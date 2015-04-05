Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

The Salty Dog Tavern The Salty Dog Tavern - Plainville

review star

No reviews yet

24 Whiting Street

Plainville, CT 06062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Soups & Dips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.95

French Onion Crock

$8.25

Loaded Chili

$8.99

blend of brisket, sirloin & chuck simmered for hours with onion, beans, chilis & our special seasoning. topped with cheddar & sour cream.

Snackables

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Chicken Cheddar & Caramelized Onions comes with sour cream and salsa.

Eggplant Fries

$10.25

fried, battered & seasoned eggplant fries served with a side of tzatziki sauce.

Fries Your Way

$5.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Philly Egg Roll

$10.95

egg rolls stuffed with shredded angus sirloin, onions, peppers & cheddar. served with thousand island.

Pretzel Bites

$9.50

Bavarian pretzel knots served with a queso dip.

Ringside Nachos

$14.25+

platter of tortilla chips topped with tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapenos & layers of cheddar cheese. served with sour cream & salsa.

Tempura Pickle Chips

$9.25

Deep fried Tempura battered pickles. Served with house ranch.

Bacon Board

$11.95

Candied Bacon, Peppered Bacon & Cajun Bacon. Served with maple aioli.

Tots

Tot Poutine

$12.50

crispy fried tater tots topped with cheddar cheese curds, bourbon-bacon-gravy.

Loaded Tots

$11.95

Fried tater tots topped with bacon, onion, tomatoes, jalapenos & Cheddar cheese.

Chili Tots

$13.95

crispy fried tater tots smothered in our house chili & cheddar cheese. served with sour cream.

Pigging Out

$13.95

crispy fried tater tots topped with bbq pulled pork, cheddar cheese & scallions.

From the Green

Caesar Salad

$10.75

romaine lettuce tossed in parmesan & caesar dressing topped with asiago tullies & breadsticks.

Kickin' Chicken Salad

$12.75

chopped romaine with bacon, onion, avocado, tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles with spicy buffalo chicken. Keto Friendly!

The Salty Salad

$9.75

iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers & red onion with your choice of dressing. (balsamic, bleu cheese, ranch or thousand island)

Wings & Things

Cauliflower Wings

$9.25

crispy fried tempura cauliflower florets, tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

six chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

Wings

classic wings tossed in your choice of haus wing sauce · comes with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.

Wing Sampler Platter

$25.50

10 pieces tossed in your choice of haus wing sauce · comes with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.

Smashers & Sammies

Black Bean Burger

$12.75

black bean burger topped with black garlic hummus, lettuce, tomato & caramelized onions. - vegetarian-

Cluckin' Good

$14.75

breaded chicken breast with american cheese, bacon & an avocado crema on brioche.

Inside-Out Grilled Cheese

$12.25

american & cheddar cheese melted between sourdough with a crispy cheese crust & a side of tomato soup to dip.

Nashville Hot Waffle

$16.25

Breaded Nashville hot chicken in between two pearl sugar waffles with a small side of coleslaw.

Rodeo Smash

$13.50

Smashburger topped with Cheddar, onion rings & bbq sauce. Add pulled pork +4

Turkey Smash

$13.75

Smashed Turkey burger topped with a cranberry chutney, swiss cheese & granny smith apple.

Smasher Special

$14.95

Dogging Around

Stoner Dog

$9.50

Grilled hot dog topped with bbq sauce, pulled pork & crumbled Cooler Ranch Doritos.

Hawaiian Dog

$9.25

Grilled hot dog wrapped in bacon with pineapple salsa.

Chilli Cheese Dog

$9.50

Grilled hot dog wrapped in bacon topped with chili & cheddar cheese.

Mac & Cheese Dog

$9.25

Grilled hot dog topped with our house mac and cheese.

The Tony Dog

$8.50

a plain grilled hot dog.

Wraps

Romaine Calm

$10.25

filled with romaine lettuce, breaded chicken & caeser dressing.

The Dirty Bird

$11.25

carved turkey with cranberry aioli & apples with sausage gravy to dip.

The Green Monster

$10.25

black garlic hummus with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, caramelized onion & avocado.

The Main Event

Mac & Cheese

$16.25

Pasta tossed in our creamy three cheese sauce.

Hangover Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

Crispy fried chicken & pearl sugar waffles topped with sausage gravy.

Wild Risotto

$16.25

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.50

NY Cheesecake

$7.50

Extras

* Extra Protein

*2oz Sauce

Extra 2oz Wing Sauce

$0.50

Extra 4oz Wing Sauce

$1.00

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Extra Bacon Gravy 4oz

$1.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Queso 2oz

$0.50

Extra Queso 4oz

$1.00

Extra Bleu Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Extra Celery

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Extra Dressing 4oz

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Mayo

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Extra Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Extra Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Coleslaw

$2.50

X - Maple Aioli

$1.50

RETAIL

CLOTHING

Women's T Shirt

$25.00+

Men's T Shirt

$22.00+

Dickie's Button Up

$48.00+

Zip Up Hoodie

$75.00+

Beanie

$20.00

Crew Neck

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

The Salty Dog Tavern is an upbeat sports focused tavern featuring great food, domestic / local craft beer and delicious handcrafted cocktails. Our menu will also feature vegetarian and gluten-free items for the sports fans not looking for the same old bar selections.

Location

24 Whiting Street, Plainville, CT 06062

Directions

Gallery
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Plan B - Southington
orange starNo Reviews
20 Spring Street Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Que Whiskey Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
Southington CT, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Naples Pizza - Farmington
orange star4.5 • 552
838 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Fork and Fire
orange star4.6 • 1,039
838 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Sherman's Taphouse
orange star4.5 • 255
25 Center St Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Coles Road Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
817 Farmington Ave Berlin, CT 06037
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plainville

Sliders Grill & Bar - Plainville
orange star4.1 • 1,324
88 New Britain Ave Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10
orange star4.7 • 68
393 Farmington Ave. Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Hungry Bull Burger Co.
orange star4.5 • 15
381 farmington ave plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Craft Kitchen Plainville - 400 New Britain Ave
orange star4.0 • 8
400 New Britain Ave Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plainville
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Southington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Plantsville
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston