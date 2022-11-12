Kizl's Family Restaurant imageView gallery
American
Italian

Kizl's Family Restaurant

770 Reviews

$

2014 West St

SOUTHINGTON, CT 06489

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Snd
Sausage Egg Snd
Breakfast Burrito

Soda

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Brisk Raspberry

$2.75

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.75

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.75

Mug Rootbeer

$2.75

Mist Twist

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Twister Orange

$2.75

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.75

Coffee & Juice

Small Coffee ToGo@

$2.45

Large Coffee ToGo

$2.95

French Vanilla Iced Coffee

$3.95

Hazelnut Iced Coffee

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Small Milk@

$2.55

Large Milk

$3.35

Small Chocolate Milk@

$2.75

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.55

Small Orange Juice@

$2.75

Large Orange Juice

$3.55

Small Apple Juice@

$2.75

Large Apple Juice

$3.55

Small Cranberry Juice@

$2.75

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.55

Small Tomato Juice@

$2.75

Large Tomato Juice

$3.55

Small Lemonade@

$2.75Out of stock

Large Lemonade

$3.55Out of stock

Water

$1.00

Cooler

Bottled Water

$1.00

Snapple

$2.25Out of stock

Gatorade

$2.25Out of stock

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Breakfast Specials

Kizl's Slam

Kizl's Slam

$11.95

2 eggs any style you like, 2 pancakes, 2 slices of bacon, 2 pieces of sausage, home fries & your choice of toast

Hash & Eggs

Hash & Eggs

$10.45

home made corned beef with onions & peppers, served with 2 eggs home fries & white or wheat toast

Steak & Eggs

$12.95

8oz rib-eye steak served with 2 eggs home fries & white or wheat toast

Virginia Ham & Eggs

Virginia Ham & Eggs

$9.95

thick slice of virginia ham served with 2 eggs home fries & white or wheat toast

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$9.95

2 poached eggs, canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce on english muffin, served with home fries

Corned Beef Hash Benny

$12.95

home made corned beef hash & poached eggs on top of an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce & served with home fries

Eggs Florentine

$9.95

2 poached eggs, sauteed spinach, hollandaise sauce on english muffin, served with home fries

Lox & Bagel

$11.95

smoked salmon, bagel, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions add capers +.75

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, peppers, tomato & cheddar cheese rolled in a wrap, served with home fries

PB & Chocolate Texas Toast

PB & Chocolate Texas Toast

$9.95

short stack texas french toast stuffed with chocolate & peanut butter, topped with chocolate sauce

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$9.95

short stack texas french toast stuffed with a strawberry cream cheese filling, topped with strawberries & powdered sugar

Nutella & Banana Waffles

Nutella & Banana Waffles

$9.95

2 waffles topped with a chocolate hazelnut spread, bananas & whipped cream

Breakfast Sliders

Breakfast Sliders

$10.95

2 sausage patties on english muffins, cheddar, bacon, over easy egg, side of home fries

Texas BLT Egg & Cheese

$9.95

fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo on texas toast, served with home fries

Banana Raspberry French Toast

$8.95

Weekend Specials

Kizl's Slam

Kizl's Slam

$11.95

2 eggs any style you like, 2 pancakes, 2 slices of bacon, 2 pieces of sausage, home fries & your choice of toast

Breakfast Sliders

Breakfast Sliders

$10.95

2 sausage patties on english muffins, cheddar, bacon, over easy egg, side of home fries

Chili Habanero Benny

$10.95

home fries topped with our home made chili & cheddar cheese served with 2 poached eggs on top, covered with habanero hollandaise sauce & tortilla strips

Berry Stuffed French Toast

$9.95

blueberry & strawberry cream cheese stuffed texas french toast

Eggs

Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$4.45

two large farm eggs cooked any style you like, served with home fries & your choice of toast

Two Eggs Bacon

Two Eggs Bacon

$6.95

two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with bacon, home fries & your choice of toast

Two Eggs Ham

$6.95

two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with ham, home fries & your choice of toast

Two Eggs Sausage

$6.95

two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with sausage links, home fries & your choice of toast

Two Eggs Sausage Patty

$6.95

two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with sausage patties, home fries & your choice of toast

Two Eggs Kielbasa

$7.55

two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with kielbasa, home fries & your choice of toast

Two Eggs Canadian Bacon

$7.55

two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with canadian bacon, home fries & your choice of toast

Two Eggs Bologna

$7.55

two large farm eggs cooked to your liking, served with bologna, home fries & your choice of toast

Omelet Specials

Hungry Man

Hungry Man

$10.95

3 eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, pastrami, spinach, peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms & american cheese, served with home fries & toast

Corned Beef Hash Oml

Corned Beef Hash Oml

$10.45

3 eggs,​ home made corned beef hash & american cheese, served with home fries & toast

Turkey Roasted Pepper & Feta

$9.95

sliced turkey, roasted red peppers & feta

Mexicali

Mexicali

$9.95

3 eggs,​ jalapenos, cheddar & then stuffed with our home made meat chili, served with home fries & your choice of toast

Country Oml

Country Oml

$9.95

3 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage & american cheese, served with home fries & toast

Philly Omelet

$9.95

3 eggs,​ shaved steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions & american cheese, served with home fries & your choice of toast

Steak Fajita Omelet

Steak Fajita Omelet

$9.95

3 eggs, grilled​ steak, onions, tomato, peppers & cheddar cheese, served with home fries & toast

Chicken Fajita Omelet

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$9.95

3 eggs, grilled​ chicken, onions, tomato, peppers & cheddar cheese, served with home fries & toast

Chorizo

Chorizo

$9.95

3 eggs, mexican chorizo, jalapenos, onions & monterey cheese, served with home fries & toast

Pastrami & Swiss Omelet

$9.95

3 eggs, shaved pastrami & swiss cheese, served with home fries & toast

Garden Omelet

Garden Omelet

$9.95

3 eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli & american cheese, served with home fries & toast

Three Cheese

Three Cheese

$9.95

3 eggs,​ american, swiss & cheddar cheese, served with home fries & your choice of toast

Broccoli & Cheese

$9.95

3 eggs, broccoli & american cheese, served with home fries & toast

Feta, Spinach & Tomato Oml

Feta, Spinach & Tomato Oml

$9.45

3 eggs, crumbled feta, spinach & tomato, served with home fries & toast

Greek

Greek

$9.95

3 eggs, feta, tomato & black olives, served with home fries & toast

Meat Lovers Oml

$9.95

3 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, pastrami & american cheese, served with home fries & toast

Polish Omelet

Polish Omelet

$9.45

3 eggs, kielbasa, sauerkraut, peppers, onions & swiss, served with home fries & toast

Protein

$12.95

6 egg whites, chicken, broccoli & mushrooms, served with sauteed spinach instead of home fries

Sicilian Omelet

Sicilian Omelet

$9.95

3 eggs,​ italian sausage, onions, peppers, provolone & marinara sauce, served with home fries & your choice of toast

Poseidon

$11.95

3 eggs, smoked salmon, onions, tomato, & american cheese, served with home fries & toast

Spanish Omelet

$9.95

3 eggs,​ stuffed​ with our home made spanish salsa, served with home fries & your choice of toast

Omelets

Plain Oml

$5.95

3 egg omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast

Bacon Oml

$7.20

3 egg omelet & bacon, served with home fries & choice of toast

Sausage Oml

$7.20

3 egg & sausage omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast

Sweet Italian Sausage Oml

$7.20

3 egg & italian sausage omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast

Ham Oml

$7.20

3 egg & ham omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast

Kielbasa Oml

Kielbasa Oml

$7.20

3 egg & kielbasa omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast

Mushroom Oml

$6.95

3 egg & mushrooms omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast

Onion Oml

$6.95

3 egg & onions omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast

Pepper Oml

Pepper Oml

$6.95

3 egg & pepper omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast

Western Oml

Western Oml

$8.95

3 egg, ham, pepper & onion omelet, served with home fries & choice of toast

Pancakes & French Toast

Single Pancake

$2.75

single pancake

Short Stack Pancakes

$4.85

two pancakes

Full Stack Pancakes

Full Stack Pancakes

$6.25

3 pancakes

Single French Toast

$2.75

single french toast

Short Stack French Toast

Short Stack French Toast

$4.85

2 pieces of french toast

Full Stack French Toast

$6.25

3 pieces of french toast

Single Texas French

$3.15

single piece of texas french toast

Short Stack Texas

$5.45

2 pieces of texas french toast

Full Stack Texas French Toast

Full Stack Texas French Toast

$6.95

3 pieces of texas french toast

Single Waffle

$3.15

single waffle

Short Stack Waffle

$5.45

2 waffles

Full Stack Waffle Full Stack

$6.95

3 waffles

Single Pumpkin

$3.25

single pumpkin pancake

Short Stack Pumpkin

Short Stack Pumpkin

$5.85

2 pumpkin pancakes

Full Stack Pumpkin

$8.25

3 pumpkin pancakes

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg Snd

$3.25

fried egg on a hard roll

Bacon Egg Snd

$3.95

bacon & fried egg on a hard roll

Sausage Egg Snd

$3.95

sausage links & fried egg on a hard roll

Sausage Patty Egg Snd

$3.95

sausage patty & fried egg on a hard roll

Ham Egg Snd

$3.95

ham & fried egg on a hard roll

Kielbasa Egg Snd

$4.45

kielbasa patty & fried egg on a hard roll

Bologna Egg Snd

$4.45

bologna & fried egg on a hard roll

Western Snd

$4.75

scrambled egg, peppers, onions & ham on a hard roll

Steak Egg Snd

$6.25

grilled steak & fried egg on a hard roll

Veggie Sand

$4.75

scrambled egg, tomato, pepper & onion on a hard roll

Meat Lovers Snd

Meat Lovers Snd

$6.25

bacon, ham, sausage & fried egg on a hard roll

Hash & Egg Snd

$5.75

home made corned beef hash & fried egg on a hard roll

Pastrami Egg Snd

$5.25

pastrami & fried egg on a hard roll

Canadian Bacon Snd

$5.25

canadian bacon & fried egg on a hard roll

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.75

4 thick cut slices of bacon

Ham

$3.75

grilled ham

Sausage

$3.75

3 2oz sausage links

Sausage Patty

$3.75

2 sausage patties

Kielbasa

$3.95

martin rosol kielbasa

Canadian Bacon

$3.95

3 slices canadian bacon

Bologna

$3.95

thick slice of bologna

Home Fries

$3.55

hand cut grilled home fries

Corned Beef Hash

$5.85

home made corned beef hash with peppers & onions

Rib Eye Stk

$8.95

8oz grilled rib eye steak

Virginia Ham Steak

$5.75

Brkfst Ham Steak

Oatmeal

$2.75

Oatmeal

Extra Hollandaise Sauce

$2.25

Holindaise Sauce

Spanish Sauce

$2.25

Spanish Sauce

Muffin

$2.75

Muffin

Hard Roll

$1.80

Hard Roll

Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Bagel Cream Cheese

$2.75

Bagel/CC

English Muffin

$1.80

English Muffin

White Toast

$1.45

White Toast

Wheat Toast

$1.45

Wheat Toast

Rye Toast

$1.80

Rye Toast

Texas Toast

$1.80

Texas Toast

Peanut Butter

$0.75

PB

Honey

$0.50

Honey

One Side Egg

$0.95

Two Side Eggs

$1.75

Three Side Eggs

$2.55

Four Side Eggs

$3.35

Five Side Eggs

$4.15

Six Side Eggs

$4.95

TOGO

Nutella Side Monkey

$2.25

Pastrami Side

$4.75

Appetizers

Appetizer Combo

$12.95
Loaded French Fries

Loaded French Fries

$7.65

covered with cheddar, bacon & ranch dressing

Buffalo Wings 6

$6.95

6 jumbo buffalo wings, served hot, mild or bbq

Buffalo Wings 12

$11.95

12 jumbo buffalo wings, served hot, mild or bbq

Fried Mozzarella

$7.65

breaded fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.65

cheddar stuffed jalapeno poppers

Garlic Bread 12"

$3.95

Specialty Wraps

Fajita Wrap

$9.95

grilled chicken, peppers, onions tomato & cheddar rolled in a wrap, served with french fries & coleslaw

Reuben Wrap

$9.95

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & 1000 island rolled in a wrap, served with french fries & coleslaw

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

crispy chicken tossed on hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing rolled in a wrap, served with french fries & coleslaw

Philly Wrap

Philly Wrap

$9.95

shaved steak, mushrooms, onions & american cheese rolled in a wrap, served with french fries & coleslaw

Canadian Mounty

$9.95

ham, chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone & mayonnaise rolled in a wrap, served with french fries & coleslaw

Chef Suggestions

crispy fried chicken tenders, served with french fries & coleslaw

Kizl's Burger

$9.95

black angus burger, grilled onions & mushrooms on a brioche bun, served with french fries & coleslaw

Philly Platter

$9.95

shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, american cheese on a hard roll, served with french fries & coleslaw

Fajita Platter

Fajita Platter

$9.95

grilled chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes & cheddar in a pita, served with french fries & coleslaw

Gyro

$9.95

gyro meat, onions, tomato, tzatziki on pita, served with french fries & coleslaw

Hamburger Deluxe

$9.95

black angus burger, lettuce & tomato on brioche bun, served with french fries & coleslaw

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

crispy fried chicken tenders, served with french fries & coleslaw

Reuben Platter

Reuben Platter

$9.95

corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island on grilled rye, served with french fries & coleslaw

Pastrami Platter

$9.95

grilled pastrami, peppers, provolone & mustard on hard roll, served with french fries & coleslaw

Clam Strip Roll

$9.95

fried clam strips on a foot long hot dog bun, served with tartar sauce, french fries & coleslaw

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$9.95

beer battered cod, served with tartar sauce, french fries & coleslaw

Filet Of Fish Platter

$9.95

fried cod, lettuce & tomato & tartar sauce on a hard roll, served with french fries & coleslaw

Tuna Melt Platter

$9.95

tuna, lettuce, tomato, provolone on grilled rye, served with french fries & coleslaw

Patty Melt Platter

$9.95

black angus burger, grilled onions & swiss cheese on grilled rye, served with french fries & coleslaw

Hot Dog Platter

$8.45

10" Martin Rosol hot dog, served with french fries & coleslaw

From Our Grill

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

american cheese on grilled white bread

Hot Dog

$3.95

10" Martin Rosol hot dog

Chili Dog

$4.95

10" Martin Rosol hot dog

Hamburger

$5.75

black angus burger on brioche bun

BLT

$4.75

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato on a hard roll

Reuben

$5.95

corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island & swiss on grilled rye

Pastrami Sandwich

$5.95

grilled pastrami, peppers, provolone & mustard on grilled rye

Kielbasa & Sauerkraut

$5.95

kielbasa & sauerkraut on hard roll

Filet Of Fish

$5.95

fried cod, lettuce, tomato on a hard roll, with a side of tartar sauce

Tuna Melt

$5.75

homemade tuna, lettuce, tomato & provolone on grilled rye

Tripple Decker

BLT Club

$9.15

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries

Turkey Club

$9.15

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo ​on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries

Ham Club

$9.15

ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo & american cheese on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries

Tuna Club

$9.15

homemade tuna, lettuce, tomato & boiled egg ​on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries

Chicken Salad Club

$9.15

homemade chicken salad, bacon lettuce & tomato on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries

Ham & Turkey Club

$9.95

ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries

Roast Beef Club

$9.95

home made roast beef, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & mayo ​on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries

Hamburger Club

$9.95

burger patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries

Virginia Ham Club

$9.95

virgina ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & mayo ​on your choice of white or wheat, served with french fries

Crispy Chicken Club

$9.95

Salads & Lighter Choices

Toss/Tuna Salad

$6.95

small tossed salad with a scoop of fresh home made tuna salad

Toss/Chicken Salad

$6.95

small tossed salad with a scoop of fresh home made chicken salad

Greek Salad

$9.75

large salad topped with feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, pepperoncini, onions & dolmades (stuffed grape leaves)

Chef Salad

$9.75

large tossed salad, tomato, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pepperoncini, ham, turkey, salami, american cheese & a hard boiled egg, served with your choice of dressing

Antipasto

Antipasto

$9.75

large tossed salad, tomato, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pepperoncini, roast beef, ham, salami, provolone cheese, & a pickled veggies, served with your choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.75

grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.75

large tossed salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken strips, served with your choice of dressing on the side

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.75

grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese

Veggie Burger Combo

$9.95

veggie burger, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll, served with your choice of tossed salad or cup of soup

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

grilled chicken, lettuce & tomato on a hard roll, served with your choice of tossed salad or cup of soup

Grilled Salmon Salad

$11.95

large tossed salad topped with grilled salmon, served with your choice of dressing on the side

Lemon & Herb Chicken

$11.95

lemon & herb season grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggie, rice & choice of tossed salad or cup of soup

Maple Salmon

$12.95

Maple Salmon

Large Tossed Salad

$6.95

large tossed salad, tomato, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pepperoncini, served with your choice of dressing

Kizl's Plate

$9.95

ham, turkey, swiss cheese with our home made potato salad & coleslaw

Roast Beef Plate

$9.75

roast beef, swiss cheese with our home made potato salad & coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

large tossed salad topped with grilled chicken breast, tomato, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pepperoncini, served with your choice of dressing

Sandwiches & Grinders

Ham Sandwich

$5.75

ham, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold

Turkey

$5.75

turkey, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold

Genoa

$5.75

genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold

Pepperoni

$5.75

pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold

Roast Beef

$5.75

home made roast beef, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold

Capicola

$5.75

capicola, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold

Combination

$5.75

ham, salami & capicola lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold

Tuna

$5.75

tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold

Chicken Salad

$5.75

chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold

Egg Salad

$5.75

egg salad, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold

Meatball

$5.75

home made meatballs, marinara sauce, peppers & provolone cheese, on a hard roll, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder

Sausage

$5.75

sausage links, marinara sauce, peppers & provolone cheese, on a hard roll, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder

Veal Parm

$5.75

breaded veal patty, marinara sauce, peppers & provolone cheese, on a hard roll, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder

Chicken Parm

$5.25

breaded chicken patty, marinara sauce, peppers & provolone cheese, on a hard roll, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder

Eggplant

$5.75

breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, peppers & provolone cheese, on a hard roll, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder

Meatless

$4.45

lettuce, tomato, peppers, pickles on your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold

Philly Steak

$5.75

shaved steak, grilled mushrooms, onions & american cheese, on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder

Pastrami

$5.75

pastrami, provolone, peppers & mustard on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch wrap

Chicken Cuttlet

$5.75

chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder, served hot or cold

Kielbasa & Sauerkraut

$5.95

kielbasa & sauerkraut on hard roll

Egg & Pepper

$5.25

fried egg & pepper on a hard roll, wrap, 8 inch or 12 inch grinder

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

french fries

Sweet Fries

$4.25

sweet fries

Eggplant Fries

$4.95

eggplant fries served with marinara sauce for dipping

Onion Rings

$4.25

thick cut onion rings

Cole Slaw

$2.25

home made coleslaw

Potato Salad

$2.25

home made potato salad

Mac Salad

$2.25

home made macaroni salad

Sauteed Spinach

$2.75

sautéed spinach

Side Of Veg

$2.25

veg of the day

Tossed Salad

$4.25

small tossed salad served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Side

$4.50

Pie Case

Rice Pudding

$2.75

Brownies

$2.50

Cheesecake

$5.00

Apple Pie

$4.25

Eclair

$3.75

Pumpkin Roll

$4.25

Oreo Dream

$4.25Out of stock

Lemon Squares

$3.75

Chocolate Square

$4.75

Weekend_Soups

Chicken Rice

$2.95+
Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$3.95+

our home made clam chowder, thick & creamy & filled with calms

Chicken Noodle

$2.95+

Vegetable Soup

$2.75+Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON, CT 06489

Directions

Gallery
Kizl's Family Restaurant image

Map
