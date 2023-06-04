Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Plantsville Hop Haus - Plantsville

No reviews yet

28 West Main ST

Plantsville, CT 06479

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders

$12.75

classic tenders tossed in spiced flour · served with fries & ranch · can be tossed in any wing sauce

Cubano

$16.00

ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese & special garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato & pickles on a baguette.

Fries Your Way

$6.50

choose between one of our popular häus made fries. sweet potato · truffle parm · cajun ranch ·


Snack On

Bacon Cheddar Potato Bombs

$10.25Out of stock

Fried bacon cheddar mashed potato balls. Served with a side of warm beer cheese.

Deviled Eggs & Bacon

$8.75

smoked paprika · mustard seed · pickled shallots & dill topped with apple wood smoked bacon garnish

Fries Your Way

$6.50

choose between one of our popular häus made fries. sweet potato · truffle parm · cajun ranch ·

Haus Crisps

$6.00

seasoned häus potato chips · comes with a side of our house made bleu cheese or ranch.

Slightly Larger

Cauliflower Satay

$13.75

tempura battered cauliflower tossed in mai tai sauce and served w/ sweet chili peanut sauce. topped with shredded coconut & crushed peanuts!

Chicken Tenders

$12.75

classic tenders tossed in spiced flour · served with fries & ranch · can be tossed in any wing sauce

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.75

lightly fried and tossed in a parmesan crumb · sweet potato aioli

Giant Pretzel

$12.75

served w/ cheddar ale cheese sauce

Poutine

$13.00

hand cut fries · cheddar curds · bourbon gravy · scallions add pulled pork $3

Wings

$15.75

10 pieces tossed in your choice of haus wing sauce · comes with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.

Lets Tac-o-Bout It

three tacos served with a side of coleslaw & sour cream. no substitutions.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$16.25

spicy blackened shrimp over greens with pineapple salsa & a lime crema.

Fried Avotacos

$16.25

fried & breaded avocado, greens, midwest corn salsa, goat cheese, pickled onion & spicy peruvian pepper crema.

Korean BBQ Tacos

$15.50

pulled pork · häus made kimchi · korean bbq sauce · sesame seeds

Greens & Things

Bison Chili

$14.00

sustainably sourced grass-fed bison, tender tomato filet , peruvian chili peppers, cherry peppers, carrots & black beans. topped with scallions, crème fraiche & aged cheddar.

Haus Greens

$9.00

baby mixed greens · cucumbers · tomatoes · onions · tossed in a balsamic vinegar dressing

Truffle Caesar Salad

$13.25

Fresh cut romaine lettuce tossed with our house made truffle caesar dressing, crumbled cornbread and parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$13.75

fresh cut romaine with fried avocado, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, red onion, cucumbers & a hard boiled egg. served with your choice of dressing.

Bread & Beyond

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.25

pulled pork tossed in our häus bbq sauce & topped with cheddar cheese, served on a grilled brioche bun.

Bison Burger

$18.25

organic american buffalo meat · caramelized onion · applewood bacon · american cheese · organic greens · pickles · garlic aioli

Black Bean & Beyond Sloppy Joe

$14.25

ground beyond meat with black beans & a roasted poblano slaw. served with a side of häus beer cheese. *please let your server know of any dietary restrictions so we can do our best fit your needs*

Coffee Rubbed Burger

$16.50

coffee rubbed certified angus topped with maple aioli, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion & pickles.

Cubano

$16.00

ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese & special garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato & pickles on a baguette.

Giant Chicken Bacon

$17.25

flash fried breaded chicken breast · applewood bacon · american cheese· greens· tomato· ranch dressing

Häus Cheeseburger

$15.50

angus beef · american cheese · lettuce · tomato · onion · pickles

Lou's Fig Melt

$14.00

american cheese · goat cheese · caramelized onions · bacon & fig jam

Reuben

$16.25

black angus pastrami · smoked bacon & red onion sauerkraut · swiss cheese · 1000 island dressing · rye bread

Entrees

Captain's Chicken & Waffles

$20.00Out of stock

Organic Chicken, coated in Captain Crunch then fried, served with liege waffles, crispy bacon and a spicy maple bacon bourbon drizzle

Cavatappi Caprese Florentine

$19.25

Fish & Chips

$20.25

fresh caught atlantic cod · lightly coated in a pilsner batter with fries · fennel slaw · häus malt vinegar aioli & tartar sauce

Porky Mac & Cheese

$22.25

penne pasta with haus cured pork belly, smoked Applewood bacon and 24 hour roasted pork shoulder tossed in a aged cheddar béchamel sauce and topped with a fried egg

Extras

* Extra Protein

*2oz Sauce

Extra 2oz Wing Sauce

$0.50

Extra 4oz Wing Sauce

$1.00

Extra Aioli

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Extra Bacon Gravy 4oz

$1.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Beer Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Extra Beer Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Extra Bleu Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Extra Celery

$0.50

Extra Charcuterie Bread

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Croutons

$0.50

Extra Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Extra Dressing 4oz

$1.00

Extra Fig Jam

$0.75

Extra Fried Avocado

$2.00

Extra Fried Pickles

$1.50

Extra Kimchi

$1.50

Extra Madeline Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Mayo

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Extra Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Extra Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Side of Coleslaw

$2.50

X - Maple Bourbon

$0.50

X - Sweet Chili Peanut Sauce

$0.50

X - SPICY Peanut Sauce

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
"Hop Häus Is an upbeat Craft Eatery featuring farm-to-fork American eats. Our tap list is focused around hard to find top-rated craft beer from across the country. Book us for your special event, join us for a casual dinner or just stop in to enjoy yourself in our beer garden. If you’re looking for something different then you’re looking for Hop Häus." Owner: Michael Miller

Location

28 West Main ST, Plantsville, CT 06479

Directions

