$25.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am

Location

16 Eden Avenue, Southington CT 06489

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Mix Fine Cakes and Pastries

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Masago Sushi 35

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

75 Center

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Flair Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Family-owned and operated restaurant, priding itself in using the freshest ingredients, creating everything from scratch, and giving the best experience possible to our customers.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Manhattan Southington

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston