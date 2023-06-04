Burgers
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Plantsville Hop Haus - Plantsville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
"Hop Häus Is an upbeat Craft Eatery featuring farm-to-fork American eats. Our tap list is focused around hard to find top-rated craft beer from across the country. Book us for your special event, join us for a casual dinner or just stop in to enjoy yourself in our beer garden. If you’re looking for something different then you’re looking for Hop Häus." Owner: Michael Miller
Location
28 West Main ST, Plantsville, CT 06479
Gallery