Kizl's Family Restaurant
770 Reviews
$
2014 West St
SOUTHINGTON, CT 06489
Popular Items
Soda
Coffee & Juice
Small Coffee ToGo@
Large Coffee ToGo
French Vanilla Iced Coffee
Hazelnut Iced Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Small Milk@
Large Milk
Small Chocolate Milk@
Large Chocolate Milk
Small Orange Juice@
Large Orange Juice
Small Apple Juice@
Large Apple Juice
Small Cranberry Juice@
Large Cranberry Juice
Small Tomato Juice@
Large Tomato Juice
Small Lemonade@
Large Lemonade
Water
Breakfast Specials
Kizl's Slam
2 eggs any style you like, 2 pancakes, 2 slices of bacon, 2 pieces of sausage, home fries & your choice of toast
Hash & Eggs
home made corned beef with onions & peppers, served with 2 eggs home fries & white or wheat toast
Steak & Eggs
8oz rib-eye steak served with 2 eggs home fries & white or wheat toast
Virginia Ham & Eggs
thick slice of virginia ham served with 2 eggs home fries & white or wheat toast
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs, canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce on english muffin, served with home fries
Corned Beef Hash Benny
home made corned beef hash & poached eggs on top of an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce & served with home fries
Eggs Florentine
2 poached eggs, sauteed spinach, hollandaise sauce on english muffin, served with home fries
Lox & Bagel
smoked salmon, bagel, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions add capers +.75
Breakfast Burrito
choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, peppers, tomato & cheddar cheese rolled in a wrap, served with home fries
PB & Chocolate Texas Toast
short stack texas french toast stuffed with chocolate & peanut butter, topped with chocolate sauce
Strawberry Stuffed French Toast
short stack texas french toast stuffed with a strawberry cream cheese filling, topped with strawberries & powdered sugar
Nutella & Banana Waffles
2 waffles topped with a chocolate hazelnut spread, bananas & whipped cream
Breakfast Sliders
2 sausage patties on english muffins, cheddar, bacon, over easy egg, side of home fries
Texas BLT Egg & Cheese
fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo on texas toast, served with home fries
Banana Raspberry French Toast
Weekend Specials
Chili Habanero Benny
home fries topped with our home made chili & cheddar cheese served with 2 poached eggs on top, covered with habanero hollandaise sauce & tortilla strips
Berry Stuffed French Toast
blueberry & strawberry cream cheese stuffed texas french toast
Eggs
Two Eggs
two large farm eggs cooked any style you like, served with home fries & your choice of toast
Two Eggs Bacon
two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with bacon, home fries & your choice of toast
Two Eggs Ham
two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with ham, home fries & your choice of toast
Two Eggs Sausage
two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with sausage links, home fries & your choice of toast
Two Eggs Sausage Patty
two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with sausage patties, home fries & your choice of toast
Two Eggs Kielbasa
two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with kielbasa, home fries & your choice of toast
Two Eggs Canadian Bacon
two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with canadian bacon, home fries & your choice of toast
Two Eggs Bologna
two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with bologna, home fries & your choice of toast
Omelet Specials
Hungry Man
3 eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, pastrami, spinach, peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms & american cheese, served with home fries & toast
Corned Beef Hash Oml
3 eggs, home made corned beef hash & american cheese, served with home fries & toast
Turkey Roasted Pepper & Feta
sliced turkey, roasted red peppers & feta
Mexicali
3 eggs, jalapenos, cheddar & then stuffed with our home made meat chili, served with home fries & your choice of toast
Country Oml
3 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage & american cheese, served with home fries & toast
Philly Omelet
3 eggs, shaved steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions & american cheese, served with home fries & your choice of toast
Steak Fajita Omelet
3 eggs, grilled steak, onions, tomato, peppers & cheddar cheese, served with home fries & toast
Chicken Fajita Omelet
3 eggs, grilled chicken, onions, tomato, peppers & cheddar cheese, served with home fries & toast
Chorizo
3 eggs, mexican chorizo, jalapenos, onions & monterey cheese, served with home fries & toast
Pastrami & Swiss Omelet
3 eggs, shaved pastrami & swiss cheese, served with home fries & toast
Garden Omelet
3 eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli & american cheese, served with home fries & toast
Three Cheese
3 eggs, american, swiss & cheddar cheese, served with home fries & your choice of toast
Broccoli & Cheese
3 eggs, broccoli & american cheese, served with home fries & toast
Feta, Spinach & Tomato Oml
3 eggs, crumbled feta, spinach & tomato, served with home fries & toast
Greek
3 eggs, feta, tomato & black olives, served with home fries & toast
Meat Lovers Oml
3 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, pastrami & american cheese, served with home fries & toast
Polish Omelet
3 eggs, kielbasa, sauerkraut, peppers, onions & swiss, served with home fries & toast
Protein
6 egg whites, chicken, broccoli & mushrooms, served with sauteed spinach instead of home fries
Sicilian Omelet
3 eggs, italian sausage, onions, peppers, provolone & marinara sauce, served with home fries & your choice of toast
Poseidon
3 eggs, smoked salmon, onions, tomato, & american cheese, served with home fries & toast
Spanish Omelet
3 eggs, stuffed with our home made spanish salsa, served with home fries & your choice of toast
Omelets
Plain Oml
3 egg omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast
Bacon Oml
3 egg omelet & bacon, served with home fries & choice of toast
Sausage Oml
3 egg & sausage omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast
Sweet Italian Sausage Oml
3 egg & italian sausage omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast
Ham Oml
3 egg & ham omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast
Kielbasa Oml
3 egg & kielbasa omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast
Mushroom Oml
3 egg & mushrooms omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast
Onion Oml
3 egg & onions omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast
Pepper Oml
3 egg & pepper omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast
Western Oml
3 egg, ham, pepper & onion omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast
Pancakes & French Toast
Single Pancake
single pancake
Short Stack Pancakes
two pancakes
Full Stack Pancakes
3 pancakes
Single French Toast
single french toast
Short Stack French Toast
2 pieces of french toast
Full Stack French Toast
3 pieces of french toast
Single Texas French
single piece of texas french toast
Short Stack Texas
2 pieces of texas french toast
Full Stack Texas French Toast
3 pieces of texas french toast
Single Waffle
single waffle
Short Stack Waffle
2 waffles
Full Stack Waffle Full Stack
3 waffles
Single Pumpkin
single pumpkin pancake
Short Stack Pumpkin
2 pumpkin pancakes
Full Stack Pumpkin
3 pumpkin pancakes
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg Snd
fried egg on a hard roll
Bacon Egg Snd
bacon & fried egg on a hard roll
Sausage Egg Snd
sausage links & fried egg on a hard roll
Sausage Patty Egg Snd
sausage patty & fried egg on a hard roll
Ham Egg Snd
ham & fried egg on a hard roll
Kielbasa Egg Snd
kielbasa patty & fried egg on a hard roll
Bologna Egg Snd
bologna & fried egg on a hard roll
Western Snd
scrambled egg, peppers, onions & ham on a hard roll
Steak Egg Snd
grilled steak & fried egg on a hard roll
Veggie Sand
scrambled egg, tomato, pepper & onion on a hard roll
Meat Lovers Snd
bacon, ham, sausage & fried egg on a hard roll
Hash & Egg Snd
home made corned beef hash & fried egg on a hard roll
Pastrami Egg Snd
pastrami & fried egg on a hard roll
Canadian Bacon Snd
canadian bacon & fried egg on a hard roll
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
4 thick cut slices of bacon
Ham
grilled ham
Sausage
3 2oz sausage links
Sausage Patty
2 sausage patties
Kielbasa
martin rosol kielbasa
Canadian Bacon
3 slices canadian bacon
Bologna
thick slice of bologna
Home Fries
hand cut grilled home fries
Corned Beef Hash
home made corned beef hash with peppers & onions
Rib Eye Stk
8oz grilled rib eye steak
Virginia Ham Steak
Brkfst Ham Steak
Oatmeal
Oatmeal
Extra Hollandaise Sauce
Holindaise Sauce
Spanish Sauce
Spanish Sauce
Muffin
Muffin
Hard Roll
Hard Roll
Bagel
Bagel
Bagel Cream Cheese
Bagel/CC
English Muffin
English Muffin
White Toast
White Toast
Wheat Toast
Wheat Toast
Rye Toast
Rye Toast
Texas Toast
Texas Toast
Peanut Butter
PB
Honey
Honey
One Side Egg
Two Side Eggs
Three Side Eggs
Four Side Eggs
Five Side Eggs
Six Side Eggs
TOGO
Nutella Side Monkey
Pastrami Side
Appetizers
Appetizer Combo
Loaded French Fries
covered with cheddar, bacon & ranch dressing
Buffalo Wings 6
6 jumbo buffalo wings, served hot, mild or bbq
Buffalo Wings 12
12 jumbo buffalo wings, served hot, mild or bbq
Fried Mozzarella
breaded fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
cheddar stuffed jalapeno poppers
Garlic Bread 12"
Specialty Wraps
Fajita Wrap
grilled chicken, peppers, onions tomato & cheddar rolled in a wrap, served with french fries & coleslaw
Reuben Wrap
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & 1000 island rolled in a wrap, served with french fries & coleslaw
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken tossed on hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing rolled in a wrap, served with french fries & coleslaw
Philly Wrap
shaved steak, mushrooms, onions & american cheese rolled in a wrap, served with french fries & coleslaw
Canadian Mounty
ham, chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone & mayonnaise rolled in a wrap, served with french fries & coleslaw
Chef Suggestions
Kizl's Burger
black angus burger, grilled onions & mushrooms on a brioche bun, served with french fries & coleslaw
Philly Platter
shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, american cheese on a hard roll, served with french fries & coleslaw
Fajita Platter
grilled chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes & cheddar in a pita, served with french fries & coleslaw
Gyro
gyro meat, onions, tomato, tzatziki on pita, served with french fries & coleslaw
Hamburger Deluxe
black angus burger, lettuce & tomato on brioche bun, served with french fries & coleslaw
Chicken Tenders
crispy fried chicken tenders, served with french fries & coleslaw
Reuben Platter
corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island on grilled rye, served with french fries & coleslaw
Pastrami Platter
grilled pastrami, peppers, provolone & mustard on hard roll, served with french fries & coleslaw
Clam Strip Roll
fried clam strips on a foot long hot dog bun, served with tartar sauce, french fries & coleslaw
Fish & Chips
beer battered cod, served with tartar sauce, french fries & coleslaw
Filet Of Fish Platter
fried cod, lettuce & tomato & tartar sauce on a hard roll, served with french fries & coleslaw
Tuna Melt Platter
tuna, lettuce, tomato, provolone on grilled rye, served with french fries & coleslaw
Patty Melt Platter
black angus burger, grilled onions & swiss cheese on grilled rye, served with french fries & coleslaw
Hot Dog Platter
10" Martin Rosol hot dog, served with french fries & coleslaw
From Our Grill
Grilled Cheese
american cheese on grilled white bread
Hot Dog
10" Martin Rosol hot dog
Chili Dog
10" Martin Rosol hot dog
Hamburger
black angus burger on brioche bun
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato on a hard roll
Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island & swiss on grilled rye
Pastrami Sandwich
grilled pastrami, peppers, provolone & mustard on grilled rye
Kielbasa & Sauerkraut
kielbasa & sauerkraut on hard roll
Filet Of Fish
fried cod, lettuce, tomato on a hard roll, with a side of tartar sauce
Tuna Melt
homemade tuna, lettuce, tomato & provolone on grilled rye
Tripple Decker
BLT Club
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries
Turkey Club
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries
Ham Club
ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo & american cheese on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries
Tuna Club
homemade tuna, lettuce, tomato & boiled egg on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries
Chicken Salad Club
homemade chicken salad, bacon lettuce & tomato on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries
Ham & Turkey Club
ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries
Roast Beef Club
home made roast beef, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & mayo on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries
Hamburger Club
burger patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries
Virginia Ham Club
virgina ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & mayo on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries
Crispy Chicken Club
Salads & Lighter Choices
Toss/Tuna Salad
small tossed salad with a scoop of fresh home made tuna salad
Toss/Chicken Salad
small tossed salad with a scoop of fresh home made chicken salad
Greek Salad
large salad topped with feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, pepperoncini, onions & dolmades (stuffed grape leaves)
Chef Salad
large tossed salad, tomato, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pepperoncini, ham, turkey, salami, american cheese & a hard boiled egg, served with your choice of dressing
Antipasto
large tossed salad, tomato, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pepperoncini, roast beef, ham, salami, provolone cheese, & a pickled veggies, served with your choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
large tossed salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken strips, served with your choice of dressing on the side
Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese
Veggie Burger Combo
veggie burger, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll, served with your choice of tossed salad or cup of soup
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, lettuce & tomato on a hard roll, served with your choice of tossed salad or cup of soup
Grilled Salmon Salad
large tossed salad topped with grilled salmon, served with your choice of dressing on the side
Lemon & Herb Chicken
lemon & herb season grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggie, rice & choice of tossed salad or cup of soup
Maple Salmon
Maple Salmon
Large Tossed Salad
large tossed salad, tomato, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pepperoncini, served with your choice of dressing
Kizl's Plate
ham, turkey, swiss cheese with our home made potato salad & coleslaw
Roast Beef Plate
roast beef, swiss cheese with our home made potato salad & coleslaw
Grilled Chicken Salad
large tossed salad topped with grilled chicken breast, tomato, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pepperoncini, served with your choice of dressing
Sandwiches & Grinders
Ham Sandwich
ham, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold
Turkey
turkey, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold
Genoa
genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold
Pepperoni
pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold
Roast Beef
home made roast beef, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold
Capicola
capicola, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold
Combination
ham, salami & capicola lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold
Tuna
tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold
Chicken Salad
chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold
Egg Salad
egg salad, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold
Meatball
home made meatballs, marinara sauce, peppers & provolone cheese, on a hard roll, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder
Sausage
sausage links, marinara sauce, peppers & provolone cheese, on a hard roll, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder
Veal Parm
breaded veal patty, marinara sauce, peppers & provolone cheese, on a hard roll, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder
Chicken Parm
breaded chicken patty, marinara sauce, peppers & provolone cheese, on a hard roll, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder
Eggplant
breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, peppers & provolone cheese, on a hard roll, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder
Meatless
lettuce, tomato, peppers, pickles on your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold
Philly Steak
shaved steak, grilled mushrooms, onions & american cheese, on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder
Pastrami
pastrami, provolone, peppers & mustard on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch wrap
Chicken Cuttlet
chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold
Kielbasa & Sauerkraut
kielbasa & sauerkraut on hard roll
Egg & Pepper
fried egg & pepper on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder
Sides
French Fries
french fries
Sweet Fries
sweet fries
Eggplant Fries
eggplant fries served with marinara sauce for dipping
Onion Rings
thick cut onion rings
Cole Slaw
home made coleslaw
Potato Salad
home made potato salad
Mac Salad
home made macaroni salad
Sauteed Spinach
sautéed spinach
Side Of Veg
veg of the day
Tossed Salad
small tossed salad served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Side
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON, CT 06489